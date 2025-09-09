A community shaken by news of murder at Kiesel Park in Auburn

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

AUBURN — The community expressed shock as news of a the murder of retired Auburn University professor Dr. Julie Schnuelle spread across social media this past weekend.

Timeline

On Sept. 6, Auburn Police responded to Kiesel Park located in the 500 block of Chadwick Lane in reference to a call reporting a deceased person. Officers located a 59-year-old deceased female, later identified as Schnuelle, in a wooded area within the park. The victim had injuries indicating the death was caused by an assault, and Auburn Police detectives announced an active homicide investigation.

A red Ford F-150 was discovered missing from an area near the crime scene. Police are requesting any sightings of the vehicle to be reported to the Auburn Police Department.

Kiesel Park was closed to the public during the early stages of the investigation and remained closed through the weekend.

On Sept. 7, Auburn Police arrested Harold Rashad Dabney III, from Montgomery, Alabama, on charges of two counts of capital murder related to the death of Schnuelle. At approximately 8:30 a.m., Auburn Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious person near the 2300 block of Beehive Road. The suspicious person was located by officers and identified as Harold Rashad Dabney III. Officers in contact with Dabney made observations that led them to believe Dabney had involvement with the homicide that occurred the previous day.

After further investigation, Dabney was confirmed to be the suspect responsible for the homicide, and he was charged with two counts of capital murder. Dabney was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held without bond. The red Ford F-150, belonging to Schnuelle and stolen by Dabney subsequent to the homicide, has also been recovered.

The Auburn Police Department thanked the following agencies for their assistance in this investigation in its press release: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, State Bureau of Investigation, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, The Lee County Emergency Management Agency, The Alabama Department of Corrections and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office. The Auburn Police Department would also like to thank the public for their vigilance during the investigation after receiving numerous investigative tips.

Monday, Sept. 8

Warrants filed in Lee County show that Dabney is facing charges for: