Lee-Scott Academy dominates Hale County in playoff clash

BY D. MARK MITCHELL
FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — The Lee-Scott Academy rolled past Hale County 42-14 victory in last Friday’s AHSAA playoff matchup. From the opening whistle, Lee-Scott controlled the pace and never looked back.
Key Performances
- Brooks Zachry was unstoppable, rushing for 198 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He also added 39 receiving yards and another score, giving him six total touchdowns on the night.
- Quarterback Max Hammer was sharp, completing 87.5% of his passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
- On defense, the Warriors forced two interceptions, courtesy of Wyatt Whatley and Easton Gregory, shutting down Hale County’s passing game.
The win marked Lee-Scott’s third straight victory, improving their record to 9-2, while Hale County fell to 7-4, ending their four-game winning streak. Lee-Scott advances to play Montgomery Academy on the road in the second round of the 3A playoffs, Friday night at 7 p.m.