Numerous holiday events make Opelika a Christmas Destination

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — With its historic neighborhoods glowing, downtown buzzing and long-standing traditions returning in full force, Opelika is embracing its role as one of East Alabama’s premier Christmas destinations. From light tours to family workshops and one-night-only celebrations, the coming weeks offer residents and visitors several ways to enjoy the season.

Victorian Front Porch Tour

Opelika’s historic district is once again dressed in Victorian-era holiday décor. The Victorian Front Porch Tour includes driving tours Dec. 10, 11, 12 and 14, with a special walking tour on Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. Thousands of lights, costumed mannequins and period displays bring 19th-century Christmas charm to life.

Christmas in a Railroad Town

Downtown Opelika will come alive with holiday cheer on Friday, Dec. 12, as Opelika Main Street hosts the 30th annual Christmas in a Railroad Town from 6 to 9 p.m. The long-running tradition invites families to enjoy an evening filled with festive activities — all free of charge, thanks to support from community partners.

The only optional costs will come from food truck purchases and shopping with downtown merchants, many of whom will offer extended hours and in-store specials for the event.

This year’s celebration features a packed schedule of holiday entertainment and family activities. Complimentary train rides on South Railroad Avenue will run throughout the evening, sponsored by the Railroad Investment Group.

Live performances will take place at Courthouse Square, featuring students and dancers from Fox Run School, Morris Avenue School, Northside School and Make Your Move Dance Studio.

Children can explore Santa’s Workshop, where they’ll be able to decorate their own train-themed ornament, make reindeer food, write letters to Santa and participate in other hands-on activities.

Downtown retailers will be open late, giving visitors the chance to shop local and support Opelika businesses while checking off holiday wish lists.

Food options will be available for purchase from a lineup of local vendors, including Turn and Burn, O Town Ice Cream, Fry Guy Chris, Kettle Me Krazy, the Opelika High School soccer team and the Opelika High School culinary program.

“Christmas in a Railroad Town is truly a celebration of community,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Kelsey Sullivan. “We’re proud to offer a free, family-friendly experience that brings the magic of the season to life in downtown Opelika.”

Christmas in Camelot

Each night at dusk, the beloved Christmas in Camelot light display transforms the Camelot neighborhood — located off of Rocky Brook Road in Opelika — into a drive-through spectacle. Homes throughout the community are decorated for the season, and displays remain illuminated until 10 p.m. nightly.

Where’s Theodore?

Families looking for a festive activity can join Opelika Parks & Recreation’s Where’s Theodore? elf hunt taking place at Opelika Parks and Recreation locations through Dec. 12.

Rocky Brook Rocket

Reindeer Express

The Rocky Brook Rocket will run its annual Reindeer Express Dec. 12 and 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. Families can enjoy a festive train ride through holiday lights, music and appearances by Santa.

Prices for activities are as follows:

Train rides around the park will be $2 per person.

S’mores around the campfire will be $1 per s’more.

Pictures with Santa are free.

Hot chocolate and concessions will vary in price.

Victorian Tour Holiday Pub Crawl

As the Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour brings thousands of visitors to Opelika’s historic district, adults will once again have the opportunity to pair the festive atmosphere with a night out on the town. The second annual Victorian Front Porch Tour Pub Crawl returns Dec. 13, offering a spirited way to support two local nonprofits while enjoying downtown Opelika’s craft beverage scene.

The pub crawl, open to ages 21 and older, will take place alongside the family-friendly walking tour. Participants will receive a commemorative cup, event credentials, one drink at each stop — with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available — and holiday-themed activities at every location.

This year’s participating venues include:

John Emerald Distilling Co.

Resting Pulse Brewing Co.

Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew

Santé

Red Clay Brewing Co.

Tickets are $45 for regular admission and $30 for the non-alcoholic option, plus taxes and fees. A portion of proceeds from each ticket benefits the Opelika Victorian Front Porch Tour and Opelika Main Street, both nonprofit organizations that work to preserve and promote the city’s historic and cultural offerings.

Organizers encourage attendees to gather friends, embrace the festive spirit and enjoy an evening of community, craftsmanship and holiday cheer.

Tickets are available now.

Collinwood Luminaries

The 58th annual Collinwood Luminaries will take place Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. Along the candlelit drive, signs displaying Bible verses and scenes throughout the neighborhood will tell the Christmas story. Living scenes will feature shepherds, wise men and angels, and a live nativity at the end of the route will highlight the message of Christmas.

Drivers will enter the luminary pathway at Collinwood Street (North 10th Street and Oak Bowery) and are asked to turn off headlights as they slowly make the one-way trip through the neighborhood, exiting at McLure Avenue. A printed program will be handed out at the entrance and includes a QR code that links to an audio recording of the Christmas story from Luke 2:1–20.

12 Days of Christmas: Rocky Brook Potters

Fundraiser

The Rocky Brook Potters are hosting their annual 12 Days of Christmas sale now through Dec. 20 at the Denson Drive Recreation Center, offering handcrafted ornaments, gift baskets and pottery items to support the Food Bank of East Alabama. Adult and children’s pottery classes have created a wide variety of pieces — from nativity-themed ornaments to bowls and holiday designs — with all proceeds benefiting the food bank.

Visitors can also donate canned goods onsite. A raffle basket and additional artist booths will be available, though sales from the separate artists’ hall do not go toward the fundraiser. The event serves as a lead-up to the February Empty Bowls fundraiser, which includes a Preview Party on Feb. 21 and the main Empty Bowls event on Feb. 28. Since 2014, Empty Bowls has raised nearly $100,000 to combat food insecurity in Lee County. The sale is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1102 Denson Drive in Opelika.

Opelika’s Holiday Light Fight

Keep Opelika Beautiful’s annual Holiday Light Fight is back. The map of “must see” lights can be found at www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/holiday-light-fight. Community members can vote for their favorite displays on the Keep Opelika Beautiful Facebook page.

Christmas Movie

Marathon

Another festive stop on Opelika’s holiday lineup is the Opelika Public Library’s Christmas Movie Marathon on Dec. 23. The library will host a full day of classic holiday films, inviting families to drop in for a favorite title or stay for the entire lineup. Complimentary popcorn will be available as visitors enjoy screenings of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and “Elf” throughout the day. Movies begin at 10 a.m., with the final screening starting at 3 p.m.

Bring Opie Home

Rounding out Opelika’s festive offerings, the city’s Community Relations Office is inviting families to take part in the “Bring Opie Home for Christmas” campaign throughout the month of December. The seasonal initiative encourages residents to celebrate with the city’s beloved mascot, adding another cheerful touch to Opelika’s monthlong holiday programming.

Very Merry Stroll

Another festive highlight continues all month long at the Opelika Public Library, where visitors are invited to enjoy the Very Merry Stroll. Although the lighting ceremony took place on Nov. 26, the display of up to 30 uniquely decorated live Christmas trees remains open for self-guided viewing throughout December.

Each tree — designed by local groups, schools and businesses — illuminates the library grounds nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. through Dec. 29, creating a charming outdoor walk ideal for families, couples and holiday visitors. Guests are encouraged to bring a warm drink, take a leisurely stroll and enjoy the creative displays. The event is free and open to the public.