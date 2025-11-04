Smith, Council take oath to begin new terms

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council held its organizational meeting Monday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. The session marked the official swearing-in of Mayor Eddie Smith and all five newly elected council members for the 2025–2029 term.





Swearing-In and Leadership Elections:

Mayor Eddie Smith took the oath of office, followed by council members George Allen (Ward 1), Janataka Hughley-Holmes (Ward 2), Leigh Whatley (Ward 3), Chuck Beams (Ward 4) and Todd Rauch (Ward 5).

Smith offered a few remarks before the meeting continued.

I would like to thank all of the council members that I have worked with over the last 21 years. I look forward to continuing to work with my two friends, Dr. Allen from Ward 1 and Dr. Allen from Ward 5. It’s an exciting time to be the mayor of Opelika and to have such supportive groups to my right here. I would like to thank the citizens of Opelika for their forward thinking and commitment to being part of this next four-year term. I ask you to stay in touch with us and humbly ask for your prayers as we look ahead to these four years. Thank you.”

Afterward, the council elected Allen as president and Beams as president pro tempore to serve as leadership for the term.

Adoption of Council Rules

The council conducted a first reading of an ordinance amending Article V, Chapter 2 of the City Code, establishing updated Rules of Procedure for the Opelika City Council. It then voted to suspend the rules and voted to approved the ordinance during the meeting.

The ordinance outlines a detailed order of business for council meetings, procedures for introducing and voting on ordinances and resolutions, public comment policies and guidelines for the council president and president pro tempore.

The ordinance also introduces a new City Council Travel Policy, setting requirements for travel authorization, allowable expenses, reimbursements and restrictions on personal or unauthorized costs.