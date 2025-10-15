Deputies save life of 16-year-old in structure fire

LEE COUNTY – On Oct. 13, at approximately 4:09 p.m. CDT, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a structure fire on Lee Road 41 in the Beauregard community in Lee County. The caller advised that they briefly left the room to use the restroom while cooking and returned to the kitchen on fire.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Brightwell and Kennedy responded to the structure fire, and upon arrival, immediately approached the residence. After entering the front door, they encountered heavy smoke conditions. Both deputies crouched low and began a systematic search for occupants inside.

During their search, the deputies located a 16-year-old female lying unconscious on the floor, appearing to be overcome by smoke inhalation. Without hesitation, and while fighting through thick smoke, Deputies Brightwell & Kennedy pulled the victim to safety, dragging her into the front yard where they initiated care until EMS arrived. They were also able to check the rest of the house to ensure that no one else was inside.

Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department responded and were able to extinguish the fire, which caused damage to the home’s floor and wall, and direct the smoke out of the house to prevent further damage.

EMS personnel at the scene reported the juvenile was conscious but unresponsive, with stable vital signs and symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning. She has since been released from the hospital.

“The actions of these deputies are yet another example of the type of men and women who are the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, selfless response to emergency situations resulting in the saving of the life of another,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. “The same level of courage and care is often displayed by our city police agencies, full-time and volunteer fire departments, EMS services, and our EMA in their efforts to serve Lee County citizens.”