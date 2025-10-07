Obituaries | Week of Oct. 6, 2025

JAMES LAMAN CUNNINGHAM

James Laman Cunningham, 64, passed away at East Alabama Medical on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

He was proceeded in death by his father, James Olin Cunningham; mother, Elizabeth Virginia Cunningham; sister, Joe Anita Helms and sister, Patrice Virginia Tumlin.

James is survived by his son, James Curtis Cunningham; daughter-in-law, Laurabeth Cunningham; grandchildren, Bethany and Evan; sisters Allie Gayle Lacy and Elizabeth Katrina Thrower; brother-in-law, Freddie Thrower; sister, Mickey Brown Pitzer; brother-in-law, Harold Tumlin; best friend, Mark Campbell and multiple nieces and nephews that James was deeply proud of and held a profound love for each of them.

James will be remembered for his love, for his family and friends, enthusiasm for Auburn football and dirt track racing, as well as a faithful member in his local church. James never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation was at Chewacla Baptist Church on Oct. 2, at followed by a memorial service with Pastor Mechelle Mouriski officiating.

OSCAR BENITEZ JR.

Oscar Benitez, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2025. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Brenda Benitez, and his parents, Luis and Yolanda Alvarado. He is survived by his loving children Tony and Angela and his cherished grandchildren.

Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Oscar served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of college at the University of Texas at El Paso, he moved his family to Aurora, Illinois, where he became a lifelong resident.

Known affectionately as “O.B.,”his passion for coaching and teaching touched the lives of countless students and peers alike. As a follower of Jesus Christ, he displayed humility and love toward others as a way of life.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2012, Oscar fought a valiant fight until his very last day. There is comfort in knowing he is at peace in Heaven with his beloved bride.

A funeral service will be held in his hometown of El Paso, on Friday, Oct. 24, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Please, consider making a donation to any Parkinson’s charity on his behalf.

JANE MCSWAIN THRASH

Jane McSwain Thrash, age 83, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. Jane was being lovingly cared for by her husband, daughters and angels from Hospice during an extended illness.

Jane grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, in a Gold Star family, in the years following WWII. She met her future husband at Robert E. Lee High School, and they married immediately following her graduation from Howard College (Samford University, Birmingham), in 1963.

Jane became a permanent resident of Auburn in 1970 when her husband’s job made it possible for them to return to the area; where they had previously lived in 1963-64 before her husband was graduated from Auburn University.

Jane returned to teaching in the early 1970’s. She taught in various area schools until her priorities shifted to raising three daughters. In 1986, with the daughters leaving for college, Jane created Heartstrings of Auburn, a gift shop on North College Street in downtown Auburn. For the next 23 years, this business provided employment for more than 200 young women who were working their way through a college education. In 2009, her priorities shifted again, this time to her grandchildren and Heartstrings closed its doors for a final time.

Jane was a strong supporter of the Auburn community and was founder of the Lee County Mother’s of Twins Club in 1971, co-founder of Project Graduation at Auburn High School in 1989 and served on Mayor Dempsey’s Committee of 2000, a Lifesaver’s Christian Ministries board member for many years and a faithful member of the Women’s Club of Auburn (appointed a Life Member in 2025).

Jane was most proud to be a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was blessed with and survived by three wonderful children, Alicia Storbeck (James), Amy Padgett (Scott) and Holly Thrash Keel.

Jane is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ed L. Thrash, Jr., high school sweethearts who shared over sixty-seven years as best friends; and one brother, Don McSwain, Fayetteville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to one of the organizations providing emotional and financial support to Gold Star families.

Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

Tunnels to Towers (t2t.org)

Visitation at Jeffcoat-Trant was Thursday, Oct. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and was followed by a quiet graveside service at Town Creek.

DR. STEVEN A. KINCAID

Dr. Steven A. Kincaid of Carmel, Indiana, passed away peacefully following a stroke, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the age of 82.

Steve was born on July 6, 1943, in Fishers, Indiana, to Robert L. Kincaid and Frances Randall. He was a man known for his intelligence, his compassion, his love of others and his endless supply of dad (or pop-pop) jokes.

Growing up in Fishers, Steve loved raising hereford cattle and showing them at the Indiana State Fair. Always ambitious and active, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and excelled in sports, even becoming a bit of a basketball star for Fishers High School.

Steve went on to Purdue University where he was the president of Farmhouse Fraternity. In 1964, he married Carol Williams. Steve and Carol had two children: Jeremy Kincaid and Amy Chafey. Following their divorce, Steve returned to Purdue to pursue his Ph.D. in Veterinary Anatomy. During this time, he met Nancy Hibbard, a fellow doctoral student. They were married on June 19, 1977.

Steve and Nancy relocated many times according to Steve’s university appointments, eventually making a big move to Silicon Valley after the birth of their daughter Cheryl (Cheri). When Nancy became pregnant with their son, Scott, the family decided to find a place to settle.

Steve accepted a professorship with Auburn University where they fell in love with the city and people of Auburn and chose to make it their forever home. During his tenure at Auburn, Steve mentored generations of graduate students. Though he worked tirelessly in his profession, he was beloved by students and peers alike. He received many awards and accolades, the most notable of which was the 2002 National Norden Award where he was recognized as teacher of the year in veterinary medicine for the entire United States. He was also given the Gerald and Emily Leischuck Endowed Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching by Auburn University and the Pfizer Award for Research Excellence.

Though he was a noted academic and always displayed professionalism, he most identified with the blue-collar, working man. As his father would say, “He was the best meatcutter ever to work at the family meat market!”

Not long after Nancy’s passing three years ago, Steve moved back to Hamilton County, Indiana — something he thought he’d never do. His family who live locally cherished this time with him and he found a new community at Woodland Terrace of Carmel.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; Nancy, his beloved wife of 45 years; his precious son Scott; and their cat Kiki (who they thought might be immortal, but alas).

Steve leaves behind his brother, Bob; his sister-in-law Patti; his children Amy Chafey (Matt), Jeremy Kincaid (Dorian) and Cheryl Yauger (Robert); and his magnificent grandchildren Izaak Chafey, Isabella Yauger and Jefferson Yauger. He also leaves behind lifelong Fishers friends, Gary and Joe, as well as many cherished colleagues and students from around the world.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama.

“Whan I cam hame ti you, whan gloamin smoors ma sun…” — A Scottish sending.

“Sometimes, a winner is a dreamer who just won’t quit.” — From the movie, “Rudy.”

“He defends the cause of the fatherless and the widow. and loves the foreigner residing among you, giving them food and clothing. And you are to love those who are foreigners, for you yourselves were foreigners in Egypt,” — Deut 10: 18-19.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Food Bank of East Alabama or www.restorationproject.net at 155 West Harvard Suite 101, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

GLENDA DALE SMITH MCNEIL

Glenda Dale Smith McNeil of Auburn, passed away Sept. 29, 2025, at 6:17 p.m. at Bethany House of Auburn. Mrs. McNeil is preceded in death by her grandparents Minnis P. and Grace Munn Smith; parents Edward Thomas and Martha Addy Smith; and a grandson Brandon S. Maluff.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James (Jim) L. McNeil and daughter, Lisa M. Skelton (Andy); granddaughter, Alexandria Grace Skelton, all of Auburn; her son, Brian A. McNeil (Weiling); grandson Ethan Wei McNeil, of College Station, Texas,; and her brother Johnny L. Smith, of Louin, Mississippi.

Glenda Dale Smith McNeil, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, at the age of 84.

Glenda was born at home in Jasper County, Mississippi, to Edward and Martha Smith on Jan. 7, 1941. Glenda attended Montrose elementary school and then Bay Springs High School where she met her future husband “Sonny” McNeil. Glenda was an exceptional student and very popular among all classmates. She was a cheerleader, played basketball and was voted most likely to succeed. Following high school Glenda graduated from Jones Junior College with an associate degree in Business Administration.

Glenda loved music and was an accomplished pianist. She played each Sunday for her local church while in high school and later, while in junior college, played for the school’s choral singing group.

The skills developed during these years would serve her well later in life.

While her husband, Jim, served our country in the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War, she began raising two small children, Lisa and Brian. Following her husband’s resignation from the military, they lived in South Carolina before moving to LaGrange, Georgia, where they settled for more than 45 years and raised their children. During that time Glenda would serve as a school secretary while her children were young and later obtain her license to sell real estate, which she greatly enjoyed. However, in 1985 she would realize her dream of entrepreneurship with the purchase of the Grapevine Hallmark Shop, which would later expand to include Dale’s Hallmark in Columbus, Georgia. Jim and Glenda would manage and operate the hallmark stores as a team for more than 30 years.

Glenda and Jim were long time members of First Baptist Church on the Square in LaGrange, Georgia, where they actively participated in Dr. Paul Baxter’s Sunday School Class and other church activities.

Jim and Glenda later built their third house together in the Auburn, area to be closer to family prior to Glenda’s illness. Glenda bravely battled breast cancer for almost five years before succumbing to the disease. She never wanted friends and family to worry, as she never wanted to inconvenience anyone. Glenda is now pain free and at peace in heaven with her Lord and Savior and reunited with loved ones gone before her. Rest well beloved.

Services were held Saturday, Oct. 4, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

Glenda was buried in Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers you may make donations in Glenda McNeil’s name to Bethany House of Auburn or to Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Christmas Child.

WILLIAM CODY MARTIN

Funeral services for William “Cody” Martin age 31 of Valley, Alabama, will be held at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday, Oct. 12, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika. Burial will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Cody was born on Aug. 1, 1994, in Opelika, to Jan and Charles “Chuck” Martin Jr. He passed away on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Smyrna, Georgia. Cody is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Shepherd Martin Sr.; his maternal grandparents, William and Mary Nellene Sanders; and his older brother, Charles Shepherd Martin III, “Trey.”

Cody’s greatest love was his family, especially his parents, Chuck and Jan Martin, his niece Kelsee Martin and nephews Dalton and Channing Martin. He loved helping others and greatly cherished his comrades and friends. He took every opportunity to enjoy God’s creation outdoors with great faith in his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Hunting, fishing, hiking, exploring, boating and ATV riding with family and friends provided him with tremendous joy. He will be truly missed by all who know him and have been blessed with his company.

He excelled in many youth sports including swimming with Opelika Swim Team and Auburn Aquatics, basketball, soccer, football and baseball with Opelika Parks and Recreation. Along with being in the Boy Scouts of America. In junior high school and high school, he excelled on the Opelika swim team and the Opelika soccer team.

He was a 2012 graduate of Opelika High School and a 2019 graduate of Southern Union State Community College with an Associate Degree in Applied Science Degree in Manufacturing Technology.

He was accepted into the Future Soldier Program as a senior in high school. This program provides high school seniors an opportunity to perform work and study with the military to attain military credit with delayed entry into the U.S. Army. After graduating from high school, he attended basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. During basic training he was recruited to be in “The Old Guard.” After completing basic training in February 2013, his duty assignment was in the 4th Battalion, 3rd US Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, from 2013 to 2016. During his service in The Old Guard with Charlie Company, he performed funerals for military service members at Arlington National Cemetery. As the Official Escort to the Presidents of the United States of America he performed many ceremonies with foreign dignitaries as guests to the President. He was also a member of the Continental Color Guard and executed many ceremonies through the Washington DC metropolitan area. He was honorably discharged in October 2020 with the rank of Specialist.

Cody excelled in his position as Maintenance Technician at Smurfit Westrock in Valley.

Cody is survived by his parents Chuck and Jan Martin; niece Kelsee Martin; nephews Dalton and Channing Martin, aunts and uncles, Delana and David Swatts, Charlene and Robert Hallmark, Cindy and Stan Howard and Charlton and Joey Martin; first cousins, Chloe (Hayden) Hillyer, Camden (Jake) Wilson, Ashley (Ryan) Hooks, Charles (Lindsey) Hallmark, Joshua (Kate) Hallmark, Jamie Howard, Johnathan Martin-Dial, Jessica (Alex) Smith and Charlton (Taylor) Martin; along with many other extended family members. Cody loved getting together with all his family members during numerous gatherings throughout his lifetime. We will all miss him during those special get togethers.