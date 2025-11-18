Southern Prep adopts all-volunteer cadet program

CONTRIBUTED BY

SOUTHERN PREP

CAMP HILL — The Board of Trustees of Southern Preparatory Academy has approved a major initiative to transition to an all-volunteer Corps of Cadets program beginning with the Spring 2026 semester.

This change represents the next step in the Academy’s evolution from an all-male military academy to a comprehensive college preparatory school that offers military education and training options — similar in spirit to institutions such as Texas A&M University and Virginia Tech.

“This decision honors the vision and purpose of Dr. Lyman Ward as well as our proud military legacy while adapting to the realities and opportunities of the 21st century,” said Brian Sweeney, board chairman. “By moving to an all-volunteer model, we are reaffirming our belief that service, leadership and personal responsibility are most meaningful when chosen, not required.”

The Board’s action aligns Southern Prep with the nation’s all-volunteer military force and strengthens its focus on developing leaders of character through honor, service, integrity and excellence. Students who choose to participate in the Corps of Cadets or Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) will do so as a reflection of their personal dedication — raising standards and enriching the Academy’s community through their example.

Southern Prep continues to be guided by its four foundational pillars:

• Academic Excellence

• Faith

• Athletics

• Leadership and Character Development

The Academy will maintain its structured environment and will continue to require adherence to dress, appearance and conduct standards as a condition of admission.

This announcement also expands educational opportunities for Alabama families to include those eligible under the CHOOSE Act, providing a distinctive preparatory option within the state.

Southern Prep proudly offers all-male boarding, domestic and international, as well as coeducational day school programs, combining structure, faith and opportunity for every student.

In alignment with its commitment to Academic Excellence, Southern Preparatory Academy continues to expand its academic pathways through a robust Honors curriculum and a dynamic portfolio of STEAM programs. Students have opportunities to engage in honors-level coursework designed to challenge and prepare them for competitive college admissions, while also exploring innovative fields through programs in robotics, drones and cybersecurity.

These programs emphasize hands-on learning, problem-solving and technical proficiency — skills that are critical in today’s global and digital economy. Whether students aspire to careers in engineering, information technology, aviation or defense, Southern Prep’s STEAM initiatives equip them with practical experience and leadership skills that extend far beyond the classroom.

In addition, Southern Prep’s partnership with Tallapoosa County high schools through its JROTC program has been a notable success — demonstrating the leadership, discipline and integrity of today’s students. Participation in JROTC is voluntary under U.S. Code, and the Academy is proud to honor that intent fully.

“We’re preparing students not just for college, but for life,” said Col Corey Ramsby, the school’s president. “Our goal is to inspire young people to lead with conviction, whether in military service, public life or any career they choose.”

About Southern Preparatory Academy

Founded in 1898, Southern Preparatory Academy is a premier college preparatory institution preparing young people for the work of life, offering both traditional and military-style education in a structured environment dedicated to academic excellence, leadership, faith and athletic achievement. Located in Camp Hill, Alabama, Southern Prep equips its students to live lives of purpose, service and integrity.