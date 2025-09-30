Calendar of events | Week of Sept. 30, 2025

NOW THROUGH OCT. 27 — CHOCTAFAULA PUMPKIN PATCH

Choctafaula’s annual Pumpkin Patch will open to the public on Sept. 27 and will be open weekends through Oct. 27. Pick pumpkins, enjoy wagon rides, meet animals in the petting zoo and more at this family-friendly fall festival. Choctafaula is an agritourism destination located at 929 County Road 14 in Auburn.

OCT. 3 — ON THE TRACKS WINE TRAIL

Opelika Main Street will host On the Tracks on Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of wine tasting, shopping, dining and music in historic downtown Opelika.

OCT. 4 — GIRLS IN AVIATION DAY

Join the Women In Aviation War Eagle Chapter for Girls in Aviation Day 2025- a free, family-friendly event filled with hands-on activities, demos and inspiring stories from real professionals in the field. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Auburn University Regional Airport

OCT. 4 — 21ST ANNUAL THINK PINK

The 21th Annual Think Pink will be a very special celebration for our breast cancer fighters and survivors. Please save the date, Saturday, October 4 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at the Spencer Cancer Center. Think Pink proceeds to support our Breast Health Fund. The Breast Health Fund provides screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, and breast MRIs for uninsured women in East Alabama counties.

OCT. 4 – HARVEST MARKET

City Market will be back this fall! Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to join us at Town Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon for Harvest Market. The market will feature local farmers, growers and artists showcasing a variety of fresh produce and handmade products.

OCT. 7 — SPORTSPLEX HEALTH & RESOURCE FAIR

This event will be held on Oct. 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Opelika SportsPlex Basketball Gym for adults and caregivers 55 years old and up. It is free and open to the public. Free services available during the event are blood pressure checks, glucose checks, vision screenings, cholesterol checks, hemoglobin screenings and depression screenings.

OCT. 7 — MOUNDVILLE NATIVE AMERICAN FESTIVAL

The Moundville Native American Festival is one month away. Visit Moundville Archaeological Park and Museum from October 9-11, 2025 for activities and demonstrations like Native art, food, dance, storytelling, raptor shows and stickball games.

OCT. 7 — NATIONAL NIGHT OUT | OPELIKA

National Night Out is an annual event held to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It’s a night for neighbors to come together, meet their officers and build relationships that will help keep our community safe. Come join the fun on Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika.

OCT. 7 — NATIONAL NIGHT OUT | SMITHS STATION

Come join the fun at the Smiths Station Government Center on Oct. 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (EDT).

OCT. 9 — OPELIKA LIBRARY HOSTS AUTHOR GRADY HENDRIX

Join New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix at the Opelika Public Library on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. to take a wild flight into the blackest night as we investigate the world of witchcraft in books and movies and witness an army of broomstick-brandishing, curse-hurling, world-destroying, unkillable, unstoppable, unbeatable witches! Tickets available at www.auburnoilbooksellers.com.

OCT. 10 – 11 — KREHER’S HALLOWEEN ENCHANTED FOREST

This fun, family-friendly Halloween event takes you on a magical hike in the Enchanted Forest where you will be greeted by our costumed forest friends. These nature-inspired characters will entertain you on how they “trick or treat” other animals and plants in the forest. From 5:30 -to 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 14 — O GROWS FALL FARMERS MARKET

Join O Grows at Opelika’s Courthouse Square for four weeks of fresh produce, baked goods, meats and more. Vendors accept SNAP and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program card, as well as Double Up Food Bucks to eligible community members. The market will be open 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4.

OCT. 14 — AUBURN COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT

The Auburn Community Orchestra (ACO) will perform its Fall Masterworks concert on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. This concert will be held at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. This concert is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Free tickets are available at www.gougecenter.evenue.net/event/G25/R1014.

OCT. 16 — SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR: PEACE

With its concert “Peace,” the multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir returns to North America to perform a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals and some classics. The inspirational concert also features the spirited music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen and more. Formed in 2002, the Soweto Gospel Choir was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music. The choir excites audiences worldwide, uplifting the soul and spreading joy through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes and infectious spirit—a concert experience ideal for the entire family. The Soweto Gospel Choir will perform on Thursday, Oct. 16 at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.goguecenter.evenue.net/event/G25/CN1016.

OCT. 18 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will host Food Truck Friday in historic downtown Opelika on Oct. 18, featuring food, live music, local vendors and laid-back fun. The event begins at 5 p.m.,with many trucks serving until 10 p.m.

OCT. 19 — MANDY BARNETT SINGS PATSY CLINE

Mandy Barnett sings Patsy Cline has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/eastalabamaarts/6483/event/1380053.

OCT. 23-24 — PINE HILL CEMETARY LANTERN TOURS

The Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour, hosted by the Auburn Heritage Association, is coming up on Oct. 23 and 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reserve tickets online for a specific day and time to arrive. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $15. Park at Auburn Junior High School and take a trolley ride to the cemetery. The tour is family-friendly, and children are welcome.

OCT. 24-25 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn Oktoberfest 2025 will include a beer dinner on Friday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.auoktoberfest.com.

OCT. 25 – SYRUP SOPPING DAY IN LOACHAPOKA

The annual syrup sopping will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Pioneer Park. There will be more than 100 vendors, crafts, demonstrators, cane grinding, Creek Indian Stomp Dancers, and the famous sweet potato biscuits. Admission is free.

OCT. 25 — FRIGHT NIGHT AT THE VILLA

Fright Night at the Villa is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. “Smile” will be streaming on the lawn of the Big House. This event is free and open to all adults, but viewer discretion is advised.

OCT. 28 — OPELIKA’S FALL FESTIVAL

Join in the fun at Opelika’s Fall Festival on Oct. 28th from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the SportsPlex Soccer Fields. Kids 12 & under. Game armbands are $10. Avoid the lines and purchase in advance at the Opelika SportsPlex.

OCT. 30 — AUBURN TRICK-OR-TREAT

Auburn Downtown Trick-or-Treat will be held Thursday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in several categories. Neighborhood trick-or-treating will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 30, for safety during AU’s home football game weekend.

