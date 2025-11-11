Making the Grade | Viva La Vida Mexican Cuisine

BY STACEY WALLACE

OPINION —

As I’ve mentioned before in this column, I am not a fan of spicy foods. If my lips and throat are burning as I eat, I’m not having a good time. Years ago, I enjoyed jalapeño poppers; the jalapeno pepper’s spiciness was weakened by frying the pepper and by covering it in cheese, at least in Alabama and Georgia.

However, when Mike and I traveled with my parents in 2008 to go to our niece Brittney’s graduation from Texas State University, I was introduced to real jalapenos.

I had ordered two jalapeno poppers for an appetizer, but I was only able to eat one of them. That spicy pepper made me realize that the ones in Alabama and Georgia were fakes; after all, Texas borders Mexico, so that jalapeno pepper was authentically hot. As I grew older, I began avoiding such spicy foods.

When my husband Mike was young, he loved spicy foods. Long before we met, Mike worked for West Point Pepperell’s Medical Department. He and his colleagues traveled from Texas to Maine, testing textile mill workers’ breathing and hearing.

Once when Mike and his coworkers were eating at a Mexican restaurant in Texas, his friend Don bet Mike that he could eat two jalapenos for every one of them Mike ate; during this contest, the two of them couldn’t drink anything.

When Mike reached six peppers, and Don reached twelve, they called off the contest.

As Mike said, “I was young and stupid.”

Even though we can’t handle spicy dishes, Mike and I both love Mexican food. Recently, we dined at Viva La Vida at 870 N. Railroad Ave. in Opelika. As I’ve often said, I love downtown Opelika’s free and plentiful parking. Also, the trees are lit with white lights, which makes for a festive atmosphere.

Viva La Vida’s interior was really bright and upbeat. The flower-like hanging lamps were lovely. The restaurant offers diners indoor and outdoor dining. Kimberly, our server, was wonderful. She was sweet, helpful and patient.

Mike and I had the cheese dip and tortilla chips for our appetizer. They were very tasty, and believe it or not, I didn’t drip on the table.

For his entrée, Mike chose the beef burrito supreme with beans, which came with lettuce (Mike had them hold this), guacamole, tomatoes and burrito sauce. The dish was covered with cheese dip. I selected the viva chicken quesadilla, which was served with bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, squash (I had them hold this) and mushrooms.

Oh my two times. Everything was fresh and delicious. I wisely didn’t eat the jalapeno slices which adorned my plate.

Besides our wonderful cheese dip and chips, Viva La Vida offers diners a wide variety of appetizers, some of which include: chicken wings, beef dip, spinach dip, guacamole and street corn.

The restaurant serves soups, salads, nachos, Mexican dinners, seafood, burritos, quesadillas, chimichangas, new special dinners and combinations. In addition, Viva La Vida has a large selection of lunch specials, which are served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Viva La Vida” means “Live life” in English. Believe me, if you love Mexican food, Viva La Vida is the place for you to live life deliciously.

Viva La Vida is open on Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Viva La Vida makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy.

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.