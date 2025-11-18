RV parking updates for Mercer and Alabama

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUBURN — The Auburn Athletics Department has announced the following plan for the Mercer and Alabama football games.

2025 Auburn Football RV Parking Information (Mercer And Alabama Games)

RV Parking in the grass lots for the Mercer game begins on Friday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

RVs parked in the grass lots for the Mercer game may remain in place and occupied until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23.

RVs remaining in the grass lots following the Mercer game must be unoccupied from Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

The grass lots will be barricaded on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. and no additional RVs will be allowed to enter until Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

The grass lots include S. Donahue Dr. hayfields and W. Samford Ave. hayfields.

RVs parked in the East Coliseum Lot and RevelXP lots may also remain under the established guidelines.

All RVs are parked at their own risk. Auburn University encourages all fans to secure their property left in the grass lots. RV owners will be responsible for the condition of their sites. If inclement weather is encountered, RV owners will be responsible for any damage caused by or to their RVs.

Approximately 50’x20′ of space is appropriate per RV.

Additional 2025 Iron Bowl Information

The Auburn University campus will open for tailgating on Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 a.m. Any flagging set-up prior to Friday at 6 a.m. will be removed.

Reserved game day parking lots will open on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.