Revenue Commissioner’s office receives Outstanding County Award

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Revenue Commissioner’s Office has been honored with the Outstanding County Award for 2025 by the Alabama Association of Assessing Officials (AAAO) at the Association’s Annual Summer Conference.

The award was presented to Revenue Commissioner Oline Price by AAAO President Susan Strickland, who praised the Lee County office for its many years of dedicated service to the organization and its consistent demonstration of the highest standards of professionalism in property tax administration — including mapping, appraisal, assessing and collections.

Founded in 1981, the AAAO’s mission is to foster integrity and fairness in the administration of Alabama’s tax laws while emphasizing professionalism as the foundation of sound assessment practices. The Association also works to improve the collection and distribution of information on assessment practices to ensure uniformity, equity and justice in the distribution of the tax burden.

“This award is representative of the hard work and dedication to Lee County shown by so many people who make up the Lee County Revenue Commission office, and I am so proud to be a part of this team,” said Revenue Commissioner Oline Price upon accepting the award.

Photos accompanying this announcement feature staff members from the Lee County Revenue Commission’s three locations: the Courthouse in downtown Opelika, the Auburn Satellite Office and the Smiths Station Satellite Office.