Three from Auburn to be inducted in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

CONTRIBUTED BY JEFF SHEARER, AUBURNTIGERS.COM

AUBURN — Auburn’s Kim Evans, Jason Campbell and Tommy Tuberville have been selected to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, the ASHOF board of directors announced.

“Congratulations to Kim Evans, Jason Campbell and Tommy Tuberville, who are most deserving of this prestigious honor,” Auburn athletics director John Cohen said. “As competitors and coaches, they represented Auburn at a championship level, and they continue to serve Auburn to this day.”

A native of Decatur, Alabama, Evans played on Auburn’s women’s golf team from 1977-81, returning in 1994 as head coach. Over the next 21 seasons, Evans led the Tigers to eight SEC championships and coached seven SEC players of the year.

“I can’t even get my arms around it,” said Evans, who led the Tigers to 14 NCAA Tournament appearances and seven top 10 national finishes. “I’m really excited and grateful to Auburn and all those great student-athletes who came through the program and made me look good.”

A five-time SEC coach of the year, Evans was the national coach of the year in 2002 and was inducted into the National Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008.

“I went to Virginia Derby Grimes’ induction, and I was blown away to be sitting in the room with the people I idolized, modeled, read about and watched on TV,” Evans said. “To get that call, I couldn’t believe it. I don’t cry much, but I did.”

A member of the SEC’s 2016 Class of Women’s Legends, Evans became the first woman to win Auburn’s Walter Gilbert Award in 2015.

“I’m grateful for all that Auburn’s done for me, for the student-athletes and the people who helped me be a coach,” she said. “Every support staff, athletic director and everybody who chips in so much to try to win and to make a great experience for our students.”

A three-year starting quarterback, Campbell was the Music City Bowl VMP as a junior in 2003, setting the stage for an undefeated SEC championship and national championship season in 2004.

“I was speechless at first,” said Campbell, the MVP of the 2004 SEC championship game and the 2005 Sugar Bowl. “There’s nothing like receiving that call and being able to share that moment with your wife, your family and everybody who supported you through the years, especially the Auburn family.”

The SEC Player of the Year in 2004, Campbell was drafted in the first round by Washington in 2005, embarking on a 10-year NFL career.

“There are a lot of legends who have come out of this state and played in this state,” Campbell said. “To be honored with those men and women is tremendous.”

Campbell joins 2004 Auburn backfield mates Ronnie Brown and Carnell Williams, as well as their head coach, as Alabama Sports Hall of Famers.

“The 2004 team will do down as one of the best teams in the history of Auburn sports,” Campbell said. “That team was about more than just one person. A lot of guys played key roles and helped pave the way for one another, and the strong sense of leadership we had.

“It’s a tremendous honor because we’re close friends and brothers, and we’ve been able to achieve these accomplishments together.”

Tuberville led Auburn to six consecutive Iron Bowl wins from 2002-07 and won five SEC Western Division titles. After the 13-0 season in 2004 and a Sugar Bowl victory over Virginia Tech, he received six coaching honors including SEC Coach of the Year and AP Coach of the Year.

“Thank you, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, for this honor,” Tuberville wrote on social media. “Coaching is about so much more than football. It was an honor to educate, mentor and teach my players the importance of grit, perseverance and hard work. War Eagle.”

The Tiger trio will be inducted at the 58th annual induction banquet and ceremony at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel on May 9, 2026.

Joining Evans, Campbell and Tuberville in the Class of 2026 are Jeff Brantley, John Copeland, Evan Mathis, Ray Odums and Les Stuedeman, bringing the total number of inductees to 417.