Obituaries | Week of Sept. 22, 2025

CURBY EUGENE ROBERTSON

Curby Robertson of Valley was born in Randolph County on Jan. 7, 1931, and passed away Sept. 15, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curby and Pearl Robertson; wife, Mary Roberston; and son, Lee.

Curby is survived by his children, Debra Denise (Jenci) Robertson of Valkaria, Florida, Richard (Donna) Robertson of Valley, Steve (Ros) Robertson of Hawaii; grandchildren, Rich Robertson, Chris Robertson, David Robertson and Trent Robertson; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Robertson and Phoebe Robertson.

A graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

STANLEY ROWE MELTON III

Stanley Rowe Melton III ended his well-lived, 91 years of life on earth Sept. 19, 2025. He was at Bethany House, following several years of declining health and a recent hip fracture. He joins his beloved wife, Nelle; his late brothers, William Melton and William McIntosh Fambrough; and his many good buddies, including Warner Williams, Herbert Vaughn, Clarence Small, Bobby Huling, Henry Stern, Harris Asbury and countless others who pre-deceased him. It’s a joyful reunion in God’s presence.

Stanley is survived by his daughter, Laurie Melton Tate (Jon); son, Stanley Rowe Melton IV (Stan); grandsons, Drew Tate (Alexandra), Fuller Tate (Abbey) and Thomas Bartley Melton; granddaughter, Evelyn Ingram Melton Lett (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Jon Ryan Tate, Evelyn Scott Lett and Callahan Monroe Lett, and a forthcoming great-grandson expected in October; brothers, Thomas Spearman Melton (Gayle) and Crawford Shealy Melton (Katy); and many nieces and nephews.

A lifelong devoted member of Opelika Methodist Church, Stanley loved bringing folks to church and later in life he missed being able to be attend services in person. Stanley was the owner of R+L Trucking Company of Opelika. He was a graduate of Auburn University (then API) and an alumnus of Alpha Tau Omega, which named its fraternity library in his honor. He participated in all the civic and charitable causes his long life allowed.

Stanley’s life focused on family and friends, often centered around church activities. He loved a good party with his buddies and to regale captive audiences with tales of Old Opelika and Avenue A misadventures.

Graveside services were held at Rosemere Cemetery on Sept. 23, with the Rev. Rick Lane officiating. It would have been Stanley’s 92nd birthday.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank his amazing caregiver, Joyce Coad, for the years she devoted to make sure he was well taken care of. Recently he was fortunate to have Diamonique Osborne join his care team, and we are most thankful. The family would like to also thank the Bethany House staff for their compassion and care they showed toward Stanley. Monarch Estates was a true blessing for him, in which he made many new friends and found comfort knowing he was able to age in place in his home.

Remembrances may be shared with Opelika Methodist Church, 707 Ave. A, Opelika, AL 36801.

JOYCE FAYE BLEDSOE

Joyce Faye Bledsoe peacefully passed away Sept. 18, 2025, at Arbor Springs. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her caregivers at Arbor Springs and to Southeast Hospice.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sons, Steve and Dean Bledsoe, and the father of her five children, Robert Bledsoe.

She is survived by her loving children, Gail (George) Hall, Ken Bledsoe and Paul Bledsoe; grandchildren, Chris, Jon and Julie Hall, Eric, Shelton and Ryan Bledsoe and Shelby Bledsoe Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Hall and Charlotte Lei Stewart.

Faye was active for 47 years as a Sunday School teacher at Airview Baptist Church and retired from Opelika City Schools. She often said her greatest love was her children.

A funeral service was held at Airview Baptist Church in Opelika on Sept. 22, with burial at Garden Hills. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

DAVID WAYNE “BUBBA” SMITH

David Wayne “Bubba” Smith, 74, of Opelika passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2025, surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 10, 1951, in Americus, Georgia, Wayne lived a life marked by quiet strength, unwavering dedication and a deep compassion for others.

Wayne was the beloved husband of Dianne Pennington Smith, and together they shared 54 years of marriage. He was a devoted father to Michael (Matt Rader) Smith, David (Samantha) Smith and MaryBeth (Dan) Hudson; proud grandfather to Nathan Smith, Cody (Tyler) Smith, Leah Hudson and Rob Hudson; great-grandfather of Weston Smith. Wayne is also remembered by his brothers, Ron (Lynn) Smith and Larry (Patricia) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Smith and Lou Elva Tissue Smith; brother, Harold (Sheryl) Smith; and in-laws, Billy Pennington and Myra Dean Pennington.

Wayne’s life was rooted in hard work and humility. Known for his strong work ethic, he never sought recognition for the many ways he served others. Whether helping someone in need or quietly taking care of tasks that often went unnoticed, Wayne gave of himself freely.

His passions reflected his grounded nature and love for tradition. Wayne found joy in farming and working in the hay fields. Whether antique tractor pulling with his grandsons or traveling to the North Georgia mountains, he was always happy to talk about his family and church.

A man of few words but deep convictions, Wayne left an indelible mark on those who knew him through simple acts of kindness and steadfast presence. His life was not defined by accolades but by the quiet dignity with which he lived each day.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and serve as a lasting reminder of the power of humility, service and love.

A funeral service was held Sept. 20 at Providence Baptist Church. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

FELICIA HORNE

Felicia Horne, 58, of Opelika passed away Sept. 13, 2025, doing what she loved, in a place she loved with the people she loved.

She was born Dec. 12, 1966, to Kenneth and Judy Allen. After graduating from Beauregard High School in 1984, Felicia married Randall Horne on June 29, 1985. She remained his devoted wife for over 40 years. Felicia and Randall were inseparable, whether completing a home project, serving at church or taking one of many trips to Callaway Gardens and Pine Mountain.

Felicia was highly respected by her co-workers and clients. She worked for Southware for 30 years, beginning in the Accounting Department, then moving to the Technical Support Department. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church for over 40 years. She served faithfully as a church clerk, Sunday School teacher and VBS director.

Felicia will be remembered for her passionate love for and devotion to her family, as well as her unwavering faith in God’s sovereignty. She and Randall raised two children, Kristin and Jarrod, and loved spoiling their five grandchildren at every opportunity. Felicia loved all of God’s creation, as it reflected the majesty of God. Felicia, Randall, her children and grandchildren spent countless hours studying the skies, gardening, birdwatching, bicycle riding and hiking. It seemed as if Felicia knew everything and could do anything. Felicia was crafty and creative, knowledgeable and kind, faithful and fearless. Felicia was a steadfast pillar of strength for her immediate family, extended family and church family.

Felicia is survived by her husband, Randall; daughter, Kristin (Brandon DeLoach); son, Jarrod (Amanda); grandchildren, Levi, Rachel, Cullen, Kyrie and Miriam; parents, Kenneth and Judy Allen; sister, Tammy (Tommy Erlandson); and brother, Kacy Allen (BJ).

A funeral service was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Sept. 18, followed by a graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery.

MARY ELLEN DONALDSON HEINEMANN

Mary Ellen Donaldson Heinemann’s prayers were answered on Sept. 13, 2025, when she died peacefully at Bethany House in Auburn.

Mary was born April 20, 1939, in Geneva, Alabama, the first child of Ramsey and Esther Merritt, who were barely more than children themselves and still struggling with the Great Depression.

Mary was happiest when she was taking care of others. At an early age this showed in her care for her three younger siblings — Jerry (deceased), Jan and Greg. Sissy’s dedication to caring for her siblings was always evident.

Mary was a decisive woman. When she realized nursing was the path for her, Mary left home for a year to work in a garment factory until she earned the tuition to attend nursing school in Columbus, Georgia. Once she decided on a course, she was committed to seeing it through, and she focused on excelling at her nursing training. Still, Mary feared she would never become a nurse. Thanks to an observant instructor and Mary’s stubbornness, she discovered she could do the required math when she relied on her mind instead of pen and paper.

Once she became a nurse, Mary returned to south Alabama where she married Oneal Donaldson (deceased) and finally had children of her own, Pam Coxwell and Tammy Martin.

As a nurse she advanced to hold positions as director of nurses and then administrator before retiring. She served in hospitals and nursing homes in Dothan, Opelika and Anniston and ended her career in Fort Smith Arkansas. While working in Opelika in the late 1970s, she established East Alabama Medical Center’s first Specialized Nursing Facility (SNF) unit, which grew into Arbor Springs. Mary’s nursing work was her calling, and she held herself and others to a rigorous standard. Nothing could rile Mary up like the thought of elderly people being taken advantage of, and she was devoted to protecting them in her nursing homes, regardless of their family’s ability to advocate for them.

When preparing to retire, Mary returned to south Alabama to be near her mother, Esther. Eventually Mary gave in to Esther’s repeated requests and met the “young man who also loved dancing” — Robert (Bob) Heinemann (deceased), the love of Mary’s life. When they married in 2000, Mary’s life shifted into a season of celebration and joy. For her family, there is a clear line before Bob and after Bob. Her beloved Bob, his children, grandchildren and family brought joy to her life in a way she had never expected.

During retirement, Mary developed her love for acrylic painting and creative sewing. She greatly enjoyed painting historic buildings in Eufaula and Abbeville, where she and Bob lived together on Lake Eufaula. She also enjoyed teaching her granddaughters how to sew, watching her grandsons grow into strong, thoughtful young men and marveling at her great-grandson.

For those of you who met Mary during the last six years of her illness, thank you for loving her and receiving her love in return. You gave her a cherished opportunity to continue doing what always mattered most to her — taking care of others. You met a sweet, sometimes feisty woman who loved God and treasured every interaction with you, but you did not meet Mary in her fullness. Thankfully, you can still know her through the legacy she left. Whether you’re family by genetics, choice, friendship or simply caring for her, we each have something we learned from Mary that stays with us.

She is survived by her siblings, Jan (Perry) Bush and Greg (Janice) Jordan; daughters, Pam (Terry) Coxwell and Tammy (Greg) Martin; grandchildren, Ashley (Stephen) Walker, Allana Coxwell, Ryan Martin, Daniel Martin, Luke Martin; great-grandson, Micah Coxwell; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, her beloved Heinemann family and former colleagues.

The memorial for her life and legacy was held Sept. 20 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

In her life, Mary cared for many family members and patients during their final days. We were honored to care for her during her final days and grateful to the staff at Lakewood Assisted Living, EAMC, Arbor Springs and Bethany House for the honor they showed her. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethany House of Auburn through Hospice Angels at compassus.com.

EDWARD PAUL PACKARD

Edward Paul Packard joined a heavenly family reunion in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, 2025, at the age of 57.

Born at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 16, 1968, to James and Nelda Packard, Ed was proud of his Texas roots but also held a deep love for the Auburn-Opelika area, where he grew up. A longtime resident of Prattville, Ed carried with him a lifelong spirit of curiosity and adventure, traits instilled in him as an Air Force brat. He was always ready to explore somewhere new, often setting off on spontaneous road trips just to see what was out there.

Ed had a keen eye for beauty in the world around him, which fueled his passion for photography. He had a remarkable ability to see things from a different perspective, a talent that extended beyond his camera lens and into every aspect of his life.

A two-time graduate of Auburn University, Ed earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1991 and made history in 1996 as the first person in the United States to receive a Master of Public Administration degree with a specialty in election administration.

Ed dedicated nearly his entire professional life to public service and the democratic process in Alabama. He began his career in election administration while working with Auburn University on election programs, in coordination with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. In 1996, he served as an education and training specialist with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh, North Carolina, before returning to Alabama in 1997 to accept the role of Administrator of Elections in the Secretary of State’s Office. His deep commitment to fair and accessible elections culminated in his appointment as State Election Director in 2013, a role he held until his retirement in December 2021.

Ed’s passion for politics, public service and civic engagement was unwavering, and he was respected by colleagues across the country for his knowledge, dedication and integrity.

He is survived by his father, James, and stepmother, Janice Packard; brother, Jim (Debbie) Packard; sister, Angie (Wayne) Holt; nieces and nephews, Katie Packard (David) Love, Sarah Packard, Alex Holt, Cameron (Chelsea) Holt, Hayley Holt and Cooper Holt; Aunt Lolita, twin Uncles Ronald and Donald, Uncle George, several cousins and a multitude of friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his loving mother, Nelda Norton Packard; his cherished grandparents and several aunts and uncles; and cousins Wayne, Melinda, Ronald and Joe.

A funeral service was held Sept. 20 at Ider Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Fuller Cemetery in Ider, Alabama, where Ed will be laid to rest among generations of family.

In remembering Ed, we honor a life devoted to public service, family and the joy of the journey — always seeking, always exploring and always thinking beyond the expected.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.