OPD Chief announces intent to retire in 2026

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

After 35 years of dedicated service to the City of Opelika, Police Chief Shane Healey has announced he will retire on March 1, 2026.

“Chief Healey has been a stellar leader and an exceptional public servant,” said Mayor Eddie Smith. “His dedication, integrity and steady guidance have made a profound difference in the lives of countless residents and officers alike. We are deeply grateful for his years of service to Opelika, and while he will certainly be missed, his impact will be felt for many years to come.”

Healey’s storied career began in February 1991, working as a paid informant with OPD narcotics detectives. He then served as a communications operator before joining the patrol division, where he quickly distinguished himself by earning the Top Graduate Award at the Police Academy in 1992. His early tenure provided him with a diverse operational background, including service as a patrol officer, traffic enforcement specialist and a member of the Robbery Task Force.

In 1999, Healey transitioned to the Investigative Services Division, specializing in crimes against children. His leadership potential was quickly recognized, leading to his promotion to Corporal in 2000 to command that section. Over the next decade, he advanced through the ranks to Sergeant (2005) and Lieutenant (2012), taking on supervisory roles in patrol, traffic homicide and watch command.

He was officially promoted to Capt. in May 2014. As a captain, Healey demonstrated his versatility by commanding the Special Services Division, the Investigative Services Division and serving two tenures as commander of the Patrol Division. In the summer of 2020, he was selected as the inaugural commander of a newly created division dedicated to community outreach—a role that set the stage for his selection as Chief of Police in January 2021.

Upon assuming the role of Chief of Police, Healey prioritized the unification of law enforcement and the community through the ‘Together Opelika’ initiative. Focusing on transparency and education, this strategic approach has yielded tangible results, including a 6.9% reduction in major crime and a measurable increase in public support. These innovative efforts have garnered significant acclaim, resulting in numerous community awards and national recognition through features by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). He modernized the agency’s approach to public safety by fully supporting the advancement of officer crisis intervention training and the development of the East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Program to better address mental health crises.

Perhaps most notably, in a national climate defined by personnel shortages, Healey’s focus on culture, training and resources has ensured the department remains fully staffed — a testament to the organization’s strong foundation and leadership.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of Opelika for 35 years,” Healey said. “Through every challenge and triumph, we have experienced tremendous growth together. My goal has always been to spark positive change right here in Opelika, and I am confident that the foundation we have built ensures this department is poised for continued success. I look forward to seeing the bright future ahead.”

In addition to his service with the department, Healey is a nationally recognized expert in law enforcement standards. Since 2018, he has served as a certified expert witness in U.S. District Court, providing testimony and opinions on police use of force and policy.

In 2023, he was honored with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce Visionary Award and the inaugural recipient of the Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Leadership Award, which was subsequently renamed the Shane D. Healey Leadership Award in his honor.

Beyond the badge, Healey has been deeply embedded in the civic life of Lee County. He currently serves on the boards of The Curtis House and Envision Opelika, nonprofits dedicated to uplifting underprivileged neighborhoods and improving the quality of life in the city. He is also a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force Executive Board and the Lee County E911 Board. Healey attended Auburn University and Southern Union State Community College. He is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Lee County and has served as a guest lecturer and consultant for the Auburn University Food Defense group.

He is married to Christie Ray Hill, and together they have five children and two grandchildren. The community is invited to a retirement celebration on Feb. 20, 2026, at the Opelika Public Library.