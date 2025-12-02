Auburn School Board names new middle school

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn School Board held their November meeting on Monday, Nov. 24 and Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring announced Auburn City Schools received an A on its report card.

“I want to share with you that Auburn City Schools received a letter grade of A or a numerical score of 94 on the recent release of a report card,” she said. “Of course, legislated we do receive both a state and federal report card — and I’m pleased to share with you that over the last year, we did increase by one point to a grade of 94. We are recognizing Teachers of the Year at the local school level — each of the 14 schools has recognized a Teacher of the Year in [a] recent celebration.”

Herring also shared information on the new Auburn Middle School, and the board voted to approve the recommended name.

“The new school [is recommended to be named] Plains Junior High School,” she said. “The school is planned to open in the fall of 2028 just off Will Buechner Parkway — the school would serve students in grades seven and eight and create a feeder pattern to Plains High School.”

In Other Business

• The board voted to approve the agenda for the November meeting.

• The board approved the minutes from the October session.

• The board approved the Fiscal Year 2025 Final Financial Statements.

• The board voted to table voting on the 2027-2028 school calendar.

• The board voted to approve the Auburn City Schools Policy Manual and the revision of Policy 5.01 regarding employee qualifications and duties.

• The board voted to approve the 2025-2026 Parent and Student Handbook and to approve the addition of the discipline of incidents involving vaping, tobacco products and alternative nicotine products.

• The board approved the Auburn Early Education Center Mechanical System Replacements — Phase 1 Owner Architect Agreement.

• The board approved the Auburn Junior High School Gym Mechanical System Replacement — Owner Architect Agreement.

• The board approved the Auburn High School Baseball/Softball Turf Project — Owner Architect Agreement.

• The board voted to approve student transportation software.

• The board voted to approve the naming of the New Middle School Plains Junior High School.

• The board voted to approve the recommended personnel actions.

Announcements

• The next Auburn City Schools Board Meeting is on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Junior High School Multi-Media Room.