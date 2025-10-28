Lee-Scott rebounds with 34–8 win over B.B. Comer

BY D. MARK MITCHELL FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors cruised to a commanding 34–8 win over the B.B. Comer Tigers on Friday night, snapping a two-game skid and improving to 7–2 on the season.

The Warriors jumped out to a 27–0 halftime lead, effectively putting the game out of reach early.

Lee-Scott’s defense held firm throughout the contest, keeping Comer’s offense in check and extending the Tigers’ losing streak to five games, dropping them to 1–8 on the year.

Individual leaders:

Quarterback Max Hammer completed five of six passes for 99 yards and added 24 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Brooks Zachry carried the ball seven times for 88 yards and two scores, while Braxton Cox added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown. Preston Hugley contributed 51 all-purpose yards in the win.

Lee-Scott, the No. 2 seed in the AISA playoffs, will finish the regular season Friday night at Reeltown. The Rebels defeated the Warriors 26–9 in their first-ever meeting last year. This week’s matchup will not affect playoff seeding.