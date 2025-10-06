Community Calendar | Week of Oct. 6

NOW THROUGH OCT. 27 — CHOCTAFAULA PUMPKIN PATCH

Choctafaula’s annual Pumpkin Patch will open to the public on Sept. 27 and will be open weekends through Oct. 27. Pick pumpkins, enjoy wagon rides, meet animals in the petting zoo and more at this family-friendly fall festival. Choctafaula is an agritourism destination located at 929 County Road 14 in Auburn.

NOW THROUGH NOV. 4 — O GROWS FALL MARKET

O Grows Farmers Market will be at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

OCT. 9 — OPELIKA LIBRARY HOSTS AUTHOR GRADY HENDRIX

Join New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix at the Opelika Public Library on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. to take a wild flight into the blackest night as we investigate the world of witchcraft in books and movies and witness an army of broomstick-brandishing, curse-hurling, world-destroying, unkillable, unstoppable, unbeatable witches! Tickets available at www.auburnoilbooksellers.com.

OCT. 10 – 11 — KREHER’S HALLOWEEN ENCHANTED FOREST

This fun, family-friendly Halloween event takes you on a magical hike in the Enchanted Forest where you will be greeted by our costumed forest friends. These nature-inspired characters will entertain you on how they “trick or treat” other animals and plants in the forest. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 14 — O GROWS FALL FARMERS MARKET

Join O Grows at Opelika’s Courthouse Square for four weeks of fresh produce, baked goods, meats and more. Vendors accept SNAP and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program card, as well as Double Up Food Bucks to eligible community members. The market will be open 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4.

OCT. 14 — AUBURN COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT

The Auburn Community Orchestra (ACO) will perform its Fall Masterworks concert on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. This concert will be held at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. This concert is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Free tickets are available at www.gougecenter.evenue.net/event/G25/R1014.

OCT. 16 — SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR: PEACE

With its concert “Peace,” the multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir returns to North America to perform a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals and some classics. The inspirational concert also features the spirited music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen and more. Formed in 2002, the Soweto Gospel Choir was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music. The choir excites audiences worldwide, uplifting the soul and spreading joy through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes and infectious spirit—a concert experience ideal for the entire family. The Soweto Gospel Choir will perform on Thursday, Oct. 16 at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.goguecenter.evenue.net/event/G25/CN1016.

OCT. 18 — FARM SWAP

Support local farmers and artisans, savor delicious foods and embrace sustainable living while also benefitting Bownet Softball. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at 1484 CR 160 in Opelika (Cannon Farms). For more information, call Haden Cannon at 334-707-5433.

OCT. 18 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will host Food Truck Friday in historic downtown Opelika on Oct. 18, featuring food, live music, local vendors and laid-back fun. The event begins at 5 p.m., with many trucks serving until 10 p.m.

OCT. 19 — MANDY BARNETT SINGS PATSY CLINE

Mandy Barnett sings Patsy Cline has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/eastalabamaarts/6483/event/1380053.

OCT. 19 — SONIC CHAMBERS QUARTET: JAZZ WITHOUT BOUNDARIES

Join us at The Sound Wall for an unforgettable night of music with the Sonic Chambers Quartet, a New Orleans-based group pushing the limits of modern jazz. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

OCT. 21 — LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESENT TRUNK OR TREAT

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will host its Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lee County Justice Center.

OCT. 23-24 — PINE HILL CEMETARY LANTERN TOURS

The Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour, hosted by the Auburn Heritage Association, is coming up on Oct. 23 and 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reserve tickets online for a specific day and time to arrive. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $15. Park at Auburn Junior High School and take a trolley ride to the cemetery. The tour is family-friendly, and children are welcome.

OCT. 24-25 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn Oktoberfest 2025 will include a beer dinner on Friday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.auoktoberfest.com.

OCT. 25 — SYRUP SOPPING DAY IN LOACHAPOKA

The annual syrup sopping will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Pioneer Park. There will be more than 100 vendors, crafts, demonstrators, cane grinding, Creek Indian Stomp Dancers and the famous sweet potato biscuits. Admission is free.

OCT. 25 — A SOUND BATH EXPERIENCE WITH KATIE MARTIN

Enjoy a 90-minute immersive sound bath at The Sound Wall. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., experience begins at 2 p.m.

OCT. 25 — FRIGHT NIGHT AT THE VILLA

Fright Night at the Villa is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. “Smile” will be streaming on the lawn of the Big House. This event is free and open to all adults, but viewer discretion is advised.

OCT. 25 & 26 — ROBIN BARNES: THE SONGBIRD OF NEW ORLEANS

Join us Oct 25–26 for a special weekend residency with Robin Barnes as part of The Sound Wall Jazz Series. On Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m.. Dinner by Chef Chris Wilton will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the show at 8 p.m. On Sunday, doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the matinee, with the performance beginning at 2 p.m. The evening show opens at 6 p.m., and the live performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

OCT. 28 — OPELIKA’S FALL FESTIVAL

Join in the fun at Opelika’s Fall Festival on Oct. 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the SportsPlex Soccer Fields. Kids 12 & under. Game armbands are $10. Avoid the lines and purchase in advance at the Opelika SportsPlex.

OCT. 28 — ELLIS PAUL: AN AMERICAN FOLK LEGACY

Experience one of contemporary folk’s most enduring voices up close at The Sound Wall. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 30 — CLIVE CARROLL | ACOUSTIC GUITAR MASTERY

World-class acoustic guitarist Clive Carroll returns to The Sound Wall for an intimate evening of jaw-dropping technique and lyrical storytelling on the guitar! Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 30 — AUBURN TRICK-OR-TREAT

Auburn Downtown Trick-or-Treat will be held Thursday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in several categories. Neighborhood trick-or-treating will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 30, for safety during AU’s home football game weekend.ng will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 30, for safety during AU’s home football game weekend.