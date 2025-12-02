AU approves new dorm at Solon Dixon Center

BY JAMIE ANDERSON

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUBURN — Auburn University’s Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center will seal its reputation as a top destination for natural resource training in the Southeastern U.S. with the construction of a new 64-bed dormitory.

Located in Andalusia, Alabama, the Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center, or Dixon Center, is a 5,400-acre residential field station that hosts the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment’s (CFWE) immersive forestry and wildlife summer practicum.

The center is also home to several other research and training programs, including the Alabama Forestry Commission’s Forestry Academy and the National Wildland Firefighter Apprentice Program, facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service to train employees in all aspects of wildland fire suppression and prescribed fire applications.

During its Nov. 21 meeting, Auburn’s Board of Trustees approved the $5.7 million project expected to be completed by summer 2027.

The new dorm will replace two existing 1970s-era dormitories and feature modern amenities, enhanced privacy and security and suite-style shared bathrooms, as well as a large, covered patio for students to gather.

Completed in 1979, the existing stick-built, board-and-batten-style dormitory buildings were two of the Dixon Center’s earliest construction projects. Both buildings have undergone extensive maintenance and upgrades because of South Alabama’s tropical climate. However, the aging infrastructure of the dorms poses significant and ongoing challenges, necessitating their replacement.

The Solon and Martha Dixon Foundation provided the anchor gift for the construction of the approximately 12,000-square-foot dormitory, representing another significant philanthropic investment by the foundation, which has supported the center since its inception.

“Through the Solon and Martha Dixon Foundation, the visions and gifts continue to support, promote and improve the Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center,” said Philip Jones, the foundation’s current president. “As directors and stewards of the foundation’s resources, we are honored and proud to carry on Mr. Solon’s and Miss Martha’s legacy.”

The construction of the new dormitory will ensure the facility’s continued operation and enhance the user experience for the thousands who visit the Dixon Center each year.

“By addressing the structural deficiencies and modernizing the facilities, we aim to create a welcoming and efficient environment conducive to learning and collaboration,” said Joel Martin, the center’s director.

Bordering the Conecuh River and Conecuh National Forest in Covington and Escambia counties near Andalusia, the Dixon Center’s diverse ecosystems function as a living laboratory for hands-on, experiential learning for students, practitioners and landowners to learn best practices from leaders in their profession.

Providing students with immersive experiences that allow them to apply classroom theory directly in the field is central to the Dixon Center’s educational mission and the heart of what Solon Dixon hoped to achieve with the gift of land.

“The directors are excited to see the construction of the new dormitory, which will be a continuing contribution to the enhancement of Mr. Solon’s and Miss Martha’s visions for the center,” said Jones.

This steadfast support has had a profound impact, catalyzing the growth and success of the Dixon Center.

“The foundation’s investments have enabled the center to evolve as a vital hub for education, research and conservation efforts that directly benefit the college, as well as a range of stakeholders within the state and nation,” said Janaki Alavalapati, the Emmett F. Thompson Dean of the CFWE. “We are incredibly grateful to the foundation, as well as Auburn University’s leadership, for their support that will ensure the Dixon Center will continue to benefit future generations who visit to receive the hands-on field training so crucial to their natural resource-focused careers.”

The CFWE will raise more than $2 million toward the project through a capital campaign it will launch in winter 2026. Philanthropic contributions are appreciated and can be made at sdfec.auburn.edu. Inquiries regarding naming opportunities and estate planning can be directed to Heather Crozier, CFWE director of development, at vannhea@auburn.edu.