Building plans for peace in Opelika and beyond

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —The Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika hosted an event on Sept. 22 titled “About Peacebuilding in 2026 and Beyond for a More Perfect Union.”

Peacebuilding thoughts were presented by Clifford Jones, LTG. Ron Burgess; Judge Chris Hughes; Jere Beasley, National Peacebuilder Ambassador; Eddie Smith, Opelika Mayor-elect; and Br. Gen. Mike Langston, PH.D., the keynote speaker and others.

The event was the kickoff for “Old Glory 250” to establish a National Peacebuilder Week around Flag Day, June 14-19, 2026, with Opelika and Auburn as America’s headquarters. A Flag Peacebuilder Festival is planned for both cities. Toby Warren of Auburn is the founder for the National Leadership Congress For A More Perfect Union.

Opening remarks were given by Jones.

“We have learned after seven years of research, events and presentation, that peacebuilding is an art, science and faith all coming together to implement measures to create and sustain peace through a process of encouraging people, repairing relationships and reforming institutions,” Jones said. “If peacebuilding warrants your leadership, consider making it a preference in building and growing community into what a community was designed to be. It should be a feeling of fellowship with others in sharing common attitudes, interests and goals, all being different. Peacebuilding is about being in complete empathy with one another.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Dr. Clifford Jones Lifetime Achievement Award. Jones presented the award to Laura Cooper, the recently retired and former executive director of the Lee County Youth Development Center.

Cooper served in various roles at the center for nearly 40 years, with 25 of those years as executive director. The center is the only one of its kind in the nation and perhaps the world. It has helped thousands of children and has grown and expanded to include six residential care programs and six community and home-based service areas with more than 140 employees and contracted professionals.

Other speakers included Jere Beasley, who spoke on “America in Crisis.”

“The importance of peacebuilding in our nation, state and community has never been more timely as a faith-based movement,” Beasley said. “[It is a] privilege to showcase ‘Peacebuilding for A More Perfect Union’ in Opelika as the perfect location for an inward, outward, forward and upward trajectory for a better America. Something very special is ongoing for Opelika as an epicenter for Alabama as a peacebuilding state. Sept. 22, 2025, is the beginning of a faith-based movement for 2026 for our nation’s 250th anniversary. We are working on our 2026 agenda now. If there was one secret to peacebuilding, it is God working through we the people. George Washington got it right back then. Now it’s our turn anew.”

Others giving their thoughts included Adm. Kent Davis, John Ed Mathison, Margaret Morton, Tom Tippett, Maj. Gen. Mike Diamond and Br. Gen. Carl Fisher.

Mayor-elect Eddie Smith also spoke on peacebuilding.

“My thoughts are not based on political or religious-based preferences,” Smith said. “My vision needs to reflect your vision. There is a goodness in Opelika and Alabama I am the beneficiary of. There is something in our people that strives to thrive. Within each of us is the pursuit of peace, unity and reconciliation.

“In the spirit of peacebuilding, based upon our citizens, perhaps Opelika can become not only a peacebuilder, but a peacebuilder epicenter and model in what it truly means to better serve each other. This I have learned, that peacebuilding is about breaking down barriers and building bridges in relationships whether it be a wave, a smile or a hug. In my years, I have witnessed others who cross the street to greet a friend and extend peace. That, dear friends, is peace and unity within.

“Please join me in practicing peacebuilding with a stranger or friend. Life is not about making a promise, it is about accountability and love of neighbor. This I pledge as a citizen. Thank you Greater Peace for this appreciated gathering for peacebuilding, unity and reconciliation. Today is a special legacy gathering for all of us.”

Toby Warren said this could be a life changing moment for citizens.

“‘Peacebuilding for A More Perfect Union’ is truly life-changing if we as citizens go inward, outward, forward and upward,” Warren said. “Many highlights were observed to have potential and opportunity for what is right, just and good. Opelika could be the epicenter as mayor-to-be Eddie Smith stated strongly. The wonderful community of Opelika is very rich with faith-based citizens and love of each other and God. The ‘About Peacebuilding’ event could be a bridge builder to our future.”