Community Calendar | Week of Nov. 20, 2025

NOV.-DEC. 2025 — DOWNTOWN AUBURN HOLIDAY SEASON

The downtown Auburn–Opelika district transforms into a holiday destination starting in November with lights, decorations and seasonal events running through January. Visit the downtown greenspace and local businesses for festive displays and community gatherings.



NOV. 22 — HOLIDAY KIDS CRAFT FAIR

Children can create fun, festive crafts at the Opelika Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

NOV. 22 — 19TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY ART SALE

The Auburn Arts Association and the Auburn Parks & Recreation Department host the Holiday Art Sale at the Parks & Rec Campus. Local and regional artists will offer handmade pottery, photographs, scarves, gourmet foods and more. Admission is free and open to the public.



NOV. 26 — VERY MERRY STROLL TREE LIGHTING

Kick off the “Very Merry Stroll” holiday display with the official tree lighting at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Opelika Public Library. Decorations will remain through Dec. 29.



NOV. 28–JAN. 2 — VISIT OPELIKA’S CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Take in the sights and lights of the season across the City of Opelika as festive decorations adorn downtown and beyond.

NOV. 28–JAN. 2026 — “HEY DAY HOLIDAY” AT GREENS SPACE, AUBURN

Bundle up and enjoy a magical winter season at the greenspace outside Hey Day Market, featuring a 24-foot Christmas tree and an ice-skating rink. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning in November.



NOV. 29 — SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Shop local and support small businesses throughout Opelika during regular hours as part of this nationwide shopping tradition.



DECEMBER — BRING OPIE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Throughout December, the City of Opelika Community Relations Office invites families to celebrate the season by participating in the “Bring Opie Home for Christmas” campaign.



DECEMBER — CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT

Drive through the Camelot neighborhood each evening at dusk to enjoy one of Opelika’s most beloved holiday light displays, running nightly through 10 p.m.



DEC. 2 — OHS/OMS HOLIDAY CHORAL CONCERT

Enjoy an evening of holiday music performed by Opelika High School and Opelika Middle School choirs at 6:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.



DEC. 5 — SNOPELIKA CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Downtown Opelika comes alive with the annual “SnopeLika” Christmas Parade and tree lighting. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square. Event proceeds rain or shine and is hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

DEC. 6 — JINGLE JOG 5K & SANTA STROLL FUN RUN

Lace up your sneakers and don your favorite festive attire for Auburn’s annual Jingle Jog 5K and Santa Stroll Fun Run! The Santa Stroll begins at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7 a.m. The race starts and finishes at Toomer’s Corner in downtown Auburn. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday-themed outfits, and all ages are welcome. Online registration opens Oct. 27, with early-bird rates available. Day-of registration begins at 5 a.m.



DEC. 7 — AUBURN CHRISTMAS PARADE

Celebrate the season during Auburn’s downtown Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, beginning at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn. Local businesses, schools and organizations are invited to participate; parade applications will be posted on the Auburn Downtown Merchants site.

DEC. 8–JAN. 1 — AUBURN GINGERBREAD VILLAGE DISPLAY

Experience the magic of the holidays with the annual Gingerbread Village inside the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center at Auburn University. The display opens Dec. 8 and runs through New Year’s Day. Created by Auburn’s architecture and culinary students, this intricate exhibit features edible replicas of Auburn landmarks and is free and open to the public daily.



DEC. 8–12 — WHERE’S THEODORE ELF HUNT

Families can join the fun searching for Theodore the Elf at Opelika Parks & Recreation locations all week long.



DEC. 8 — OPELIKA HOLIDAY LIGHT FIGHT

Final displays must be completed and submitted by Dec. 8. Judging will occur the week of Dec. 15, with winners announced Dec. 19 on Keep Opelika Beautiful’s Facebook page.



DEC. 9 — OHS CHRISTMAS BAND CONCERT

The Opelika High School Band presents its annual Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.



DEC. 10–14 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH CHRISTMAS TOUR

Enjoy a nostalgic stroll or drive through Opelika’s historic district, decked out in Victorian-era holiday décor. Walking tour held Dec. 13 from 5–9 p.m.; driving tours Dec. 10, 11, 12 and 14.



DEC. 12 — CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN

Join Opelika Main Street for “Christmas in a Railroad Town” from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Opelika. The event includes live entertainment, shopping and family activities.



DEC. 12–13 — ROCKY BROOK ROCKET REINDEER EXPRESS

Take a festive ride on the Rocky Brook Rocket and enjoy Christmas lights, holiday music, and Santa sightings from 5–9 p.m. at Opelika Parks & Recreation.



DEC. 13 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH TOUR HOLIDAY PUB CRAWL

Enjoy a night of holiday spirits and community fun from 6:30–10 p.m. as part of Opelika Main Street’s annual Pub Crawl.



DEC. 13 — COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES: 58TH ANNIVERSARY

Stroll through Collinwood neighborhood from 5–9 p.m. and enjoy this long-standing Opelika tradition. No rain date scheduled.

DEC. 13 — AUBURN TOYS FOR TOTS 5K/10K & 1-MILE FUN RUN

Join the festive run on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Wrights Mill Road Elementary, with the 1-Mile Fun Run at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 5K/10K at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and children in need.



DEC. 20 — WINTER WONDER WORKSHOP

Kids can enjoy hands-on winter crafts and activities at the Opelika Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.



DEC. 23 — CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON

Relax at the Opelika Public Library for a full day of classic holiday films beginning at 10 a.m.