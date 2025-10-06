Altar Call | Four stimulating questions

BY WALT ALBRITTON

OPINION —

Questions abound in our daily lives. We communicate with questions: “How are you?” “How’s the family?” “What have you been doing?”

Jesus used questions brilliantly in his teaching. Spend a few minutes with me imagining Jesus asking you some of the questions he asked others. I have selected four.

The first question is “Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do what I tell you?” (Luke 6:46). After asking this question, Jesus explained that the person who obeys him is like a person building a house on rock. Those who do not obey him are building houses on sand, and such houses will not survive the flood waters.

Close your eyes and imagine Jesus asking you, “Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do what I tell you?”

Think about a few things Jesus has told you to do: 1) Love God and love your neighbor. 2) Love your enemies and forgive those who hurt you. 3) Pray to your Father in your closet. 4) Let your light shine so people will see your good works and give glory to your Father. 5) Judge not that you be not judged. 6) Be a peacemaker.

As I reflect on this question, I feel like praying, “Lord, help me pay closer attention to what you tell me to do. Forgive me when I have been foolish and not obeyed you.”

The second question is “Who do you say that I am?” (Matthew 16:15). Close your eyes and imagine Jesus asking you, “Who do you say that I am?”

People had different answers about who Jesus was. Jesus asked his disciples who they thought he was. Simon Peter replied, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Jesus praised Peter for his answer.

How do you answer? Who is Jesus to you? Is he a historical figure of the past? Is he a great example for you? A great teacher? Or can you say, “He is my Lord, my Savior, my King, my Comforter, my Shepherd, my Master”? Can you say with Paul, “He is the Christ who lives in me, and I live in Him!” Can you say with the songwriter, “He’s alive and I’m forgiven!”

If you can praise him for who he is to you, you can pray, “Thank you Jesus for enlightening my mind so that I know who you are.”

The third question is “What do you want me to do for you? Close your eyes and imagine Jesus saying to you, “What do you want me to do for you?”

Jesus asked this question of James and John. Foolishly, they answered, “Grant us to sit, one at your right hand and one at your left, in your glory.” Jesus told them they had no idea what they were asking (Mark 10:35-40).

Perhaps the best answer you can give Jesus is, “Lord, I want you to do whatever you want to do for me.” You know from his teachings what he can do. He can forgive your sins. He can change your heart. He can fill you with the Holy Spirit. He can give you the power to be his witness. He can give you freedom from the power of sin. He can give you the gift of eternal life.

If you feel a need for any of the things he can do for you, you can pray, “Lord, I am ready; please take complete control of my life and do whatever you wish so that I may honor you for the rest of my life.”

The fourth question is “Do you love me?” (John 21:16). Close your eyes and imagine Jesus asking you, “Do you love me?”

This was the question Jesus asked Peter after cooking breakfast for him and other disciples. He asked it three times, and three times Peter replied, “Lord, you know I love you.”

If you can tell Jesus you love him, guess what is next. Jesus will give you your marching orders! Jesus told Peter to take care of his sheep. He did not reprimand Peter for his sins, but told him how to serve him. He will do the same for you. He took care of your sins when he died on the cross. His focus is on your future. He will show you how to love him.

If you would like a closer walk with Jesus, pray this prayer:

“Lord Jesus, I surrender all that I am to you. May my answers to your questions always be pleasing to you. Cleanse me from my sins. Make me pure within. Fill me with your perfect love. Awaken me every morning with the desire to please you. I am yours. You are mine. Amen!”