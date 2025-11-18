Lee-Scott Academy’s Haiden Harper inks with Troy

CONTRIBUTED BY LSA

AUBURN — Lee-Scott Academy senior Haiden Harper made his college plans official Wednesday, signing a national letter of intent to play basketball at Troy University.

Harper helped lead the Warriors on a standout run during their first season in the AHSAA in 2024–25, averaging 20.1 points per game and shooting 43% from three-point range. Lee-Scott advanced to the AHSAA Class 3A Central Regional Final after upsetting top-seeded Midfield.

He was named to the 2024–25 Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Second Team and was selected as the Opelika-Auburn News Boys Basketball Small Schools Player of the Year.

“I chose Troy because they gave me an opportunity to do something special,” Harper said. “Troy has a great campus and great atmosphere. They made it feel like home when I went down there on a visit. Coach Cross has created a great culture down there. It is also close to home so I can have friends and family come down and support me, which means a lot.”

As Harper takes the next step in his career, his coaches say the accomplishment reflects years of commitment and growth.

“We are so proud of Haiden and excited for him to have the opportunity to continue his basketball career at the next level,” said William Johnson, deputy director of athletics and head boys basketball coach. “Haiden is a great leader on the court and off the court and has an unmatched work ethic. We all know how hard he has worked to get to this point in his career and looking forward to his success at Troy.”

Johnson wasn’t alone in praising Harper’s impact on the program.

“The LSA community is very proud to see Haiden Harper continue his academic and athletic career at Troy University,” coach Clay McCall, executive director of athletics said. “Haiden is very deserving of this opportunity that has come about through his hard work and dedication to the sport of basketball. We celebrate his signing today and look forward to watching him compete at Troy.”

School leadership echoed that appreciation for Harper’s influence on and off the court.

“Haiden’s dedication, leadership and relentless work ethic have set him apart both on and off the court,” said head of school, Dr. Stan Cox. “We’re incredibly proud to see him take this next step in his basketball journey at Troy University. He’s a true example of the Warrior spirit in action.”

The Warriors open the season Nov. 13 with a road matchup at Alabama Christian Academy. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.