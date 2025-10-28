Auburn defense delivers in 33–24 win over Arkansas

BY BRANDON HUGHES

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPINION — After a string of losses defined by offensive struggles, the Auburn Tigers (4-4, 1-4 SEC) finally broke through Saturday, defeating Arkansas (2-6, 0-4) 33–24 — not with offensive fireworks, but with defensive grit.

The Tigers’ defense carried the day, sealing Auburn’s first conference win of the season and showing the resolve that the offense has too often lacked.

Auburn opened strong, stopping Arkansas on fourth down and marching 67 yards in nine plays, capped by a highlight-reel touchdown catch from Cam Coleman. It was Auburn’s first passing touchdown since Week 4 against Oklahoma — and its only offensive touchdown of the game.

Kicker Alex McPherson handled the rest, going a perfect six-for-six on field goals — a career day for the sophomore.

Tigers jumped out to a 10–0 lead, but momentum shifted as Arkansas scored 21 unanswered points, including a crushing 89-yard pick-six late in the first half. Auburn had driven to the Razorbacks’ 15-yard line behind a dominant rushing attack led by Jeremiah Cobb (77 first-half yards) before head coach Hugh Freeze dialed up a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Auburn trailed 21–10 at halftime.

Following the turnover, Freeze benched quarterback Jackson Arnold in favor of Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels, citing Daniels’ maturity and poise.

“He’s played in a lot of big football games,” Freeze said. “It’s not going to overwhelm him.”

Arkansas entered the game ranked 121st nationally in total defense, yet Auburn’s offense failed to capitalize, going zero-for-six on red zone touchdowns. Six red zone trips produced six McPherson field goals and one disastrous interception.

So the defense decided to take over.

Facing an Arkansas offense that averaged 37.1 points and led the nation in explosive plays (20-plus yards), Auburn’s defense held the Razorbacks to just 17 offensive points, four explosive plays and 79 rushing yards. It was Arkansas’ first scoreless first quarter of the season, and Auburn forced turnovers on each of the Razorbacks’ final four drives.

Linebacker Xavier Atkins led the charge with a dominant performance — 13 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He now leads the SEC with 45 solo tackles and 13 TFLs, the most by a Tiger since Deshaun Davis in 2018.

“He’s probably one of the best players in college football today,” teammate Keldric Faulk said.

Cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant made his mark as well, intercepting two passes, including a 49-yard pick-six that gave Auburn the lead for good, 27–24. It was Pleasant’s second touchdown of the season — making him the first Auburn primary defender to score multiple touchdowns in a year since Walter McFadden in 2009.

“When Coach Durkin made the call, I already knew what was fixing to go down,” Pleasant said. “I’d seen that play on film a thousand times during the week.”

Despite the win, Auburn’s offensive problems persist. The Tigers rank 126th nationally in red-zone touchdown percentage — down from 122nd last year — and 89th in scoring offense. They’ve also allowed more sacks than any team in the nation.

The defense may be championship-caliber, but the offense remains a burden. As one might say: you can’t chase championships with an anchor tied to your keel.

By the Numbers

Six field goals: Alex McPherson became the first Auburn kicker with six field goals in a game since Daniel Carlson vs. LSU in 2016.

Five straight wins: Auburn has now won five consecutive games in Fayetteville.

Defensive streak: Auburn is one of only four FBS teams that hasn’t allowed more than 24 points in a game this season — the first time that’s happened through eight games since 2005.

Up Next

Auburn hosts Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.