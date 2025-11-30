Alex Golesh Named Auburn Football Head Coach

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUBURN— Widely regarded as one of the top offensive minds in college football, Alex Golesh has been named Auburn Football’s head coach, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Sunday.



The 33rd head coach in program history, Golesh comes to The Plains following three highly successful seasons leading the South Florida program from 2023-25.

Golesh engineered a rapid rebuild of the USF program, and under his leadership the Bulls recorded 23 wins over the last three seasons including a 9-3 mark in 2025. Prior to Golesh’s arrival in Tampa, the Bulls had won just four games over the prior three seasons.

“We are thrilled to announce Alex Golesh as the 33rd head coach of Auburn Football,” Cohen said. “He has produced wins and record-setting results throughout his entire career, including over the last three seasons at USF. Alex is known nationally for his player development prowess, ability to shape creative and explosive offenses, and his relentless approach to building winning programs. I was also struck by his coaching experience on both sides of the ball. In our conversations, he showed the determination and edge that this program demands of its head coach. I want to welcome Alex, his wife Alexis and children Corbin and Barrett to the Auburn Family.”

His offenses have consistently been among the nation’s most productive and highest scoring, averaging more than 35 points per game and 450 yards per game during his time with the Bulls.

This year, the USF offense ranks No. 2 nationally in total offense (501.7), No. 5 in scoring (43.0) and has posted 500-plus yards in eight of its last nine regular season games. South Florida has recorded the top two passing seasons in program history with Golesh at the helm in 2023 and 2025, while quarterback Byrum Brown became just the 12th 3,000-yard passer/1,000-yard rusher in FBS history this year.

The Bulls rank in the top 25 of 20 national statistical categories, including 11 offensive, seven defensive and two special teams statistics.

“I want to thank President Roberts and John Cohen for the opportunity to lead the Auburn program,” Golesh said. “Auburn Football is one of the proudest, most tradition-rich programs in all of college football and my family and I could not be more excited to join the Auburn Family. This will be a player-driven program, and no one will outwork our staff.

“Auburn has won, can win and will win championships. Let’s get to work.”

Golesh’s leadership also included a boost to USF’s recruiting with the top-rated signing classes in the American Athletic Conference in both 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, USF returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2018 and recorded consecutive victories over ranked opponents for the first time in program history after season opening victories over Boise State and Florida.

He is also the first coach to lead USF to bowl eligibility in his first three seasons, including postseason victories in both 2023 and 2024.

“Coach Golesh has experienced tremendous success at every step, rising through the ranks from an assistant coach to coordinator and now as a head coach,” Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts said. “He is an outstanding fit for Auburn as a proven program builder with an elite offensive mind. We are excited to welcome Alex and his family to the Auburn Family.”

South Florida closed the 2024 season with victories in five of its final seven games while leading the nation in scoring in November despite losing its starting quarterback early in the year.

In his first season in 2023, Golesh reshaped the USF offense with blistering tempo and high-efficiency offensive production. His first South Florida team engineered the largest single-season turnaround in school history and the second largest in FBS in 2023, jumping from 1–11 to 7–6 and producing a 45-0 bowl win over Syracuse, the largest shutout victory in NCAA bowl history.

Before taking over at USF, Golesh spent two seasons as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Tennessee from 2021-22, engineering one of the most dramatic offensive turnarounds in the nation. The Vols climbed from No. 108 nationally in total offense before his arrival to No. 7 in 2021 and No. 1 in 2022.

His 2022 unit led the country in scoring (47.3 ppg), total offense (538.1 ypg), yards per play (7.35), and points per possession, and was the only offense in the nation to average more than 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game. He coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt and Maxwell Award finalist Hendon Hooker, both of whom shattered school records. For his efforts, he was a finalist for the prestigious Broyles Award.

At UCF in 2020, he coordinated an offense that ranked second nationally in total offense and produced a Biletnikoff Award finalist. At Iowa State (2016–19), he served as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, helping secure the four highest-ranked recruiting classes in program history and contributing to a turnaround that sparked a run of five straight bowl appearances. His tight end groups produced multiple all-conference selections, including first-team All-American and Mackey Award semifinalist Charlie Kolar.

During his four seasons at Illinois (2012–15), Golesh helped the Illini climb from two wins to back-to-back bowl appearances while serving as tight ends coach, running backs coach, recruiting coordinator, and special teams coordinator. Prior to that, he played a key role in Toledo’s rise from 3–9 to consecutive bowl seasons (2009–11) and helped sign the MAC’s No. 1 recruiting class in back-to-back years.

Golesh began his coaching career as a student assistant at Ohio State from 2004-05, where he worked with the defensive staff during the Buckeyes’ 2005 Big Ten championship and Fiesta Bowl win. He later held defensive graduate assistant roles at Northern Illinois (2006-07) and Oklahoma State (2008).

Across his career, Golesh has coached 14 bowl teams and helped send multiple players to the NFL, including Hooker, Hyatt, Marlon Williams, Charlie Kolar, Jacob Harris, and Velus Jones Jr. He was named to the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute in 2019 and has twice been recognized nationally as one of the sport’s rising coaches on CBS Sports’ “Top 15 Coaches Under 40” (2023) and ESPN’s “30 Coaches Who Will Define the Next Decade” (2024).

Golesh was born in Moscow, Russia, and raised in Brooklyn and Dublin, Ohio. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio State in 2006. He and his wife, Alexis, have two children — daughter Corbin and son Barrett.

COACHING HISTORY

2004-05: Ohio State, Student Assistant

2006-07: Northern Illinois, Graduate Assistant

2008: Oklahoma State, Graduate Assistant

2009-11: Toledo, Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator

2012-13: Illinois, Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator

2014: Illinois, Running Backs/Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator

2015: Illinois, Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator

2016-19: Iowa State, Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator

2020: UCF, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

2021-22: Tennessee, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

2023-25: USF, Head Coach

2026-present: Auburn, Head Coach

PERSONAL

Education: B.S., Education (Ohio State, 2006)

Hometown: Dublin, Ohio

Wife: Alexis

Children: Corbin and Barrett

CAREER COACHING HONORS

2025 Paul Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List

2025 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Watch List

2024 ESPN’s “30 Coaches Who Will Define the Next Decade”

2023 CBS Sports’ “Top 15 Coaches Under 40”

2022 Broyles Award Finalist