Council approves biennial budget

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN – The Auburn City Council on Tuesday gave the city a financial road map for the next two years with its adoption of the biennial budget for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

That budget was approved by a vote of 7-0. Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold abstained from voting and Ward 6 Council Member Bob Parsons was not present.

Griswold said he abstained from voting due to what he perceived as a lack of information provided to the council in the months leading up to Tuesday night’s vote on the budget.

“The budget presentations by the department heads were very impressive and very informative, but there was very little actual budget material covered during those briefings. Without a deeper look into what makes up the budget, I will be abstaining on this,” Griswold said.

Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten told her fellow council members that she felt they were adequately briefed on the proposed budget well before they voted on it.

“I would like to thank City Manager Crouch for a thorough explanation of our budget and the different departments, and the finance department as well. Adding to that conversation, I personally feel like we were given quite a bit of information to digest through multiple presentations,” Witten said.

Here is an overview of the 2026 and 2027 budgets.

GENERAL REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES

The 2026 and 2027 budgets project that the city will bring in $158.9 million in revenue in 2026 and $162.8 million in revenue in 2027. Those are the third-largest and largest single-year revenues the city has projected to add to its coffers ever, respectively.

While the 2026 budget projects that the city’s revenues will fall by just under 1.4% from this year, the 2027 budget represents a 1.04% increase from 2025, continuing a general trend of growing revenues year-over-year.

Simultaneously, the city projects it will spend a record amount of money next year — $173.8 million, or a 1.58% increase over the 2025 budget — before tightening its 2027 expenditures to $168.1 million, which would mark a 3.26% decrease from 2026.

A major factor driving that decrease in expenditures over time is the city spending less money on various project operations, specifically general projects and public works projects. In total, the city projects it will spend $10.7 million less on projects in 2027 than in 2026.

DEPARTMENTAL EXPENSES

Among the largest spending increases from 2025 to 2026 will be administrative services and development services. In total, the city projects it will spend $14.8 million on administrative services and nearly $9.5 million on development services. Those figures represent 8.2% and 11.4% increases over 2025, respectively.

In 2027, the budget calls for limited spending growth on administrative services and development services in 2027 to 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

The single-largest increase for an individual department will go toward the Auburn Public Library. According to the biennial budget, the library system will receive $3.8 million in 2026 and 4.9 million in 2027. Those figures represent 8% and 29% funding increases from 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The city also plans to continue increasing spending on public safety. While the Auburn Fire Department budget remains flat at $13.6 million in 2026, it will receive $14.5 million in 2027 — a 6.2% increase compared to 2026. That comes after several straight years of substantial increases to the department’s budget.

At the same time, the Auburn Police Department will continue to receive funding increases. After receiving $22.3 million in 2025, it will receive $23.3 million in 2026 and nearly $24.3 in 2027. Those figures reflect 4.7% and 4% budget increases, respectively.

