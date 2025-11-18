Lee County Schools report card score at all time high

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE

COUNTY SCHOOLS

LEE COUNTY — Lee County Schools is proud to announce the highest-ever district report card score of 87 under the current Alabama State Accountability System. This record achievement illustrates steady growth, committed leadership and the district’s unyielding commitment to prepare students to reach their full potential in education and life.

Over the past several years, Lee County Schools has demonstrated consistent improvement in academic performance and other student success factors such as attendance, graduation and college and career readiness rates. The district’s report card scores have climbed from 78 in 2016–17 to the new high of 87 in 2024–25, marking nearly a 10-point increase since the accountability system began.

“This accomplishment represents the dedication of our entire Lee County Schools community,” said Superintendent Mike Howard. “Through our ‘Raising the Bar’ initiative, we have focused on fostering an environment where teachers, staff and students are encouraged to achieve high levels of success and continuously improve — from increasing academic rigor to athletic excellence and the arts. Our teachers, staff and students have embraced this challenge and this record score shows their dedication and commitment is making a difference.”

The “Raising the Bar” initiative encourages excellence in all areas by strengthening classroom instruction, expanding extracurricular opportunities and fostering creativity and collaboration. These efforts ensure that Lee County students are not only academically prepared but also well-rounded and ready to lead in their communities and beyond.

Lee County Schools remains committed to sustaining this momentum by continuing to support teachers, celebrate student achievement and invest in programs that inspire excellence in every school.

For more information about Lee County Schools and the district’s performance, visit www.lee.k12.al.us.