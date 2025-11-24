Obituaries | Week of Nov. 24, 2025

WILLIAM OLIVER “BILLY” DELOACH

William Oliver “Billy” DeLoach, 65, of Opelika, passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Nov. 13, 2025, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston Texas.

Billy was born in Opelika, Dec. 11, 1959, to Eugene and Joan DeLoach. He grew up living in Pepperell Village where he attended school and church.

He was employed at Sides Drywall Inc. as the safety manager where he took pride in trying to make sure the job site was a safe working environment. His previous employment included Cook’s Pest Control and Ampex Corporation. More than anything, Billy loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. Over the years, he served as a deacon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Salem and Union Grove Baptist Church in Opelika. Billy was an active member at Providence Baptist Church where he loved attending the Traveling Light Sunday School Class. Billy loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them including weekends at the swimming pool with his five grandchildren and trips to the mountains with his wife, Joni.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Joan DeLoach and father-in-law, Bobby Sherrer.

Billy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joni Sherrer DeLoach; sons, Christopher (Stacy) and Brandon (Kristin) DeLoach; grandchildren, Bailey, Cullen, Madison, Kyrie and Carter DeLoach. He is also survived by his brothers, Randy (Patsy) DeLoach and Russell (Lesa) DeLoach; brothers-in-law, Robert (Briana) Sherrer, Steven Sherrer and Scott (Susan) Sherrer along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Nov. 21, at Providence Baptist Church (West Campus) followed by a graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church at www.Providencealive.com or in memory of William “Billy” DeLoach, MD Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org/Gifts

TARA LEI TUCKER

Tara Lei Tucker passed away Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. She was born July 26, 1979 in Greer, South Carolina. Tara’s early years were spent in Greenville, South Carolina. She moved to Decatur, Alabama, when she was nine years old and made that her home until a few months ago when she moved to Opelika to be close to her mother and stepfather. She also wanted to be close to her brother and his family.

Tara was a bright light and anyone that met her saw her joy and brightness shine. After many years of struggling to become the person that she was meant to be, she found herself with God’s love and mercy at Life Church and LifeSource. Tara would tell anyone who would listen about what God did for her. Tara broke free of her demons and shined her light bright for anyone who was lost and needed to see the path back to God.

Tara is survived by a daughter, Madison Tucker; her mother Lybia Covington; stepfather, Clay Covington; three brothers, Dr. Michael Covington (Dr. Elizabeth Covington), Scott Covington and Christopher Tucker; two uncles, Roy Tucker, Randy Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

Tara was preceded in death by her father, Don Tucker; her maternal grandparents, James Laylon and Eva Lou Lee; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Pauline Tucker.

Fly high sweet girl until we meet again.

KATHLEEN BURNS WATTENBARGER

Kathleen Burns Wattenbarger, age 72, passed away Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. She resided in Auburn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Marshall Burns and Jean Dillon Burns; and husband, Duff Wattenbarger.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lynn Hall (Owen Cortner); and sister, Barbara Merrill.

Interment will follow in a private ceremony.

PATRICIA ANN MURPHY

In loving memory and with great sadness, the family announces the passing of Patricia Ann Murphy.

Patricia was born June 18, 1943, and left to live with her Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Patricia was married to William J. Farnsworth and Arthur Rene Murphy having two children, William (Jimmy) Murphy and Shannon Rene Manley.

Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Hall; her father, George W. Hall; her brother, Paul Hall; her granddaughter Lindsey Murphy and her grandson, Daniel Foster.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Victoria Miracle; her brother, George Hall; her daughter, Shannon Manley and her son William (Jimmy) Murphy; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Patricia graduated from Opelika High School, class of 1963 and received a degree from Southern Union State College.

She was a hairdresser in the area, for many years and a partner with her husband, Rene Murphy in Cherokee Bonding Company, in Opelika.

Patricia was a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church in the Beauregard Community and had many close friends within the church family.

Patricia loved her family and her many grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family is particularly grateful to the many nurse’s and nurse’s aides at Ivy Creek Home Health and Ivy Creek Hospice.

Patricia will be remembered for her warm smile, love for her family and friends and her love for the Lord, Jesus Christ. Her family and friends deeply loved her, and she will be missed by all.

Patricia’s celebration of life was held at Providence Baptist Church, West Campus Building located at 2807 Lee Road 166, in Opelika, Saturday, Nov. 22. Dr. Rusty Sowell, officiated.

Frederick Dean Funeral Home assisted the family.

ALLEN WOODROW JONES

Allen Woodrow Jones, former Auburn University archivist, professor of history and longtime Auburn resident, died on Nov. 13, 2025, at Arbor Lake Nursing Home. Known for his booming laughter and sense of righteous indignation, he passed after living 16 years without his beloved wife and partner, Grace Jones. He was 95.

Dr. Jones was a Depression-era child, born in Andalusia, Alabama, in 1930, to Arthur Green Jones, a print press operator for the Andalusia Star News, and Pearl Fryer, a sewing factory worker. He was named partially after President Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, which was fortuitous given his self-identification as a died-in-the-wool Yellow Dog Democrat.

After graduating Andalusia High School, he became the first in his family to go to college when he enrolled at Alabama Polytechnic Institute in 1948, working his way through college by busing tables and various odd jobs. As a master’s student at API, he met his future wife, Grace Preiss, while working in the summer at the Alabama State Archives in Montgomery. They were married on April 25, 1953.

After being drafted into the U.S. Army in the same year, Jones was stationed in the U.S. and Germany for four years, leading an ambulance company as a lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps. Upon returning to the states, he continued his military service in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he routinely performed annual military service in Washington, D.C., declassifying World War II documents. He eventually retired at the rank of Colonel in 1984.

In 1957, Jones enrolled as a doctoral student at the University of Alabama, earning his PhD in Southern History in 1964. He began teaching at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1960 and returned to Auburn University as an assistant professor of history in 1966. His courses included Black History, the New South and U.S. History during the Progressive Era.

His research focused on Black History, particularly the contributions of African Americans to agrarian leadership across the South, as well as the Black Press. He directed many of his graduate students (who went on to write books on Booker T. Washington and Ida B. Wells) to also focus on Black History, given the valuable resources at Tuskegee Institute nearby. He also was instrumental in helping integrate the Alabama Historical Society, as well as Auburn City Public Schools.

In 1969, Jones became the university archivist and subsequently created one of the country’s first archival training programs for graduate students. His former students went on to head the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, the George Herbert Walker Bush Presidential Library and the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Library. Jones ran the university archives until 1986 and retired as a professor of history in 1991.

Retirement at age 61 led to extensive travel with his wife, “Amazing Grace,” as they toured the world by land and sea. Retirement also brought a retreat to a Lake Martin playground and time with his family, friends and grandkids. His beloved wife died of ovarian cancer in 2009.

He is preceded in death by his wife Grace Preiss Jones and his son-in-law, Paul Saia. He is survived by his sons Allen Woodrow Jones, Jr. and Jeffrey Preiss Jones; daughter Gail Saia; daughter-in-law Ruth Anne Wilson Jones; grandchildren Taylor Jones, Nathan Jones, Justin Saia and Andrew Jones; and great-grandchildren Braxton Saia and Rohén Saia.

A memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 22 at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel, followed by a military honor guard burial at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CARE Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity or your local food bank.

GREGORY WYATTE MCADAMS

Gregory Wyatte McAdams, 62, a resident of Auburn, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

A devoted husband, loving father and cherished son, Greg lived a life marked by generosity, strength and an unwavering love for his family and friends. He lived out his faith not only in words but in the way he treated others — with kindness, humility and a true servant’s heart. His quiet strength, selflessness and willingness to help anyone in need left a lasting impact on every life he touched.

Greg is survived by his wife, Karen McAdams; his children, Preston McAdams (Brooke) and Calli McAdams; his parents, Dick and Phoebe McAdams; his sisters, Debbie White (Loring), Amber Crowe (Nelson), and Pollyanna Fico (Ray); and countless extended family members and friends who loved him dearly.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 19, at First Baptist Church Opelika.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization, located at 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905, to support patient cancer care at its site in Jacksonville, Florida.

BRENDA BLACKMON

Brenda Blackmon departed this life on Nov. 17, 2025, at 7:12 p.m. surrounded by her loving family and into the arms of Jesus.

Brenda Ann was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Lee County Hospital in Opelika, to parents John W. and Elzona Mezick. Her sisters Faye Joyce Ross and Elizabeth Pratt preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years Tony Blackmon; her sons Richard Bradfield (Cynthia) of Atalla Alabama, Robert Bradfield (Starla) of Opelika and Todd Blackmon (Michaela) of Opelika; grandchildren Zachary Bradfield, Opelika, Alex Bradfield Atlanta, Chazden (Lena) Blackmon Nashville, Tennessee, Austin Blackmon Opelika, and Jessica Rogers of Madison, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Everett Rogers and Olivia Moore of Madison and Callum Alba Blackmon of Nashville; sister-in-law Gail Blackmon of Valley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Brenda was the matriarch of the family, gluing it together, and she will be greatly missed. She always had an opinion and wasn’t afraid to share it. She was an avid reader, stubborn democrat, loved bird watching and watching Tony paint. She was the best friend to all her many friends.

Brenda graduated from Opelika High School Class of 1960. She served briefly in the U.S. Air Force reaching the rank of Airman First Class until she was honorably discharged to start her family.

Brenda was employed at several jobs including Sellectron, West Point Pepperell and Opelika Police Department to name a few.

Services was at Trinity Presbyterian Church located at 1010 India Road in Opelika on Friday, Nov. 21, with Pastor Chris Duncan officiating.

Contributions are suggested to Trinity Presbyterian church.

JOYCE HURST BRAVALDO

Joyce Hurst Bravaldo passed away peacefully, at her home in Auburn, on Thursday Nov. 20, 2025 at the age of 82.

Joyce was born in Glendale, California, to John D. Hurst and Mary L. Hurst. She had two loving sisters, Mary Louise Hubble and Patricia Ann Williams. With a father serving in the Air Force, her family moved around over the years, spending time in Germany, Columbus, Ohio and later in Albany, Georgia. She graduated from Hamilton Township High School in Lockbourne, Ohio, in 1960, and then went on to attend Ohio State University from 1960-62. Her family later moved to Albany, where her father was stationed at Turner Air Force Base. Joyce worked as an airline flight attendant with United Airlines from 1962-64 and was soon after employed as a bank teller with First State Bank & Trust in Albany. During this time, she met the love of her life, Don Bravaldo Jr.

Don and Joyce were married on Feb. 11, 1965, in Albany, where they raised two children, Don and Blythe. Joyce was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Albany, and she spent time volunteering with many local organizations. She later went back to school and received an Associate of Arts Degree from Darton College.

Joyce was devoted to her family and loved cooking and inviting all to her table. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at the lake and beach. A renowned cook and remarkable homemaker, she brought beauty and warmth to her household.

Joyce and Don eventually moved to Lake Blackshear, before relocating to Auburn. Once in Auburn, they found their home church in First Presbyterian Church of Auburn and quickly became involved. Joyce enjoyed being a part of the Circle Group at church. She also loved getting together for lunch and to play dominos with a wonderful group of friends affectionately called “the transplants.”

Joyce had a special and close relationship with her grandson, Hudson. She loved spending time with him and being involved in all his sporting activities, whether in person, watching online or just getting a recap from him by phone.

She will be remembered by all who entered her life and her affectionate care for others. Special thanks to all caregivers that loved and became so close with Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Bravaldo Jr.; her parents, John D. Hurst and Mary L. Hurst; and sister, Mary Louise Hubble. She leaves behind her son Don H. Bravaldo III, (Aury) of Atlanta; her daughter: Blythe B. Shiland (Stuart); grandson Hudson H. Shiland of Birmingham; and sister Patricia Ann Williams, of Fleming Island, Florida.

Funeral service were held Sunday Nov. 23, at First Presbyterian Church of Auburn. The Rev. Dr. Kathy Wolf Reed officiated.

Graveside Interment service was held Nov. 24 at Crown Hill Cemetery, located at 1907 Dawson Road in Albany.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn — www.fpcauburn.org/give, or to the American Heart Association.

ANGELA MICHELE “ANGIE” BROWN

Angela Michele “Angie” Brown, age 52 of Opelika, passed away Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at her residence. Born on Feb. 5,1973, she was a lifelong resident of Opelika and a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Brown and brother, Charles Eric Brown.

Survivors include her mother, Nancy Miracle Brown; brother, Jeff and Christina Brown; aunts, Margaret Miracle, Wilma Miracle, Rebecca Pugh, Sue Miracle and Elna Brown; as well as several cousins and extended family members.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, from Garden Hill Cemetery with Dr. Bob Karcher officiating.

There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.

We invite you to view the family guestbook and send a message of comfort at www.jeffcoattrant.com.

JENNIFER LEIGH COOPER

Jennifer Leigh Cooper, 42, of Auburn, a beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend to so many, tragically passed away on Nov. 18, the day after her birthday. Jennifer’s life and impact on others will leave a legacy for years to come.

Jennifer was born Nov. 17, 1983, and raised in Memphis, Tenneessee, by her loving parents Mark and Leigh Ann Merwin. She attended Briarcrest Christian School where she played volleyball, softball and excelled in the classroom. She accepted Christ as her Savior and followed in baptism in the summer of 1993. She grew up attending Colonial Baptist Church, and later Bellevue Baptist Church. Jennifer loved hearing the Word from Dr. Adrian Rogers and still listened to copies of his sermons everyday while she would get ready for work.

Jennifer attended Auburn University in the Fall of 2002. During her time at Auburn, she not only continued to excel in the classroom, but she began her life’s mission of serving others as a Tigerette in the Tigerettes and Tiger Hosts organization. She later met the love of her life, Patrick in 2003 through that same organization.

Jennifer and Patrick married on Aug. 20, 2005, and started their life together in Fort Payne, Alabama, where Jennifer taught school for four years. The couple moved to Auburn in early 2010, shortly after giving birth to their first child Clay on Nov. 23, 2009. Jennifer and Patrick opened their first Gigi’s Cupcakes later that year. The couple went on to expand the business to Montgomery, and Columbus, Georgia, over the next three years. They also gave birth to their second child, Cate on Oct. 19, 2015.

Jennifer served as the face of all their businesses until the day she went home to be with her Savior. She was the heart and soul of Gigi’s Cupcakes and poured her life into the businesses. She was a mentor and role-model to hundreds of young people that she employed through the years, and a dose of “Joy” to the many thousands of customers.

She always said, “A cupcake to us is a life moment to someone else.”

She took every chance she could to use the business as a platform to give to others. So much so, that people even asked her how she could make a profit with giving so much. That was Jennifer, a true servant of the Lord.

Jennifer touched the lives of all she encountered. Her mission in life was to serve others, and she truly had a servant heart. She instilled that same servant heart into the lives of her children that she loved so dearly. She always told her children to “never let anyone or anything steal your joy.” Jennifer loved the Lord and took every opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ to those who didn’t know him. She loved her church (First Baptist Church of Opelika) where she actively led the Women’s Ministry Team and served in numerous other areas of the church including the guest reception on Sunday mornings. She had recently joined an organization called Storytellers Live that gives everyday women the opportunity to share stories of the hope found in Jesus.

Jennifer loved spending time with her family and friends. Whether it was tailgating on Saturdays to cheer on her Auburn Tigers, traveling to the beach or just relaxing at home watching movies, she found peace and comfort in being with the ones she loved so dearly.

“Joy is happiness not based on circumstances” — Jennifer Cooper

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Hershel Mark Merwin; paternal grandfather Paul Merwin; maternal grandparents Chester and Doris Fraley; and uncle Mike Fraley. She is survived by her spouse, James Patrick Cooper; children Clayton Mark and Catherine Leigh Cooper; mother Leigh Ann Merwin; paternal grandmother Gwendolyn Merwin; and uncle Jerome Merwin.