Education Briefs | Oct. 16, 2025

Congratulations to Joseph Moore, who was named 2025 Outstanding Young Auburn Engineer by Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. Joseph, a 2003 graduate of Beauregard High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering while working at the AU Regional Airport. He furthered his education by earning a master’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University. He was worked at GE Aerospace for the past 15 years, playing a critical role in bringing the world’s first high-volume metal additive manufacturing facility to Auburn, as well as serving as a recruiting leader helping other young engineers start their own careers at GE Aerospace. Moore and his wife Jennifer live in Fairfield, Ohio, with their dog, Brendon. He is the son of Oscar and Satoris Goode of Opelika (Beauregard community) and Frederick Moore Sr. of Warren, Ohio. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ATLANTA, Ga. — Carolyn Hardin of Auburn was named to the Summer 2025 Dean’s List at Georgia State University, which honors students who earned a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama Early College announced the Director’s List for summer semester 2025, an honor reserved for students earning a 3.6 or higher GPA for the term. Local students on the list include Mahalie Davis of Phenix City, who attends Smiths Station High School; Kori Key of Auburn, who attends Springwood School and Michaela Sanford of Auburn, who attends Auburn High School.

TROY — Troy University announced the inaugural cohort of the University Honors Global Scholars Program, which provides an elite academic experience for high-achieving students, blending interdisciplinary learning with global engagement. Through leadership development, international study opportunities and specialized coursework, students gain the skills and perspective needed to succeed in graduate studies, professional careers and beyond. Students from Lee County in the program include Leah Glaze, Wyatt Harrison and Clemmons Womack.

TUSCALOOSA — Reagan Robbins and Lily Engledow, both of Auburn, are among 65 freshmen on the University of Alabama Student Government Association’s First Year Council. They will learn how government works and how to turn ideas into solutions by passing and implementing legislation.

ADELPHI, Md. — Local students were named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2025 term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term. The following students from the area were named to the Dean’s List: Brandon Baker of Opelika, Nautica Elder of Phenix City and Jessica Search Rafanan, Samantha Search Rafanan and Michael Walker, all of Smiths Station.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — William Massey of Auburn has been accepted for enrollment for the 2025 summer trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus.