Auburn school board honors ambassadors, principals

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn High School Ambassadors introduced themselves at the regularly scheduled Auburn City Schools Board of Education meeting on Oct. 14. The students were asked to share where they wanted to attend college, and all answered, “Auburn.”

“We love hearing that you’re headed to Auburn,” said ACS Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring. “We’re proud of you, and we appreciate your attendance at tonight’s meeting.”

Herring announced she received a letter from the director of the Council of Leaders in Alabama Schools, Dr. Farrell Seymore, stating that Auburn Junior High Principal Ross Reed will be serving as the director for the Alabama Association of Middle School Principals on the CLAS during the 25-26 school year.

“We are all very proud of what Ross does at the state level and the way he represents Auburn City Schools,” Herring said. “It’s a privilege to know Ross, to be able to say in front of the board and publicly that we congratulate you on this appointment to the CLAS board of directors.”

Herring also shared letters of compliments she received regarding the work of another ACS principal.

“In one month, I received two very specific letters of compliment addressed about the hard work and leadership of Dr. Duriel Barlow,” she said. “Dr. Barlow serves as the principal of East Sanford School, and two parents wrote very specifically about his interaction and specific connection to their own students and how much they appreciate his leadership at the school. So, I wish Dr. Barlow was here with us tonight, for us to say, ‘job well done.’”

Other Business

The board approved an Auburn Junior High School auditorium HVAC financial closeout and change to order No. 1.

The board approved a Plains High School Early Site Package to change order No. 1 and complete a financial closeout.

The board approved a local textbook committee appointment.

The board approved the revised school calendar for 2026-2027.

The board voted to approve the financial statements and cash reconciliation.

The board voted to approve the personnel action sheets.

Superintendent Herring proposed a school calendar for 2027-2028 and said the document is available for review until the next school board meeting.

Superintendent Herring proposed an Auburn City Schools Policy Manual revision for policy 5.01, employee qualifications and duties, for further discussion at the next meeting.

Superintendent Herring proposed a 2025-2026 Parent and Student Handbook addition regarding discipline of incidents involving vaping, tobacco products and alternative nicotine products.

The board voted to nominate Dr. Chanté Ruffin for the District 4 Director of AASB.

A board work session will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the AHS professional learning room.

The next board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. in the multimedia room at AJHS.