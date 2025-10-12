Calendar of Events | Oct. 12, 2025

NOW THROUGH OCT. 27 — CHOCTAFAULA PUMPKIN PATCH

Choctafaula’s annual Pumpkin Patch will open to the public on Sept. 27 and will be open weekends through Oct. 27. Pick pumpkins, enjoy wagon rides, meet animals in the petting zoo and more at this family-friendly fall festival. Choctafaula is an agritourism destination located at 929 County Road 14 in Auburn.

NOW THROUGH NOV. 4 —O GROWS FALL MARKET

Join O Grows at Opelika’s Courthouse Square for four weeks of fresh produce, baked goods, meats and more. Vendors accept SNAP and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program card, as well as Double Up Food Bucks to eligible community members. The market will be open 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 21 and 28 and Nov. 4.

OCT. 16 — Eerie Express in Opelika

Head to Opelika Municipal Park on Thursday, October 16 for the Eeerie Express. This not-so-spooky, family-friendly night features train rides around the decorated park. Adults and children of all ages are welcome to the park to celebrate. Train rides are $2 per person, cash only.

OCT. 16 — SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR: PEACE

With its concert “Peace,” the multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir returns to North America to perform a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals and some classics. The inspirational concert also features the spirited music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen and more. Formed in 2002, the Soweto Gospel Choir was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music. The choir excites audiences worldwide, uplifting the soul and spreading joy through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes and infectious spirit — a concert experience ideal for the entire family. The Soweto Gospel Choir will perform on Thursday, Oct. 16 at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.goguecenter.evenue.net/event/G25/CN1016.

OCT. 17 — THE GREAT PUMPKIN SPLASH

This fall, the Opelika SportsPlex Pool makes a splash-literally with The Great Pumpkin Splash,Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids ages 6 to 12 are invited to dive into a floating pumpkin patch, pick their perfect pumpkin and decorate it for Halloween fun. With pumpkins floating at various depths, swimmers of all levels can join the fun.

OCT. 17 — SPRINGWOOD VS. SOUTHERN PREP FOOTBALL GAME

Springwood School invites you to join them 6 to 8 p.m. for an exciting night of football and community spirit. They are proud to be one of the 25 nationwide finalists in T-Mobile’s competition for a chance to win $1 million toward a new home field and weight room upgrade. Come out to the game, cast your vote and help spread the word.

OCT. 17 – 18, 24 -25 — OPELIKA HAUNTED WALKING TOURS

By popular demand, the tour guides who brought the community the Haunted Auburn Walking Tour for the last decade have collaborated to bring our Railroad Towns’ very own haunted walking tour. The 6 p.m. tour is rated PG and is approximately 30-40 minutes long. Perfect for ages 12 and up.

OCT. 18 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will host Food Truck Friday in historic downtown Opelika on Oct. 18, featuring food, live music, local vendors and laid-back fun. The event begins at 5 p.m.,with many trucks serving until 10 p.m.

OCT. 19 — MANDY BARNETT SINGS PATSY CLINE

Mandy Barnett sings Patsy Cline has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/eastalabamaarts/6483/event/1380053.

OCT. 19 — SONIC CHAMBERS QUARTET: JAZZ WITHOUT BOUNDARIES

Join us at The Sound Wall for an unforgettable night of music with the Sonic Chambers Quartet, a New Orleans-based group pushing the limits of modern jazz. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m..

OCT. 23 — SUSCC FALL FESTIVAL & TRUNK OR TREAT

It’s that time of year again – Southern Union’s Annual Fall Festival. Each of our campuses will host celebrations filled with seasonal fun for the whole community. From games and activities to festive treats and entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m. There’s something for all ages to enjoy.

OCT. 23 — Halloween Drop-In in Opelika

The Covington Recreation Center in Opelika is hosting a fun and festive Halloween Drop-In for kids in 3rd through 5th grade on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. For just $10 per child, participants will enjoy an evening filled with games, food, and a tour through the center’s spooky haunted hallways (optional, of course).

OCT. 23-24 — PINE HILL CEMETARY LANTERN TOURS

The Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour, hosted by the Auburn Heritage Association, is coming up on Oct. 23 and 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reserve tickets online for a specific day and time to arrive. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $15. Park at Auburn Junior High School and take a trolley ride to the cemetery. The tour is family-friendly, and children are welcome.

OCT. 24 — SOURDOUGH 101

Join Stinson Breads LLC for an interactive workshop on Friday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. CDT, and learn the art of naturally leavened sourdough from start to finish. In this hands-on class, you’ll discover how to feed and maintain a starter, mix and shape your dough, and bake the perfect loaf.

OCT. 24 – 25 — 2025 ALABAMA AMATEUR PICKLEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Southern Pickleball welcomes you to the 2025 Amateur Pickleball State Championship Series”” powered by the Carvana PPA Tour. The Series includes a state championship in all 50 states during the 2025 season with medalist qualifying for free and discounted registration to the World Championships to be held in Dallas, Texas.

OCT. 24-25 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn Oktoberfest 2025 will include a beer dinner on Friday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.auoktoberfest.com.

OCT. 25 — FRIGHT NIGHT AT THE VILLA

Fright Night at the Villa is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. “Smile” will be streaming on the lawn of the Big House. This event is free and open to all adults, but viewer discretion is advised.

OCT. 25 – SYRUP SOPPING DAY IN LOACHAPOKA

The annual syrup sopping will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Pioneer Park. There will be more than 100 vendors, crafts, demonstrators, cane grinding, Creek Indian Stomp Dancers and the famous sweet potato biscuits. Admission is free.

OCT. 25 — A SOUND BATH EXPERIENCE WITH KATIE MARTIN

Enjoy a 90-minute immersive sound bath at The Sound Wall. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., experience begins at 2 p.m.

OCT. 25 & 26 — ROBIN BARNES: THE SONGBIRD OF NEW ORLEANS

Join us Oct . 25–26 for a special weekend residency with Robin Barnes as part of The Sound Wall Jazz Series. On Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m.. Dinner by Chef Chris Wilton will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the show at 8 p.m.. On Sunday, doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the Matinee, with the performance beginning at 2 p.m. The Evening Show opens at 6 p.m., and the live performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

OCT 26 — FALL FESTIVAL ON THE SQUARE

First Baptist Church in Opelika is so excited for the Fall Festival On The Square FREE with music by Big Daddy Weave, Oct. 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The fall event is for the WHOLE community and will have food, fellowship, fun and sweet treats.

OCT. 27 — TRUNK OR TREAT AT TEXAS ROADHOUSE

Join the Texas Roadhouse Team for a fun-filled Halloween Trunk or Treat celebration open to the entire community completely FREE of charge, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of festive activities, including a bounce house,inflatable slide, Texas Roadhouse coupons, and plenty of candy for everyone.

OCT. 28 — OPELIKA’S FALL FESTIVAL

Join in the fun at Opelika’s Fall Festival on Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the SportsPlex Soccer Fields. Kids 12 & under. Game armbands are $10. Avoid the lines and purchase in advance at the Opelika SportsPlex.

OCT. 28 — ELLIS PAUL: AN AMERICAN FOLK LEGACY

Experience one of contemporary folk’s most enduring voices up close at The Sound Wall. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m..

OCT. 30 — CLIVE CARROLL | ACOUSTIC GUITAR MASTERY

World-class acoustic guitarist Clive Carroll returns to The Sound Wall for an intimate evening of jaw-dropping technique and lyrical storytelling on the guitar. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m..

OCT. 30 — AUBURN TRICK-OR-TREAT

Auburn Downtown Trick-or-Treat will be held Thursday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in several categories. Neighborhood trick-or-treating will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 30, for safety during AU’s home football game weekend.

OCT. 30 — TOUR DE FRIGHT

Opelika Sportsplex welcomes all ages to pedal through a playful Halloween evening at the beloved Tour de Fright, hosted by Opelika Parks & Recreation. Families can bring bikes, trikes, scooters or just walk along the haunted walking trail-adorned with spooky decorations, ambient lighting and surprises to keep things eerie yet kid-friendly.

OCT. 31 — OPELIKA VILLAIN’S BALL

The Opelika Villains Ball returns for its fourth incarnation on Friday, Oct. 31 from 7 to 11 p.m. For the first time, it will be held entirely indoors at John Emerald Distilling Company in Downtown Opelika. There will be all the things you know and love: bespoke decor created for this event, spooky spectacles, haunting sultry songs, hopping dance floor, delicious drinks and, most of all, there will be you making memories with friends.

OCT. 31 — BOTANIC’S BACK TO THE ‘80S HALLOWEEN PARTY

Get ready for a Halloween night like no other: Botanic’s first-ever Halloween Party is going 80’s style. The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. Dance under the garden lights to Fly By Radio as they bring the ultimate hits of the decade to life, sip on your favorite drinks and enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres. Bring your best costume for the contest- one lucky winner will score a four-course Botanic dinner for two. It’s going to be an unforgettable throwback Halloween bash.