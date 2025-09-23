Opelika rolls past Smiths Station 42-6

OPINION — The Bulldogs (4-1, R 2-1) were firing on all cylinders Friday night as they cruised to a dominant 42-6 victory over Smiths Station, extending their win streak to two. Although SSHS used ball control offense, OHS was able to score 42 points in only six possesions.

Opelika jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime, highlighted by a 19-yard touchdown pass from returning quarterback Colby Key to Aundray Vann with 7:53 left in the second quarter. Just before the break, Smiths Station threatened with a drive to the Opelika 2-yard line, but the Bulldogs’ defense held firm with a goal line stand to preserve the shutout.

The Panthers finally got on the board midway through the third quarter, narrowing the gap to 21-6 with 6:24 remaining. But Opelika responded instantly — CJ Johnson delivered a momentum-shifting kickoff return that set up a touchdown run by CJ Pink less than a minute later, pushing the lead to 28-6.

From there, the Bulldogs never looked back. Their defense forced multiple turnovers and kept Smiths Station out of the end zone for the remainder of the game.

“We came in focused and executed our game plan,” said OHS head coach Bryan Moore. “I’m proud of how our guys stayed disciplined and finished strong.”

Opelika has now outscored Smiths Station 125-20 over their last three meetings. The win improves Opelika’s record to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in region play, with their only loss coming against Auburn High. Smiths Station, meanwhile, drops to 1-4 under first year coach Blair Harrison.

Opelika hosts Pike Road

Opelika returns home to Bulldog Stadium Friday, hosting Pike Road (4-1) in a non-region game. The Patriots are coaches by Granger Shook who is 25-8 in his third season, averaging 10 and one-half wins in his prior two seasons. PRHS beat Prattville 21-14 in the Kickoff Classic, lost to Enterprise 24-17, then reeled off three straight wins, beating Rehobeth 63-0, Wetumpka 29-6 and Percy Julian 43-0.

The two teams played last year for the first time in school history, a 31-21 win by Opelika. In the loss, Enterprise was able to gain yards on the ground while using clock and scoring late to beat the Patriots.

The Dogs have three quarterbacks — Key, Fuller and Young — who have played in a vasity games, setting up cofidence heading down the stretch.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium, Tickets are on sale at Bubbas Medicine Shop and Victory Design until noon Friday. Remaining tickets will be sold at Bulldog Stadium ticket office starting at 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Opelika High Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams participated in the Oak Mountain Invitational. Following is how our runners finished with time.

Girls 5,000-Meter Run

19:18.48 — Caroline Couey, 3rd

23:52.21 — Katherine Fernandez, 53rd

23:53.11 — Holiday Rohrbaugh, 55th

24:02.41 — Lillian Massey, 57th

24:39.22 — Sophia Tucker, 65th

28:01.75 — Libby Cottrell, 142nd

Boys 5,000-Meter Run

17:16.66 — Brantley Turnham, 13th

17:51.51 — Knox Newland, 30th

20:14.85 — Trevor Thompson, 93rd

20:18.76 — Sutton Soltau, 97th

20:26.37 — Tripp Campbell, 102nd

20:26.56 — John Greer, 104th

20:42.01 — Burch Harris, 113th

20:42.19 — Jaiden Keyes, 114th

22:11.95 — Rashad Ware, 171st

Both teams travel to Fairburn, Georgia for the Alexander Asics Invitational on Oct. 4.

Tidbits

First year football team Trinity Christian School has won two straight games, beating Coosa Valley Academy (60-46) and Evangel Christian (31-22) last Friday night.

Beauregard High is off to a rough 1-4 start with 34-30 win over Sylacauga. Head coach Shenan Motley is fresh off leading Wadley to a 1A state championship. Give coach Motley time to get his plan in place.

Chambers Academy appears to be the cream of the crop in AISA, the Rebels are 4-1 overall but 4-0 in the state of Alabama. Look for Jason Allen to take the Rebels to Cramton Bowl for another State Title. Lanett is 4-1 after reeling off four straight wins after losing to undefeated Bullock County 17-14. Head coach RJ McDonald seems to have his Panthers in midseason form.

Lee-Scott Academy is off to a great start in 2025, rolling to five straight wins including two region wins. The Warriors are off this week but will play Dadeville and Wadley in back-to-back road games, Oct. 3 and 10. Russell County is off to a 5-0 start under Dillion Griggs. The Warriors travel to Valley this week in a huge non-region game.

In statewide news, Coosa Christian head coach Rush Propst is one win away from earning his 300th win as a head football coach.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.