National honor reflects statewide impact: Johnson receives award from USDA

BY ASHLEE HALL | ACES

AUBURN UNIVERSITY — The Alabama Cooperative Extension System congratulates Portia Johnson for receiving the Extension Family Life and Human Development Early Achievement Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Johnson, an Extension specialist and assistant professor in Auburn University’s College of Human Sciences, received the award Sept. 30.

As the Extension specialist for financial management, Johnson’s research focuses on how households manage financial resources. Her programs aim to assist families with topics ranging from filing taxes and college planning to managing debt and saving for retirement.

“This award validates the hard work and efforts to alleviate financial stress and anxiety for families,” Johnson said.

National Recognition of Statewide Impact

The award is annually presented by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It recognizes early career Extension specialists who make significant contributions to Cooperative Extension through evidence-based programming that demonstrates measurable results.

“I hope this award serves as a powerful validation of engaged scholarship in academia,” Johnson said. “It certainly energizes me to expand the reach and depth of our programs.”

Laura Downey, assistant director of human sciences with Alabama Extension, nominated Johnson for the award. Downey cited Johnson’s leadership in delivering research-backed resources to communities across the state.

“Her programs and scholarship reflect and advance Extension and the College of Human Sciences’ enduring commitment to enhance the quality of life for Alabama families,” Downey said. “Her programs provide practical strategies to help Alabama families make informed decisions and positive changes.”

Research that Reaches Families

By translating academic research into practical tools, Johnson helps households make informed financial decisions at every stage of life. Throughout her tenure at Auburn, Johnson’s innovative research and outreach programs have helped countless Alabamians. Two programs of note are the Alabama Fast: FAFSA Application Survival Toolkit and WISE Money.

Since its launch in 2022, the Alabama Fast: FAFSA Application Survival Toolkit has helped thousands of families and high school professionals navigate the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.

The WISE Money program is an initiative that helps individuals and families improve their money management skills. It teaches budgeting, saving, reducing debt and financial planning. Led by Johnson and other Extension agents, this program reached 1,254 participants across Alabama.

“I am most proud to see my research move out of academic offices and university campuses and into the lives and homes of real people,” Johnson said.

Moving Cooperative

Extension Forward

The mission of Cooperative Extension is to strengthen communities by connecting them with research-based resources from the nation’s land-grant universities. Johnson said she is dedicated to this mission, which drives her work to equip and empower families to make informed financial decisions.

“I am so proud of the unknowable ripple effects of positive change,” Johnson said. “When someone has a positive experience and makes positive changes in their lives, those benefits extend to their families and even future generations.”

Reducing financial stress fosters healthy families and better health. Also, it can break cycles of poverty. Over time, improved financial stability leads to strong communities and a stronger Alabama.

“Good breeds more good,” Johnson said. “That’s the power of great community programs; that’s the power of Cooperative Extension.”

To find more financial planning resources, visit aces.edu.