Altar Call | Easier said than done

OPINION — My voice was steady. I was calm and composed as I explained to my friends that like the Apostle Paul, “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances” (Philippians 4:11). I wanted them to know that, with the Lord’s help, I had embraced the physical weakness created by my medical treatment for cancer.

A few weeks later an infection in my colon put me in the hospital for five days. Night and day, for the first two or three days, relentless pain had me pleading with the nurse for my next dose of pain medicine. As the antibiotics gradually lessened my pain, I remembered how calmly I had assured my friends I was “content” whatever my circumstances.

Was I content in that hospital bed? Absolutely not. I was totally miserable. But the good doctor continued to assure me that her treatment would overcome my pain — and it did. In reflecting on those days of misery, it occurred to me that being content in all circumstances is easier said than done. Yet that is the attitude I want to have — to be content, at peace with God, not matter what I am facing.

Paul was not in great pain when he assured his friends that he had learned to be content whatever the circumstances. But he had endured severe pain; he had been beaten and jailed several times. He describes the secret of contentment — and then explains that the secret is the Christ who dwells within him: “I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do everything through him who gives me strength” (Philippians 4:12-13).

So contentment is not an achievement; it is a gift of God to those who trust Christ for the strength to remain at peace with God “whatever the circumstances.” As a disciple of Christ, I too can say, “I can endure great pain through Christ who gives me strength.” I have no strength of my own; the strength to endure comes from the Christ who releases his power within me. So during my stay in the hospital I kept repeating my life verse: “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength” (Philippians 4:13). Though the pain was unrelenting, Christ gave me the strength to hang on and believe I could endure those hours of agony. And praise God, he did.

In his first letter to the Thessalonians, Paul mentions “all circumstances” again. This time he writes of prayer rather than contentment. His words are worthy of being memorized and called to mind as the attitude we need no matter what circumstances we may be facing:

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (5:16-18, NIV).

I like the way these verses are translated in the New Living Translation:

“Always be joyful. Never stop praying. Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.”

The Amplified Bible expands the verses quite helpfully:

“Rejoice always and delight in your faith; be unceasing and persistent in prayer; in every situation [no matter what the circumstances] be thankful and continually give thanks to God; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.”

The message is clear: Whatever your circumstances, don’t lose your joy. Never stop praying. And never cease thanking God for his help and healing.

In no translation are we instructed to thank God for our circumstances but to give thanks in our circumstances, ever mindful that God is always working “for the good of those who love him” (Romans 8:28). Do I think that God put the infection in my colon so I would have to “look up” to Him? Absolutely not. My illness was not his doing. In fact, he was “with me,” helping me give thanks for his love, mercy and healing during those hours of misery.

The next time I tell someone that I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances, I will not begin with the word “I.” To do so suggests that I have done something. No, I plan to make it clear that my contentment is something the Lord has done. The peace he has given me in the midst of my circumstances is an unmerited gift of his grace for which I shall never stop thanking him. And he alone gives me the strength to keep on praying and thanking him in whatever my circumstances may be.

Have you learned to be content whatever your circumstances? You can — with the Lord’s help.