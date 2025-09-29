Obituaries | Week of Sept. 29, 2025

STERLING HUBBARD SR.

Sterling Hubbard Sr., 73, passed away on Sept. 24, 2025 at Bayfront Hospital, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born to the late Arthur and Vivian Hubbard on Aug. 13, 1952, in Kingsland, Georgia.

Growing up in Camden County, Georgia, Sterling attended the Training Center and graduated early at the age of 16 from Ralph J. Bunch High School in Woodbine, Georgia, Class of 1969.

He attended Brunswick Jr. College and Valdosta State College in Kings Bay. He earned his B.S. in Trade & Industrial Education when he graduated Cum Laude in 1986. In 1990, he obtained his Associate’s degree from Florida Technical College in Electronics Computer Technology.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in February 1970 where he served as security police until his honorable discharge in May 1979. During his tenure, he was stationed in the Philippines where he met “Happy” and they married Dec. 31, 1971. Together they had three children, Marcus, Sterling Jr and Rosita.

After his military service he returned to Georgia to raise his family in what is still fondly referred to as Woodsville, Georgia. He briefly worked as a security officer with P&B Security on Kings Bay Naval Base before working with the Waterfront Operations Department.

In September 1981, he began working for the Public Works department at the Trident Refit Facility in Kings Bay as a Quality Assurance Specialist. He received the Superior Performance Award within his first month and continued to excel for almost eight years. In August 1989, Sterling began his final career as a Senior Electronic Specialist with Lockheed Missile & Space Company in Kings Bay.

Sterling was a man whose faith was unwavering, whose life mirrored the compassion of Christ Himself. In his love for God, he found purpose, and in his devotion to his family, friends and church community, he showed the world the depth of a forgiving and pure heart.

He had an amazing singing voice and a definite gift to gab. With a heart as wide as the heavens and a soul steeped in grace, he walked this earth as a beacon of light, a faithful servant of God and a devoted steward of love. He carried the warmth of laughter in his spirit, often sprinkling life with gentle humor that could brighten the heaviest of days. Those who knew him well could always hear the joy of his heart in the sweetness of his singing voice, lifting praises and prayers alike, weaving his devotion into melodies that lingered long after the song had ended.

While stationed at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida, Sterling and his cousin, Alford Hubbard, became members of the body of Christ in 1976. During the 80’s, he was a member of Kingsland church of Christ in Georgia and then transferred to St. Marys church of Christ where he was a longtime member and a song leader at both. He also worshipped at Folkston church of Christ in Folkston, Georgia.

Prior to his move to Florida, Sterling spent four years in Opelika, Alabama, worshipping with the Southside church of Christ and the church at Cunningham Drive.

Upon moving to Florida, he enjoyed worshipping at Northwest church of Christ in St. Petersburg, Florida. After moving into his own place, he found a new home in a “working church” in which his mind, body and spirit were fed some good ole soul food. in May 2025, he placed his membership at 20th St. Church of Christ.

Sterling Hubbard was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Vivian; brothers Eugene, Arthur Lewis, Wardell, Hosea, Willie and Micheal Hubbard; sister Elizabeth Saab and son Marcus Hubbard.

Family was his greatest treasure, yet his love knew no bounds — extending to friends, neighbors and church family. In moments of joy and sorrow, he stood as a steadfast pillar, offering gentle guidance, laughter and a hand to hold. His legacy is etched in the lives he touched and in the echoes of love and faith he leaves behind.

He is survived by his sisters Vola McCartney of Miami, Florida, Fannie Richo of Jacksonville, Florida, and Fostina Mitchell of St. Marys; his brothers Jack and Enoch Hubbard of St. Marys; his son Sterling (Lisa) Hubbard Jr. of Tampa, Florida; his daughter, Rosita (Mario) Hubbard of St. Petersburg, his ex-wife, Ligaya “Happy” (Nikko) Hubbard of Tampa; his grandchildren Tia’Sharra Green, Christian Hubbard Formica, Ashton Hubbard, Caprice (Serge) Exume, Tony (Chelsea) Oliver, Candice Oliver, Javarias (Naomi) Hubbard, Jalin Hubbard and Jalina Hubbard; his great- grandchildren, Mauri’Onna, Daniel, Marcus, Tianna, Jordan, Journey, Jaxon, Jhett, Ailani, Amelio, Preston, QJ, Carson, Quinn, Jenesis, Jaida, Josiah and Jace; special friends and kinships, Albert “Seminole” Simmons, Bill and Michelle Key, Rae Wilson, Elijah Davis, Mack Arthur Rhone, Artie Jones Jr., Dion Hubbard, Michael Hubbard, Ryan Richo, Enoch Hubbard II and an additional host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Though he has gone from this earthly plane, the light of Sterling Hubbard endures in the hearts he lifted, the smiles he sparked and the prayers he whispered. A man of honor, humor and heavenly devotion, he now rests in the embrace of the Father he served so faithfully, leaving behind a world richer for having known him.

He was the ninth born of 13 children.

A service will be held Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. in St. Petersburg at the 20th Street church of Christ.

PATRICK DANIEL SLATTERY

Patrick Daniel Slattery, 82, passed away on Sept. 22, 2025, in Auburn. He was born Jan. 30, 1943 to James William Slattery and Gertrude Slattery of Great Falls, Cascade, Montana. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Karen Jean Slattery (Lee) and his daughter Erin Stephens (Slattery). He is survived by Quinn Smith (Slattery) and grandchildren Naomi, Samuel, Violet, Cole (Emily), Emma Star and Patrick (Sara). As well as great-granddaughter, Erin James. Too numerous to list are the animals that were part of his life over the years, but all were treasured. Patrick served as an officer in the United States Air Force and earned a Ph.D in Psychology. He taught students in psychology as a professor for over four decades at Auburn University Montgomery. This embodied his love for his country and for education. He was a dedicated father and grandfather. Patrick was known to many and will be missed by all.

JOHN ROBERT BURGESS

John Robert Burgess, Jr. died on Sept. 24, 2025, surrounded by family, after an extended illness. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 3, 1946, to Nanaline Holt Burgess and John Robert Burgess Sr., both of whom predeceased him.

John attended Samford University for one year before transferring to Auburn University, where he was awarded a B.S. degree in Secondary Education (History) and M.S. degree in Rehabilitation Counseling. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity at Samford and at Auburn. Later, he served as Sigma Nu Advisor at Auburn for more than 25 years and was named National Advisor of the Year in 2004 and received the Regent’s Medallion of Merit Award in 2015. Even after retiring as Sigma Nu Advisor, John continued to help members of the Beta Theta chapter in various ways.

John worked as a rehabilitation counselor at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery before joining the staff of continuing education at AUM.

In 1978, he transferred to Auburn University, where he initially worked in the Counseling Center as an advisor to students with disabilities. Over the next 30 years, he continued his work with Auburn students as director of the University Program Council (UPC), director of Foy Student Union, and counselor for students in the AU Admissions Office. John was widely known for his devotion to assisting students both before and after their enrollment and spent countless hours helping them find their niche on the Auburn campus.

After his retirement, John continued a life of service with untold acts of kindness both to family and friends, as well as to many who never knew him.

He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Betty Burgess; his children, Elizabeth Burgess of Auburn, and John Robert Burgess III (Carrie) of Birmingham; his sister, Nan Burgess of Auburn; his brother, Thad Burgess (Barbara) of Nashville, Tennessee; his nieces Tiffany Davis (Chris) of Cumming, Georgia, Brittany Westerman (Jannie) of Jasper, Alabama, Haley Burgess of Jasper and Lauren Burgess of Canton, Georgia; and six great-nieces and -nephews.

A celebration of John’s life will be held in the Sanctuary at Auburn United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. with a visitation/reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall in the Epworth Building.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to Dr. John Abrams, John’s primary physician, and to the staff at Bethany House for their kindness, compassion and professionalism.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the John Robert Burgess Jr. and Elizabeth deGraffenried Burgess Alumni Endowed Scholarship. The name of the scholarship should be noted with a check made payable to the Auburn University Foundation and sent to Auburn Advancement,

P.O. Box 3140

Auburn, AL 36830.



DOROTHY KENNEY

Dorothy Kenney passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2025, at the home of her daughter. She was 78 years old.

Born on Nov. 26, 1946, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Pouncey and Elner May Phillips. She was one of five children and is survived by her brothers David and Roger Pouncey. She was preceded in death by her brothers LeVan and Donald Pouncey.

Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother to three daughters Debbie Harris, Kimberly Barrett and Michelle Long. Her legacy continues through her eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her tremendous joy and pride.

Her life was honored with a Celebration of Life service at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Dorothy will be remembered for her strength, her love of family and the quiet grace with which she carried herself. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

WAYNE H. POE

Wayne H. Poe passed away Sept. 24, 2025. Visitation for Wayne Poe was held Saturday, Sept. 27, at Providence Baptist Church (West Campus) followed by a Celebration of Life at the West Campus with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JAMES THOMAS HUDMON

Mr. James Thomas Hudmon a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2025, at his home in Beulah (Valley). Born on Jan. 16, 1939 in Lee County, to Marvin and Adele Hudmon. James graduated from Beulah High School in 1957. After graduation he went on to Southern Union in Wadley, Alabama, to play basketball. After college he worked at West Point Foundry for 16 years. He then started his own business in Opelika, Hudmon Welding and Machine Co. Inc,. with much success he relocated the business to Beulah and worked tirelessly every day for 43 years. He was a member of Beulah Methodist church. In James’s early years he was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Lee County Fairground committee, several community projects in Beulah including, the Beulah football program and the Beulah Fire department. He was one of the leaders to help get county water into the Beulah community.

He played softball with Valley Merchants. He was an avid coon hunter and a member of the Valley Coon hunter’s association. He loved to sing and play music, he played many instruments including the guitar, piano and the mandolin. He often entertained the children by singing and storytelling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Dot Hudmon, and nine children, Ricky (Gayle) Hudmon of Cusseta, Cindy Logan of Valley, Sandy (Alvin) Howard of Tuskegee, Randy (Crystal) Hudmon of Valley, Richard (Trina) Clack of Ashland, Van (Marcie) Clack of Dothan, Randy Clack of Opelika, Kyle (Constance) Hudmon of Cusseta and Braden Taylor of Valley; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He is survived by his sisters, Frances Gleaton and Martha Pugh, both of Valley, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Marvin and Adele Hudmon; and siblings Belvin Hudmon, Gary Dale Hudmon, Marlene Sykes and Pat Wisener.

The pallbearers will be:

Wayne Sykes

Marvin Sykes

Jeff Gleaton

Toney Gleaton and

Carey Wisener

RICHARD PAUL SPRATLIN

Richard Paul Spratlin passed away, Thursday, Sept. 25. Visitation for Richard was held Sept. 30, in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

A service was held Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with interment following at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

THOMAS “TOMMY” RONALD MANGHAM

Thomas “Tommy” Ronald Mangham, 77, of Opelika, passed away Sept. 24, 2025 at East Alabama Medical Center.

Born on Dec. 26, 1947, Tommy was raised in Auburn, and graduated from Auburn University in 1978. He had a stellar, 46-year career with the Opelika Police Department, beginning as an officer in 1967. In 1991, he was named police chief, where he led until his retirement in 2013.

In his retirement, Tommy enjoyed being a part of and serving at First Baptist Church of Opelika. He participated in Dr. Ron Hillyer’s Sunday School class, Mr. Chico Grider’s Bible Study and especially enjoyed his time as a deacon in the church. He had a passion for working with Way 2 Serve Ministries, specifically on the organization’s “My Jerusalem” serve day projects. Tommy also loved his meeting friends for Wednesday lunches at Country’s BBQ in Auburn.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Eddie Mae Mangham of Auburn; sister Ann Sides of Tuscumbia, Alabama; sister-in-law Diane Foley of Castleberry, Alabama; brother J.W. Mangham of Auburn; brother-in-law William O. Ledbetter of Notasulga; father-in-law Walter P. Smith of Opelika; and mother-in-law Emma L. Nix of East Brewton, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mickie S. Mangham; sons Jeffrey B. Mangham and Michael L. Mangham; granddaughter Kaitlin Carlisle of Beauregard, Ala.; sister Dorothy Ledbetter of Notasulga; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Lessie Smith of Opelika, Ala., aunts Dorothy Portwood of East Brewton and Mary Helen Lee of Opelika; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at First Baptist Church Opelika, located at 301 S. 8th St. Pastors Jeff Meyers and Cade Farris will officiate.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Way 2 Serve Ministries at P.O. Box 1665, Opelika, Ala. 36803, or online at theway2serve.org.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.