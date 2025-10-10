Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Team Schedules Smiths Station Info Meeting for Lee County Families

Staff

Oct 7 2025

Families in Smiths Station and throughout Lee County will have the chance next week to preview — and be among the first applicants for — the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences (ASHS), the state’s newest specialty public high school.

A team of leaders from the school will conduct one of their statewide informational meetings, “A Future of Healthcare,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Smiths Station City Hall, 2336 Panther Pkwy.

These events will give parents, students, and community members an inside look at ASHS, which opens in Fall 2026. Each meeting will include presentations from school administrators about the vision of the school, its innovative curriculum, and the unique opportunities students will experience through living on campus. Attendees will also learn about the admissions process and have time to ask questions directly to the leadership team.

“This school is a golden opportunity for Alabama,” said Dr. Jimmy Martin, President of ASHS. “We’re looking for students who want to be pioneers – young people ready to challenge themselves academically, grow in character, and prepare for careers that will change healthcare in Alabama and beyond.”

ASHS will be the fourth state-funded specialty high school in Alabama and the first dedicated exclusively to healthcare sciences. Students will complete the state-required core curriculum while engaging in rigorous academic courses alongside specialized healthcare classes, gain hands-on experience with clinical and community partners, and earn both college credit and industry-recognized certifications before graduation. Graduates will be prepared to step directly into the healthcare workforce or begin college or advanced training with meaningful credits already earned—giving them a clear head start on their future.

The following stop for the team will be Huntsville on Oct. 23.

To register for these meetings, visit https://tinyurl.com/ASHS-Info-Registration.