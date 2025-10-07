Lamplighters recognized during annual meeting

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Representing the best of the city of Auburn, the five people who were presented with the Mayor’s Lamplighter Awards had no idea that they would be recognized at the annual State of the City Address held last Thursday at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders awarded Sam Hendrix, Dolly Marshall, Alan Moore, Dale Peterson and Lillian Worley with the prestigious awards which honor individuals for their commitment and dedication to improving the city of Auburn. Anders described the actions of these individuals by using the metaphor “punching holes in the darkness” because, according to Anders, these people illuminate the community with their contributions.

Chosen strictly by Anders, the individuals are selected based on their work to improve the Auburn community through their service. Often the work these individuals do goes unseen and unrecognized, which added to the surprise of the recipients.

“I was really stunned,” Hendrix said. “I mean it’s really really nice to be recognized like this.”

Hendrix was chosen primarily for his book “Auburn, the History and Street Names,” which chronicles the stories behind some of the familiar street names around the city of Auburn. Hendrix uses the proceeds from the book to support local children and their access to summer camps.

Peterson was persuaded to attend the event by his son who told him they were coming for something work-related.

“Some sneaky people in this community,” Peterson said with a laugh. “My son asked me to come along and then we would have dinner afterwards.”

Peterson is a baker, teacher, choir director and gardener. His yeast rolls, cinnamon rolls and cheesecakes are often delivered to a nonprofit. He was a choir director at his church for over 40 years and taught music theory at Auburn University.

“With all the things going on in the community it’s nice to know that maybe you’ve had just a small part in it,” Peterson added.

Marshall is a Lamplighter with a lifelong passion for helping young people. She served on the Lee County Youth Development Board and the Auburn City Schools Board of Education. She volunteers at the local food bank and often provides meals for those in need.

“This was truly a surprise,” Marshall said. “I thought I was coming here to watch someone else receive an award. To receive something like this from the city I love is such an honor.”

Anders spoke about each Lamplighter as their picture was shown on the screen above.

“These are five people in our community who quietly go about punching holes in the darkness to make Auburn the special place that it is,” Anders said.

Before presenting the Lamplighter Awards, Anders spoke about Auburn’s successes and challenges over the past year, emphasizing the city’s commitment to improving roads as well as safety and security.

“Our community has faced times that have been both rewarding and challenging,” Anders said. “But we’ve done what the Auburn family always does. We’ve persevered and overcome those challenges together.”