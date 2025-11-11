Obituaries | Week of Nov. 10, 2025

John Plumb

A graveside service will be held in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 1 p.m. CST. A full obituary and details for his Celebration of Life ceremony will be posted at a later date.

Ron Steube

A visitation for Mr. Ron Steube will be held in the parlor at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. CST.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the Alabama Chapter National Wrestling Hall of Fame online at www.nwhof.org/state-chapters/alabama

ELAINE RUTH MCBRIDE

Elaine Ruth McBride, 91, of Auburn passed away in her home on Nov. 8, 2025. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Eugene and Rosalie Prinz. She graduated from The University of Louisville with a degree in education. She taught preschool in Birmingham and was a substitute teacher in Birmingham and Montgomery Alabama. Later she changed her focus from children and teenagers to senior citizens. She worked for the Central Alabama Area on Aging as an Ombudsman. Later, She was the administrator of John Knox Retirement Apartments and Assisted Living. Upon retirement she continued to help the senior citizens in Alabama by working with the Senior Health Insurance Program. She was a long time member of Whitfield United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Edward Lee McBride and one grandson, Adler Parker. She was a loving mother to her three children, Eugene Lee McBride, (Karin), Matthew Clark McBride and Shannon Lee Stevens, (Frank.) She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be at a later date and the ashes will be interred at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky at a later date.

MACK WARNER PLUNKET

Mack Warner Plunket, age 87, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 2, 2025. Mack was born in Homer, Louisiana, to Joseph and Alma Plunket. He had eight siblings who have all gone on to be with the Lord.

Throughout his life, Mack was known for his love for the Lord and his desire to serve him. That desire led him to return to school later in life and complete his Master of Divinity. He pastored churches in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana before retiring from official ministry in Opelika, Alabama, where he continued to be involved in the work of his church. Mack was proud of his 13 years of service as a school bus driver with the Auburn City Schools.

Mack leaves behind a large family that he loved dearly. Mack met and married his first love Carol Arceneaux in 1957. They welcomed five children over those early years: son Mike Plunket (Lisa deceased) and their son Joseph, and daughter Anna Baldwin (Brian, and children Ali and Kai); son Keith Plunket (deceased) (Shawn) and their two children Laura Lupo (Taylor and their daughter Lilly) and daughter Brooke Ezell (Zach and sons Sebastian and Gideon); daughter Cheryl Ricks (Ricky deceased) and their daughters Kayla Wheeler (JP and children Elliott and Emersyn) and Emily Ricks (sons Kaleb and Jase); daughter Dina Plunket; and daughter Darlene Hargrave (husband Troy). That marriage lasted for 44 years until Carol went to be with the Lord in August 2001.

Mack was fortunate to meet and marry a wonderful woman Terry Williams Plunket with his same passion for the Lord, and they were married in March 2007. “G Mack” was lovingly adopted into that family of six children: daughter Debbie Rumfelt (Rob and 10 children and 14 grandchildren); Melinda Weissinger (Ira and two children); Donald Williams (Beth, four children and one grandchild); Ginelle Weissinger (Lee and five children and three grandchildren); Jack Williams (Marissa and four children); and Stephen Williams.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika. Family and friends are invited to gather in celebration of his life.

ARTHUR LARRY BROOME

Arthur Larry Broome, 74, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. He was born in Alabama to James A. and Coriene Edwards Broome. A few special things he enjoyed as a child was eating lunch with his grandmother and playing marbles with neighborhood kids. He was Opelika City Champion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Broome; parents, James A. and Coriene Edwards Broome; brothers, Rodney Broome and Kim Broome.

Arthur is survived by his brother, Dale (Sheryl) Broome of Opelika; sister, Donna (Mike) McGinty of Opelika; nieces and nephews, Jamie Broome, Shawn Broome, Ginger Broome, Cory Broome, Chad McGinty, Brandon (David) McGinty), Trey Broome and Troy Broome.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assised the family with arrangements.

MARY FRANCIS SMITH

Mary Francis Smith, 68, of Opelika, Alabama was called upon to join our Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at The Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. Her husband, Terry Smith, was by her side for this final journey.

There will be no memorial service held at this time. Mary’s final wish was a simple cremation. She had no desire for her loved ones to worry over arrangements. Her only request was one final trip to the oceanside — which will be honored.

Mary was born on July 4, 1957 in Phenix City, Alabama. This would be the start of her everlasting love for holidays. Mary was the daughter of Gordon and Bertha Grimes. She was preceded in death by both.

Mary played so many roles in all of the lives of her family and friends. She was a deeply loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and, not to be forgotten, a friend and confidant to those who were lucky enough to cross her path. Her excitement for every holiday was immense. She loved spending time with her family, including doing what she could do to make everyone’s lives a little easier. Her presence will be forever missed.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Smith; sister, Joyce Satterfield; daughter, Shasta Marie Milam; and four grandchildren, Cheyeaene, Madison, Hannah and Ashton Milam.

RUFUS ALBERT LANGLEY JR.

Rufus Albert Langley, Jr. went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. He was born May 10, 1959 in Lee County, Alabama to Mattie Taylor Langley and Rufus Albert Langley Sr.

Rufus worked at West Point Pepperell (Stevens) for 34 years, until the plant closed. He then worked for Lee County Environmental Services until retirement.

He shared 37 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Elizabeth Snell Langley. Rufus was an extraordinary Paw-Paw to his cherished grandchildren.

Rufus is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Snell Langley; his son Jonathan Langley; his daughter Kacie (Cliff) Credle; grandson Brycen Credle; his grand daughter Payton Credle; sisters-in-law Donna Long, Donna Langley; and dear friend Teresa Credle. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Rufus was proceeded in death by his father Rufus Albert Langley, Sr.; his mother Mattie Taylor Langley; sister Shirley Scarbrough; and three brothers: Carl Langley, Willie Langley and Scotty Langley.

An event to celebrate the life of Rufus will be held at a later date.

VESTER DOBSON

Vester (V.R.) Dobson, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Graveside services were held Friday afternoon, Nov. 7, at Garden Hills Cemetery.

V.R. was born on Jan. 29, 1938, to Vester and Hilda Dobson of Lanett, Alabama. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Loretta Dobson, and his children, David Dobson (Janet) and Donna McLeod. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew McLeod and Leah McLeod, his sister Joan Dobson Young of Opelika, and his brother Ronnie Dobson of Lanett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vester and Hilda Dobson; his sister Duane Dobson Mayne; and his brother Terrell Dobson.

V.R. was a native of Chambers County but spent most of his life in Opelika. He graduated from Auburn University in 1960 and began his career teaching history and coaching high school football for five years at Troup County High School in LaGrange, Georgia. After five years of teaching and coaching, he began a long and successful career in Human Resources with West Point Pepperell (West Point Stevens), where he oversaw human resource operations for textile mills throughout the Southeast. He retired from West Point Stevens in 2003.

After retirement, V.R. and Loretta loved spending their time traveling to listen to gospel and bluegrass bands, watching Auburn football, traveling to the beach and the mountains and taking their grandkids along whenever they could. He dearly loved his church family at Father’s House Christian Fellowship and cherished all the meaningful relationships he formed there. V.R. was known for his sound advice, intellect, quick wit and his ability to make people laugh. These qualities he carried with him until the very end of his life.

The family deeply appreciates and acknowledges the wonderful staff of Gentiva Hospice for their excellent care of V.R. during his final days. They also wish to thank Dr. Justin Campbell for his many years of dedication and compassionate care as V.R.’s primary physician.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in V.R.’s memory to:

Father’s House Christian Fellowship, 214 Morris Ave., Opelika, AL. 36801

CANDACE “CANDY” CASEY ENKEBOLL

Candace “Candy” Casey Enkeboll passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Candy was born on Sunday, Sept. 24, 1961, in Selma, Alabama, to Lamar and Grace Casey. She attended Lowndes Academy and received her undergraduate degree at Troy University. At Troy, she became a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, where she formed bonds that brought great joy and support for the rest of her life.

Candy married her beloved husband Richard (Rick) Enkeboll on September 29, 2013.

Candy was the most amazing mother to her two children, Adriene Simon (David), Alex Curenton (Caroline) and two stepsons Andy Enkeboll (Kelsey) and Tim Enkeboll (Jennings).

She loved being “CC” to her five grandchildren, Eli, Fletcher, Soren, Leander and Shepherd.

Candy was the glue to her family and made her love known each and every day. She had three siblings, Jack Callen (Renee), Connie McCrary (Collin) and Cheryl Fryer (Lewis). She cherished any time they could spend together whether it be at family reunions, birthdays, weddings or holiday gatherings back at her parents’ home in Lowndes County.

Candy was a proud member of the Auburn community. Professionally, she served the City of Auburn in the department of Public Safety for over 25 years. She touched countless lives and was the comforting peace behind the selfless community heroes that keep the rest of us safe and secure.

She was a devoted member of Auburn First Baptist Church, serving in several different capacities and always welcoming members and visitors with her legendary smile and warm embrace.

Candy was a loyal supporter of Auburn University Athletics and cherished football season when friends, young and old, near and far, would venture to the “Loveliest Village on the Plains” for special Saturdays in the Fall.

Candy is preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Grace Casey, and the father to her children, Adriene Simon and Alex Curenton, Donald Adrian Curenton, Jr.

Candy is survived by her husband, Rick Enkeboll, children Adriene Simon (David), Alex Curenton (Caroline) and stepsons Andy Enkeboll (Kelsey) and Tim Enkeboll (Jennings); her grandchildren Eli Simon, Fletcher Simon, Soren Enkeboll, Leander Enkeboll and Shepherd Curenton; her siblings Jack Callen (Renee), Connie McCrary (Collin) and Cheryl Fryer (Lewis) and countless relatives, cousins and friends of the Casey, Curenton and Enkeboll extended family that will keep her in our hearts forever.

Visitation was Monday, Nov. 10, at Auburn First Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tripp Martin officiating.

In Candy’s honor, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburn First Baptist Church, 128 East Glenn Ave., Auburn, AL 36830.

Margaret Claudia McCall Humburg

Margaret Claudia McCall Humburg, 87, of Auburn, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 5, 2025. Born Oct. 24, 1938, to Kenneth and Beulah Lorene Driver McCall, she grew up in Auburn and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Huntington College, Montgomery, Alabama, in 1962.

Margaret married the love of her life, Dr. Jay Merrill Humburg from LaCrosse Kansas in 1963, they were married 59 years. They have two children, a daughter Merrillee Humburg Reece, granddaughter, Kayla Reece, a son Kenneth Humburg and grandson, Max Harrison Humburg and Bobby Shapouri joined the family at the age of 11 in 1986. In addition, Margaret was also mother and grandmother to devoted friends Jack and Melissa Manifold, their seven children and 12 grandchildren; Bill ‘‘Bubba’’ and Rachael Jones and their three children and three grandchildren.

Margaret taught early education at Trinity Christian School, and Broken Bow in Nebraska. She found much joy in also teaching piano and china painting both statewide and Africa. Her favorite “career’ was homemaking. Margaret had a gift of mentoring many young women in the art of homemaking. That gift has spread to people all over the world. Dr. Humburg and Margaret had the privilege of traveling and working in Nigeria, Zambia, Grenada but Auburn was always home.

The faith that Margaret held for her Lord Jesus was the foundation of her daily walk. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Auburn for more than 45 years. Beyond the walls of a church, Margaret stretched her hand and heart to the needy and opened her home to all. Her favorite pastimes were storytelling, entertaining, tea parties and bridge. Margaret had the gift of writing. She journaled from her heart. Throughout her life she wrote stories, poems and songs. Margaret McCall wrote the Auburn High School Alma Mater when she was 16 years old and it remains to this day.

Proceeded in death by her husband Dr. Jay Merrill Humburg, her parents Kenneth and Beulah Lorene Driver McCall, her sister Kathryn Ann McCall. Survived by Merrillee Humburg Reece, Kenneth Humburg, Kayla Reece, Max Humburg, sister Patti Crew, many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit, warm smile and undying love for her Lord. Laughter was her medicine and music her joy.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Shelton Mill Road in Auburn. Graveside service to follow at Town Creek Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her memory to The Owen Center, 680 N. College St., Ste. A, Auburn, Alabama 36830.

MARCIA ELIZABETH BERRYHILL

Marcia Elizabeth Berryhill, long-time resident of Opelika, and current resident of Salem, Alabama, was born in Jacksonville, Alabama, on April 11, 1944, to the late Bertie Goodwin Bailey and Bernard Howard Bailey; and passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. She was 81 years old.

Marcia’s one and only love is still her husband, William E. Berryhill Jr., married 63 years. Her passion was a love for the outdoors, spending her younger years camping and fishing with him. She loved Opelika almost as much as she loved her husband, spending most of her life as a resident of Opelika who loved people and her community.

Marcia was a homemaker and happiest at home. She loved to cook meals for her family, and on holidays her home was the perfect gathering place for her then large family. She was raised in an Army family, married her husband who served in the Army, traveling the U.S. and abroad, but always felt most “at home” in Opelika. She is Baptist by faith, and faith was evident in every facet of her everyday life. Reading scripture and sharing her opinions were part of her daily routine, especially for those closest to her. She had a vibrant personality, was selfless and everyone who knew her instantly loved her.

She is survived by husband, William E. Berryhill Jr.; son, Rodney Berryhill (late wife, Penny); daughter Marcia Ann Farrar (Lance); two brothers, Kenneth Bailey and Bernard Bailey; seven grandchildren, Ellie Franklin (Kash), Brooke Nicholson, Jeremy Berryhill, Nathan Berryhill, Jonathan Walker, Jamieson Walker, Valerie Garcia and several great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.

A memorial service was held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, Opelika, Alabama on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 11a.m. CST. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Marcia’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, leading the way to treat and defeat childhood cancer.

DAVID A. STRINGFELLOW

David A. Stringfellow, of Auburn, passed away Oct. 6, 2025.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Helena Stringfellow and baby girl.

He is survived by his spouse Joyce Stringfellow; children Keith Stringfellow, Daniel Stringfellow and Kimberley J. Clemmons; grandchildren Jordan, Gabriel and Daniel Stringfellow, Kaitlyn, Abigail and Stella Clemmons; siblings Virginia M. Walker (John) and Joseph C. Stringfellow (Pam).

David grew up in Carlisle, Pennslyvania. After graduating high school, he attended Cornell University and graduated with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. His career led him from private practice, to working with the state of Pennsylvania, the federal government and finally Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Away from work, David enjoyed running, AU basketball, TCBY yogurt, spending time with family and his farm. This was a special place filled with sights and sounds of God’s creation. He and Joyce married in 1984, and enjoyed 41 years together.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.