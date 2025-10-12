Making the Grade | Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines

BY STACEY WALLACE

As I’ve mentioned numerous times in this column, my husband Mike and I love to eat but intensely dislike cooking. Now, we have family and friends who love to cook; we don’t understand them, but we really love and appreciate them. As someone (I don’t remember who), once said, “What if I spent all day cooking, and then I dropped dead? I would have wasted my last day on Earth.” My thoughts exactly.

My sweet husband Mike is the dishwasher in our home, and he doesn’t enjoy it at all.

He says, “Somehow, our sink grows dishes over night.”

Therefore, we love for other people to cook our food and clean up after us.

Recently, Mike and I found a great place which does those two important tasks: Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines at 2459 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn.

Pepper Tree opened in October of 2023, and it is a bright and upbeat place. Jayde and Alana, the two young ladies who helped us, were delightful and patiently answered all of my questions.

At Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines, diners may dine in or carry out lunch and dinner (supper).

For lunch, I ordered a grilled chicken breast sandwich, which came with potato chips and a pickle. Mike, as I’ve mentioned before, doesn’t often eat lunch, so he didn’t order anything that day. Again, I don’t understand that, but he’s the best man I know, and I love him dearly.

For supper, we chose a poppy seed chicken casserole and a fresh garden salad. Let me tell you, everything was delicious. That was the best poppy seed chicken we’ve had in some time, and the salad was really fresh and crisp. Also, those three meals we bought (one lunch and two suppers) cost less than $43. Try buying three meals in most places, and you’d probably spend $75 or more. Therefore, Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines has great food at low prices.

Besides my great lunch, diners may choose from the Big Vern pounder burger, cheeseburger, cran-pecan chicken salad sandwich, ribeye steak and BBQ pulled pork sandwich, among others.

Pepper Tree also serves a variety of entrees, some of which include: filet mignon, New York strip, hamburger steak, grilled steak kabob and prime bone-in pork chop, among others. Also, entrees are served with a twice-baked potato, a garden salad and a roll. On Wednesday through Saturday, Pepper Tree has fresh seafood available.

Mike and I are eager to try some steaks from Pepper Tree. As Tom Patton, my sweet Daddy, would say, “Those are some pretty steaks.” In the Patton family, food is so important to us, we compliment it.

Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines has a large variety of dips, including cheddar bacon ranch, jalapeno, cracken-chicken, Conecuh sausage and 7-layer. Also, customers may choose from a large selection of casseroles, some of which include beef stroganoff, breakfast, green bean, homemade lasagna and hash brown.

And if you love snacks, this is the place for you. Pepper Tree has cheese and pecan straws, cookies, candies, popcorn and pork skins. Also, be sure to save room for dessert. So if you love it, Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines has it.

In addition, if you are going to a tailgate on Saturday, Pepper Tree has a great variety of sideline dips, tailgate grillers and gridiron feast bundles.

Besides great meats, entrees, casseroles, dips, sandwiches and snacks, Pepper Tree has a large selection of wines and gift items, including candles, lotions, Auburn memorabilia, cards and much more.

Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines is closed on Sunday. The restaurant is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pepper Tree Steaks N’ Wines makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher.

Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer.

Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.