Calendar of Events | Oct. 26, 2025

OCT. 30 — CLIVE CARROLL | ACOUSTIC GUITAR MASTERY

World-class acoustic guitarist Clive Carroll returns to The Sound Wall for an intimate evening of jaw-dropping technique and lyrical storytelling on the guitar. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 30 — AUBURN TRICK-OR-TREAT

Auburn Downtown Trick-or-Treat will be held Thursday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in several categories. Neighborhood trick-or-treating will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 30, for safety during AU’s home football game weekend.

OCT. 30 — TOUR DE FRIGHT

Opelika Sportsplex welcomes all ages to pedal through a playful Halloween evening at the beloved Tour de Fright, hosted by Opelika Parks & Recreation. Families can bring bikes, trikes, scooters or just walk along the haunted walking trail-adorned with spooky decorations, ambient lighting and surprises to keep things eerie yet kid-friendly.

OCT. 31 — OPELIKA VILLAIN’S BALL

The Opelika Villains Ball returns for its fourth incarnation on Friday, Oct. 31 from 7 to 11 p.m. For the first time, it will be held entirely indoors at John Emerald Distilling Company in Downtown Opelika. There will be all the things you know and love: bespoke decor created for this event, spooky spectacles, haunting sultry songs, hopping dance floor, delicious drinks and, most of all, there will be you making memories with friends.

OCT. 31 — BOTANIC’S BACK TO THE ‘80S HALLOWEEN PARTY

Get ready for a Halloween night like no other: Botanic’s first-ever Halloween Party is going 80’s style. The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. Dance under the garden lights to Fly By Radio as they bring the ultimate hits of the decade to life, sip on your favorite drinks and enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres. Bring your best costume for the contest — one lucky winner will score a four-course Botanic dinner for two. It’s going to be an unforgettable throwback Halloween bash.

NOV. 4 — O GROWS FALL MARKET

Join O Grows at Opelika’s Courthouse Square for four weeks of fresh produce, baked goods, meats and more. Vendors accept SNAP and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program card, as well as Double Up Food Bucks to eligible community members. The market will be open 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

NOV. 6 — OLLI FIELD TRIP: VCOM-AUBURN

Join OLLI on Nov. 6 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. for an interactive visit to the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM-Auburn). Open to all OLLI members, participants will learn about osteopathic medicine, see a live demonstration by Dr. Kevin Hayes, tour the Simulation Center and explore how students train using advanced medical technology. Please wear your OLLI name tag and comfortable shoes. Parking information and directions will be provided upon registration.