Store owner pushes back on Opelika’s moratorium: ‘False Narrative’

OPELIKA — The owner of Top Shelf Alternatives, Bradley Haddon, addressed the Opelika City Council during Tuesday night’s meeting to speak against the city’s moratorium on cannabis-related businesses.

“I’m the owner of Top Shelf Alternatives in downtown Opelika, right around the block,” Haddon said. “I’m here tonight on behalf of countless people in Lee County who are seeking answers regarding why the city of Opelika has decided to issue a moratorium for businesses like mine and using false information to justify it. The false narrative that this is the wild west with untested, unsafe products is simply untrue.”

He told council members that his business is heavily regulated and that the products he sells undergo strict testing.

“We must keep meticulous records available at all times for every single product in our store. With third-party testing as well as batch testing, the legal cannabis industry in the United States is roughly $29 billion a year, with a little over $9 billion of that coming through the state of Alabama. That’s a third of the entire country’s revenue in this state. That’s a cry from the people that want access to something other than alcohol and opiates.”

Haddon said the customers who rely on his store are not the people often portrayed in negative media narratives.

“Every single day I see cancer patients, [veterans with] PTSD, soccer moms who [maybe] don’t want to drink a bottle of wine tonight to try to get better sleep,” he said. “These are the people using our products, not kids, no matter what the TV tells you.”

He also emphasized his business’s financial contributions to the community.

“Our business over the last three years has averaged over a hundred thousand dollars in just sales tax per year,” Haddon said. “That money has gone to the city and the county to help build Opelika into the thriving economy it is today. We are trying to be the change we want to see in this community.”

Haddon concluded his remarks by urging council members to consider the people affected by the moratorium.

“I would like to end by asking you all to look the people that I came here with tonight in the eye and tell them why they don’t deserve access to plant-based medicine,” Haddon said. “Thank you for your time and all of you have an open invitation to stop by our store anytime with questions or to seek any education on any of these products.”

New to this council meeting was the introduction of a consent agenda format, allowing council members to vote on multiple items simultaneously. Members may request that specific items be removed from the consent agenda and addressed individually as needed.

In other business

The council approved a motion to adopt the current council meeting agenda.

The council approved minutes from the Nov. 3, 2025, organizational meeting.

The council approved minutes from the Nov. 4, 2025, regular meeting.

The council received the October 2025 monthly building report. City Administrator Joey Motley announced there were 54 new single-family homes permitted for the month.

The council held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to amend the zoning ordinance and map to rezone 1.933 acres, located at 1401 Speedway Drive from R-5M to C-2. The council later introduced the ordinance for its first reading.

Resolutions

The council approved a resolution to accept a quote in the amount of $389,000 for professional services from Critical Insights Consulting with four yea votes and one abstain from Ward Four Council Member Chuck Beams.

Consent agenda