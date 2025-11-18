Lee-Scott’s playoff run stops in second round

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

MONTGOMERY — The Lee-Scott Academy (9-3) football team’s season came to an end on Nov. 14 with a 38-0 loss on the road to No. 6 Montgomery Academy (11-1) in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association 3A playoffs.

Despite stiff resistance from the Warriors early on, a balanced offensive attack and ruthless defense from the Eagles kept LSA on its heels for much of the game.

Senior quarterback Max Hammer completed 8-of-17 passes for 63 yards and Brooks Zachry recorded 25 combined rushing and receiving yards on eight touches for the Warriors.

Despite the disappointing finish, the Warriors built on a 5-5 record last year that saw them miss the playoffs in their first year moving from the Alabama Independent School Association to the AHSAA.

There are also numerous signs of improvement. LSA went from finishing fourth in 3A Region 4 in 2024 to finishing second this year. They also went from scoring 24 points per game and allowing 21.8 points per game in 2024 to scoring 32.7 points per game and allowing 22.9 points per game this year.

Notable victories from this season include a 31-21 win over Loachapoka High School on Sept. 28, a 58-33 region win over Randolph County High School on Sept. 19 and a 42-14 first-round playoff win over Hale County High School on Nov. 7.