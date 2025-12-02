Southern Union staff, faculty named Chancellor’s Award winners

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

OPELIKA — Members of the Class of 2025 Chancellor’s Awards from Southern Union State Community College were recognized during the Alabama Community College Association Conference Nov. 23 in Montgomery.

Each member of the Class of 2025 must have been employed for the past three years in an Alabama community or technical college and have made a significant impact on the college in the past year. Each college selects an employee in the administrator category, in the support staff category and two employees in the faculty category (academic and technical).

Recognized from SUSCC were: Eric Sewell, Dean of Technical Education and Workforce Development, Outstanding Administrator; Alvin McCormick, Machine Shop Technology instructor, Outstanding Technical faculty; Brent Catchings, Social Science instructor, Outstanding Academic Faculty; and Jitka Williams, Business Office, Outstanding Support Staff.

With campuses in Wadley, Opelika and Valley, Southern Union State Community College is the second oldest community college in the state and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associates degrees.