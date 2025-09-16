Obituaries | Week of Sept. 15, 2025

RICHARD ALAN SCHWECK

Richard Alan Schweck, age 79, of Opelika, died Sept. 10, 2025, after a long illness with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1946 to Robert Edward and Elizabeth Harrod Schweck.

Richard enjoyed playing all sports, as well as life on Lake Erie. He attended Sandusky High School. After graduation he joined the Navy and served on the USS Currituck in Cam Rhan Bay Vietnam as well as the USS Hancock stationed in the Gulf of Tonkin. After his duty was completed, he eventually moved to the Atlanta, Georgia area. He retired from Siemens Electrical products He enjoyed playing tennis, snow skiing, attending sporting events, going to the beach to go deep sea fishing as well as to bask in the sun. He had a love for Panda Bears, playing black jack and of course the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved his family so dearly as he was loved by them.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert (Bobby) Schweck. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara Jeanne Hester Schweck; his children Ryan Alan Schweck (wife Kelly) and Elizabeth Ashley Spalding (husband, Wiliam); and his grandchildren Ian, Luke and Lily.

The Memorial Service will be held at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Auburn, on Friday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

PEGGY ANN HINSON

Peggy Ann Hinson, born Oct. 4, 1943, passed away peacefully at her home in Chelsea, Alabama, on Sept. 13, 2025.

Ms. Hinson was preceded in death by her parents, James Byron and Helen Lamerle Herring Hinson; brothers, Eddie Hinson (Jane Whatley Hinson), Freddie Hinson and Eric Hinson; great-niece, Madison Hinson and her special friend, Ellis Mitchell.

Survivors include her nephew, Paul Hinson of Tampa, Florida; niece, Pratt Hinson Young (Brent) of Beauregard; and nephew, Jason (Mandy) Hinson of Chelsea and their children, Spencer (Lucy) Hinson, Kate Hinson, Morgan (Victor) Brantley, Karis Hinson and Justice Hinson. She is also survived by her beloved rescue dog, Casper, as well as a group of 24 cousins and their families.

Ms. Hinson retired from the city of Auburn and the L&N Railroad.

Funeral services were held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Sept. 16. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church or the Lee County Humane Society.

LUTHER STEVEN HANSON

Luther Steven Hanson, born Aug. 15, 1957, to Luther George and Bernice Daniels Hanson, passed away Sept. 13, 2025.

Steve was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika for over 50 years. He owned and operated Hanson Air and Heat for over 50 years. He was a member of Lee County Rescue Squad and a part of Auburn University Reserve Police Department. He worked with Boy Scouts as a member, leader and teacher. He worked with Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hulett Hanson; niece, Karen Banbos; stepsons, Todd (Chrissy) Browning and Herman (Amanda) Browning; grandchildren, Beth, Allie, Adam Brooks, Emily Brooks and Kimberlee; and many cousins.

Funeral Services were held Sept. 17 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

BETTY JO EATON KING

Betty Jo Eaton King, 75, of Auburn passed away on Sept. 12, 2025. A devoted mother, grandmother and friend, Betty spent her life doing for her sons and grandchildren and will always be remembered as the sweetest and most caring lady you could ever meet.

Born on March 18, 1950, in Sylvan Springs, Alabama, Betty was the daughter of the late Emmett and Mildred Eaton. She earned her master’s degree in sociology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and began her career as a social worker, dedicating herself to helping others.

In the late 1970s, Betty moved to Auburn after her marriage to Edwin Davis King III, owner of King Honda. She built a life rooted in family, love and generosity. Betty was happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones, offering kindness, support and encouragement. She loved her home in Auburn, had a deep affection for Auburn University and was a proud fan of Auburn football.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Eaton King; brother, E.W. Eaton; and her parents.

Betty is survived by her son, Edwin Davis King IV, and his wife, Mai Khanh; beloved grandchildren, Joseph Davis King and Victoria Elizabeth King, whom she adored and devoted so much of her life to; ex-husband, Edwin Davis King III; niece, Tammy Bousack and her husband, Fred and their children; and nephew, Dewayne Eaton and his wife, Dawn, and their children. She also leaves behind her cherished dog, Zoey, who was her constant companion and brought her much joy.

Betty’s gentle spirit, compassionate heart, love for her family and devotion to Auburn will be deeply missed but fondly remembered. Her loved ones take comfort in knowing that she has gone to heaven to be with the Lord, reunited with her son Joe and her family who went before her.

A funeral service was held Sept. 10 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, officiated by Brother George Mathison. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn.

FAN COWLES MORRISON

Fan Cowles Morrison, 71, of Cusseta passed away Sept. 7, 2025, surrounded by love. She was born on March 8, 1954, in Troy to the late Thomas Dewitt Cowles Jr. and Betty Warren Cowles.

Fan lived a life filled with faith, family and joy. In her younger years, she was an outstanding majorette, and later she dedicated over 43 years of service before retiring from Kmart. She loved attending church, singing, traveling on vacations and spending time with her family. Fan will be remembered for her kindness, humility, selfless heart and the love she gave so freely and fiercely to everyone around her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Charles Morrison Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Campbell Scott; sisters, Carol Nunnlee and Kay Cato; and brother, Dewitt Cowles.

Fan is survived by her daughter, Deidre Morrison; stepmother, Ann Cowles; brothers, William Cowles and Russell Cowles; sisters, Claire Sawyer and Sandy Cowles; nieces, Amy, Amber, April and Summer Cato; and cherished grandchildren, Victoria and Hunter McLaney, Austin Gouker and Cooper and Macey Cordle. She leaves behind a family who will forever treasure her memory and carry forward the lessons of love and strength she instilled in them.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. EST at Lanett Church of Christ, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. A family dinner will be served afterward.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Fan’s family takes comfort in her enduring legacy and the many lives she touched. As Coach Nick Saban once said, “We are in this together, and as a team we will get through these difficult times. Stay safe and Roll Tide.”

LARUE B. GODFREY

LaRue B. Godfrey, 81, of Auburn passed away peacefully at Bethany house on Sept. 10, 2025. She was born to Clarence and Frances Bullard at Lee County Hospital on Dec. 29, 1943.

Her career consisted of providing financial assistance in banking, working at Craft Masters Printing, working part-time at East Alabama Medical Center and retiring from Auburn Univer-sity.

LaRue was known for her servant’s heart and caring for others. She loved cooking and bak-ing, the Auburn Tigers, her wonderful church and all things purple.

She was proceeded in her death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Kathy Bullard and Mary Jane Godfrey; and her dear friend, Marianne Roney.

LaRue is survived by her two sons, Derek (Vicky) Godfrey and Neil (Dawn) Godfrey; brother, Bob Bullard; grandchildren, Nick (Jessica) Clark, Tiffany (Seth) Merritt, Ty Godfrey and Haley (Allen) Lott (Allen) great-grandchildren, Annistyn Merritt, Ella Lott, Mack Merritt and Eli Lott; and two beloved friends of many years, Jeannie Bumgardner and Brinda Lisano.

A funeral service was held Sept. 13 at Loachapoka Baptist Church, with interment at Loachapoka Cemetery. Services were officiated by Phillip Nelson and Isaac Kervin. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Loachapoka Baptist Church or Bethany House.

SCOTT STEVEN CAMPBELL

In sadness, we share the news of the passing of Scott Steven Campbell on Aug. 29, 2025, in Auburn. Scott was born Feb. 9, 1947, in San Francisco, California.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Campbell; wife, Faye Campbell; daughter, Shanna Brodbeck (Christian); granddaughters, Olivia and Emma Brodbeck; and siblings, Kelyne Maertz (William), Dennis Campbell (Susan), Kirk Campbell (Jackie) and Jeff Campbell (Deb-bie). His family mourns his loss deeply but have found peace in the knowledge that in his life, as well as his final days, he was surrounded by love.

Scott graduated from Capuchino High School in San Bruno, California, before enlisting in the Army and serving a long tour in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Afterward, he graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in civil engineering. He continued his Army ca-reer as an engineer and was stationed in Fulda, Germany, for several years. He always spoke fondly of this period of his life and enjoyed many visits back to Germany after his deployment. After leaving Fulda with his wife and daughter, they moved briefly to Alexandria, Virginia, then to College Station, Texas, where he completed his master’s degree in aerospace engineering. His focus on missile defense systems brought him to the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. While living there, he was deployed during Desert Storm, where he served his country bravely once again. After retirement from the Army, he began working first with Teledyne Brown, then Boeing. His final project before retirement was working as the site manager for the launch site for anti-ballistic missiles in Fort Greely, Alaska, a job that made his family very proud. Scott’s distinguished career was a result of his incredible intellect, work ethic and loyalty to his country and protecting its people.

Outside of the office, Scott was quite adventurous in his younger years. He was a skilled skier, fortunate to have the mountains of Northern California nearly in his backyard. He liked to share that he was self-taught on a pair of 6-foot thrift store skis. He also loved to water ski and enjoyed telling the tale of the wild days of his youth, water skiing at sunset wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and a smile. Scott loved to fish, spending hours patiently waiting for a nibble on Smith Lake in Alabama and then in Alaska, spending his weekends fishing for salmon and halibut. When he moved to Alaska, he achieved a goal of driving every numbered highway in the state. Scott was also a skilled card player. He simply could not be beat in Gin Rummy, and when he played trivia games like Trivial Pursuit, he was affectionately called “The Rolodex,” because he could sift through his nearly photographic memory to recall even the most obscure of facts.

He loved the San Francisco 49ers and the Texas Aggies and attempted to remain neutral in the household rivalry between Alabama (his wife) vs Auburn (his daughter), although his daughter maintains he secretly preferred Auburn. After retirement, his happiest places were at his house on Smith Lake or with his two granddaughters; ideally, he enjoyed both at the same time. And of course, all who knew Scott knew he enjoyed a good nap.

It is clear Scott led a life well lived, which, in the end, is all any of us can hope for. He had a career to be proud of, traveled the world and through it all had loving family by his side. But for the family left behind, while we find peace in the memories, there is just never enough time. He is loved and will be missed dearly.

Scott’s wishes were to have his ashes spread at Smith Lake, where he often saw Bald Eagles land. His life will be celebrated with family and friends at a Memorial Service on Feb. 7, 2026, in Northern California. If you would like to attend, please reach out to Shanna Brodbeck (shannabrodbeck@yahoo.com) for more details.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Bethany House in Auburn, where Scott spent his final days in comfort, surrounded by his family 24/7 and cared for by the hospice nurses who are angels on earth (compassuslivingfoundation.org/give).

BOGDAN MACIEJ WILAMOWSKI

Professor Bogdan Maciej Wilamowski, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend as well as a world-renowned engineer, educator and mentor, passed away peacefully at his home in Auburn on Sept. 7, 2025, surrounded by family.

Born on March 7, 1944, in Krosno, Poland, Bogdan built a life that combined intellectual brilliance with deep humanity. To his English-speaking friends he was known simply as Dan, while to his Polish family and friends he was always Maciek. He earned an M.S., Ph.D. in Neural Computing and D.Sc. in Integrated Circuit Design from the Technical University of Gdańsk, where he later served as director of the Institute of Electronics and chair of the Solid-State Electronics Department. His career carried him across Poland, Japan and the United States, leaving an indelible mark wherever he went. He taught at the University of Wyoming and the University of Idaho before making Auburn University his home, where he served as director of the Alabama Micro/Nano Science and Technology Center and where he was later named Professor Emeritus of electrical and computer engineering.

Over more than five decades, he authored hundreds of papers, numerous books and held dozens of patents, but his greatest pride came from the students and colleagues he mentored. His pioneering work in analog circuit design, neural networks and intelligent systems continues to shape modern electronics. He was a respected leader and friend, serving as president of the Industrial Electronics Society, vice president of the Computational Intelligence Society, and editor-in-chief of two major journals. He was honored internationally with awards and recognition, including the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, an honorary doctorate from Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom and election as a foreign member of the Polish Academy of Sciences (Polska Akademia Nauk). He was also an honorary member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, underscoring his lasting global influence.

Beyond his professional life, Bogdan was known for his adventurous spirit, warmth and humor. A lifelong lover of the outdoors, he found joy in skiing, sailing, windsurfing and tennis. He held a Polish skipper’s license and delighted in time spent on lakes and rivers. He often shared his passions with others, such as teaching downhill skiing, where he first met the love of his life, Barbara. An eternal tinkerer, he could build or repair nearly anything, and he cherished his dogs, who brought him endless happiness. His laughter, generosity, and charm endeared him to family, friends, students and colleagues around the globe.

Bogdan was preceded in death by his parents, Bożena and Bohdan, and his brother, Zbysław. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Barbara; his sister, Marzena; his daughters, Katarzyna and Zofia; his son-in-law, Stefan; and his grandson, Konrad. He will also be deeply missed by his extended family in Poland, the U.S. and beyond, along with countless friends, students and colleagues whose lives he touched.

His memory will live on in the family who loved him, the students he mentored, the colleagues he inspired and the field of engineering he helped shape.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Poland. In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends and loved ones to honor Bogdan’s life by supporting local animal shelters, continuing his legacy of kindness and compassion. We invite you to visit the online memorial page, www.kudoboard.com/boards/A3gaNLrM and share memories, condolences or photos. From these contributions, the family plans to create a printed book so that Maciej’s memory may be cherished and carried forward.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Julie Ann Gard Schnuelle

Julie Ann Gard Schnuelle, age 59, of Auburn was abruptly taken from this life on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

She was born in Morristown, New Jersey, in 1966 to Gary Gard and Elizabeth Moody. Julie was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, along with being an accomplished veterinarian, teacher and scientist. Her unwavering love, joyous laughter and strong spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Julie spent her early childhood in the Pacific Northwest. After relocating to North Carolina for a short time, her family moved to Memphis, where she attended Harding Academy. She began her undergraduate degree at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, and completed her degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, from which she graduated in 1988 with a B.S. in biology. She married her former husband, Mike Waldrop, in 1987 in Memphis, and they welcomed their first child, Michael, in 1992 while living in Birmingham. In the same year, they moved to Auburn, where their daughter, Natalie, was born in 1994.

Julie continued her education at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated with honors in 1996. She became a Diplomat of the American College of Theriogenologists in 2002. In December 2003, she was awarded a Ph.D. with honors in biomedical sciences. Julie became a full professor of clinical sciences at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, where she taught, conducted research, mentored students and cared for animals. She retired in 2021 as professor emerita, honoring her years of service and achievement. Shortly after retiring from the university, Julie began working for the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, using her expertise to safeguard animal health across Alabama, Mississippi and the nation at large.

Julie met Archie Schnuelle while jogging in Kiesel Park, and they quickly fell in love and were married in 2015. With their marriage, Julie became a loving stepmother to Archie’s children, Megan, Tyler and Sarah Jo.

Julie’s death has left an irreplaceable hole in her family and community. Despite her numerous achievements, Julie’s greatest legacy is the love that she gave so freely to any person or animal that came into her life. She is now united with her God, and the love she gave remains as a testimony and gift to all who will miss her.

Julie is survived by her beloved husband, Archie Schnuelle; children, Michael and Natalie Waldrop; stepchildren, Megan Schnuelle, Tyler (Brandee) Schnuelle and Sarah Jo (Garret) Truett; parents, Gary (Christina) Gard and Elizabeth Moody; siblings, Tim (Lisa) Gard, Dolores (John) Reuther, Jason (Amy) Gard; stepsister, Karla (Shawn) McQuade; along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, additional family and numerous friends who were dear to her.

A memorial service celebrating Julie’s life was held at First Baptist Church of Opelika on Sept. 13. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted with arrangements.

The Julie Gard Schnuelle Annual Scholarship Fund has been established at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in her honor. Those interested in supporting the fund may do so through at the website give.auburn.edu/campaigns/dr-julie-gard-schnuelle-annual-scholarship/?appeal_id=68c03ff-b2a773fcb5f07a922.

VIRGINIA E. LOWMAN

Virginia E. Lowman was born May 25, 1950, and passed away Sept. 10, 2025. Funeral services were held Sept. 14, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with interment following at Farmville Baptist Church Cemetery.

EDWARD PAUL PACKARD

Edward Paul Packard joined a heavenly family reunion in the early morning hours of Sept.14, 2025, at the age of 57.

Born at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 16, 1968, to James and Nelda Packard, Ed was proud of his Texas roots but also held a deep love for the Auburn-Opelika area, where he grew up. A longtime resident of Prattville, Alabama, Ed carried with him a lifelong spirit of curiosity and adventure — traits instilled in him as an Air Force brat. He was always ready to explore somewhere new, often setting off on spontaneous road trips just to see what was out there.

Ed had a keen eye for beauty in the world around him, which fueled his passion for photography. He had a remarkable ability to see things from a different perspective — a talent that extended beyond his camera lens and into every aspect of his life.

A two-time graduate of Auburn University, Ed earned his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1991, and made history in 1996, as the first person in the United States to receive a Master of Public Administration with a specialty in election administration.

Ed dedicated nearly his entire professional life to public service and the democratic process in Alabama. He began his career in election administration while working with Auburn University on election programs in coordination with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. In 1996, he served as an education and training specialist with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh, North Carolina, before returning to Alabama in 1997 to accept the role of Administrator of Elections in the Secretary of State’s office. His deep commitment to fair and accessible elections culminated in his appointment as State Election Director in 2013 — a role he held until his retirement in December 2021.

Ed’s passion for politics, public service and civic engagement was unwavering , and he was respected by colleagues across the country for his knowledge, dedication and integrity.

He is survived by his father, James and stepmother, Janice Packard; his brother Jim (Debbie) Packard; and his sister Angie (Wayne) Holt. He was a beloved uncle to Katie Packard (David) Love, Sarah Packard, Alex Holt, Cameron (Chelsea) Holt, Hayley Holt and Cooper Holt and will be deeply missed. He is also survived by his Aunt Lolita, twin Uncles Ronald and Donald, Uncle George, several cousins and a multitude of friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his loving mother, Nelda Norton Packard; his cherished grandparents and several aunts and uncles; and cousins Wayne, Melinda, Ronald and Joe.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Ider Methodist Church in Ider, Alabama. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Fuller Cemetery in Ider, where Ed will be laid to rest among generations of family.

In remembering Ed, we honor a life devoted to public service, family and the joy of the journey — always seeking, always exploring and always thinking beyond the expected.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.