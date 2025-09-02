Obituaries | Week of Sept. 1, 2025

MARY ELIZABETH NIX

Mary Elizabeth Nix passed away Sept. 2, 2025, at 98 years young. She was born in Opelika on Jan. 13, 1927, to Carl and Mandy Henderson.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Benjamin Fred Nix Sr.; son, Benjamin Fred Nix Jr.; brother, Mack Henderson; and very special son-in-law, Larry Justice.

She leaves two daughters, Linda Justice and Sharon (Jack) Ogburn; grandchildren, Gene (Tabatha) Smith, Jack Ogburn lll, Robert Nix, Russell (Polly) Nix and Mandy Nix; great-grandchildren, McCall (Hagen) Ware and Dalton Smith; and a great-great-grandson, Harlen Ware.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. atJeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with graveside services at 11 a.m. in Garden Hills Cemetery.

Robert “Bob” Agee III

He died like any great mountain biker would. His final breath was the crisp air of Chewacla State Park amongst the trees and wildlife that were his absolute passion.

Robert Edward “Bob” Agee III, 68, of Auburn passed away on Aug. 30, 2025, doing what he loved most — mountain biking at Chewacla Park. Surrounded by friends on the trails he cherished, Bob’s final moments were filled with joy, laughter and the exhilaration of the ride, leaving this world with a smile and a fist bump according to one of his biking friends who were with him.

Born on Jan. 30, 1957, to the late Robert Agee II and Jean Hill Agee, Bob grew up in Muscle Shoals and graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in 1975. He attended the University of North Alabama before pursuing his greatest passion at Auburn University. While there, he worked in research labs, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology and went on to graduate from the Auburn School of Pharmacy in 1983.

Bob’s career began with the University of South Alabama and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he balanced research and patient care. He later dedicated much of his professional life as a hospice and skilled care consultant, ensuring that patients and their families experienced dignity and compassion in life’s final chapter. His clinical work touched hundreds of lives, leaving behind a legacy of empathy and service.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Edward Agee Sr. and Mabel Dyer Agee, Alfred Sherman Hill and Lura Terry Hill; uncles, Freddy Joe (Barbara) Agee, Ted Harod Agee, Brenda Brumley Agee and Jack Junior (Zella) Norwood; cousin, Jack Lindsey Norwood; and his beloved canine companions, Boudreaux and The Dude.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Tammy Rogers Agee; sister, Kelly Agee Uhlman; brother, Rick (Lura) Agee; nieces, Peyton Uhlman, Bethany (Carrie) Rogers and Kaylee (Jonathan) Wilson; nephews, Jackson Uhlman and Anthony Bishop; and his faithful dog, Joey, whose antics brought him endless joy.

Bob was also deeply loved by his Auburn family of friends, who stood faithfully by Tammy’s side after his passing, offering the same loyalty and devotion that Bob himself gave so freely. A true Auburn man, Bob lived and breathed orange and blue. His life was a reflection of the Auburn Creed — hard work, honesty, education, faith and the human touch that brought happiness to all who knew him.

His wife would like to thank the “Garage Crew” of Auburn friends who are really family as well as her “McCalla Mafia” girlfriends who immediately came to Auburn and handled everything. Their presence and support is immeasurable but it’s exactly what Bob knew would happen. Tammy would be wrapped up in their care when she needed it most. She is also a true Auburn woman now.

Bob will be so missed. Please make any memorials to Chewacla State Park, Camp: The Central Alabama Mountain Peddlers or to the CARE Humane Society in Lee County.

CHARLES ERNEST EDGAR

Maj. Gen. Charles Ernest Edgar III (U.S. Army, Ret.) died peacefully on Aug. 26, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethany House Hospice in Auburn.

Ernest was born on Jan. 15, 1936, in Mobile to the late Charles Ernest Edgar Jr. and Amelia Moore Edgar.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Brown Edgar; his children, Charles Ernest Edgar IV (Mary Ann), Elizabeth Edgar Bole (Mark) and Leverett William Edgar (Cary); grandchildren, Joseph Charles Edgar, Katherine Maryann Edgar, Amelia Elizabeth Edgar, John Leverett Bole, Stephen Edgar Bole, Sarah Nolen Edgar and Harrison Brown Edgar; brother, Walter Bellingrath Edgar (Nela); sister, Serena Edgar Willcox and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ernest graduated from Mobile’s University Military School in 1954 where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He then entered the Virginia Military Institute, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and commissioned into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a second lieutenant. A few years later, he was introduced to an Auburn University co-ed named Elizabeth Brown, with whom he instantly fell head over heels in love. They were married shortly after her graduation in 1964 and embarked on a six-decade adventure together.

During his distinguished 34-year military career, Ernest served overseas in Germany and Vietnam and commanded at every level in the Corps of Engineers. His commands included B Company, 237th Engineer Battalion in Germany; the 577th Engineer Battalion in Vietnam; and Little Rock Engineer District, before returning to Virginia Military Institute as commandant of cadets and professor of military science. Following his tenure at VMI, he commanded New England Engineer Division and later South Atlantic Engineer Division with responsibilities extending halfway around the world including the southeast U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. He then served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Planning, Mobilization and Requirements) and Deputy Chief of Engineers, before becoming the Corps’ Commanding General and acting Chief of Engineers. In this final role, he was the Army’s senior engineer officer responsible for all Army Engineer personnel and programs worldwide.

Ernest held a Master of Science degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University, graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval War College, attended the Harvard University Senior Executive Fellows program and was a registered professional engineer in Kentucky and Alabama.

Among his military decorations were the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army Distinguished Service Medal (two awards), the Legion of Merit (two awards), the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal (two awards).

Following his military service, he held industry leadership positions with firms in Georgia and Virginia, including Horne Engineering Services, a firm founded by one of his former VMI cadets. His service to VMI continued as a member, and then chairman, of the board of VMI Research Laboratories.

In 2001, he and Elizabeth retired to Auburn, where they led an active and full life filled with travel, Auburn University sports (especially basketball) and visits from family and friends. Ernest enjoyed sitting on the screened porch, identifying the wide variety of birds that visited the many feeders dotting their backyard. He especially treasured the camaraderie of his golfing group, the Sandbaggers. The humble owner of three hole-in- ones, he was a self-taught golfer who relished time on the course and the competition with his friends.

Ernest was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was a lay reader, Eucharistic Minister and served on numerous church committees including as Senior Warden of the Vestry.

He also served on the board of the Lee County Habitat for Humanity.

Ernest delighted in the activities and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and encouraged each to forge their own path. He and Elizabeth hosted each grandchild for a special “grandparent camp” the summer they were nine, filled with special moments just for them. Wherever Ernest and Elizabeth lived, he loved playing in the dirt, particularly planting and nurturing seasonal flowers and shrubs. He always sang church hymns, the national anthem and VMI’s fight song with gusto, and his special eggnog recipe was a highlight of the holiday season. Ernest told wonderful stories, offered quiet wisdom and there was not a dog around that he did not befriend.

A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn on Monday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. Ernest will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 Church Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, or to the Major General C. Ernest Edgar III 1958 Scholarship, c/o The VMI Foundation, 304 Letcher Ave., Lexington, Virginia 24450.

PAULA YEAGER KENNEDY

Paula Yeager Kennedy, 69, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2025.

Born Dec. 29, 1955, Paula was raised in Auburn. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1974 and received a degree in business management from Troy State University in 1978. She worked at Jan’s Town & Country for many years before she began a 32-year career in the banking industry, retiring from SouthState Bank in 2021.

Paula loved spending time outside and cooking and baking for friends and family. During her retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and making beautiful handmade clothes for them. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Opelika.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Louis; daughter, Michele Jackson (Chad) of Opelika; son, Michael Kennedy (Mary Louise) of Opelika; grandchildren, Hattie, Tyler Ann and Jennings Kennedy; brothers, Jed Yeager (Cindy) of Marion Junction, Alabama, and Tom Yeager (Anita) of Gainesville, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joseph H. Yeager and Hattie P. Yeager.

A graveside service was held Sept. 2 at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the East Alabama Food Bank (foodbankofeastalabama.com/make-a-difference/donate-funds); Four Corners Ministries (www.fourcorners.org/donate); or aTeam Ministries (ateamministries.org/donate).

MITZI LEE JAMES

Mitzi Lee James, 46, of Lanett passed away Aug. 19, 2025.

She was a beloved figure in the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Mitzi’s warmth, kindness and infectious spirit left a lasting impression on all who crossed her path.

She was preceded in death by her mother, stepfather and grandparents. Mitzi is survived by her devoted husband, her cherished children, her sisters, father, grandson and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mitzi’s legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire those she leaves behind. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, allowing family and friends to honor and remember her beautiful spirit.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

CHARLES MCCANN

Charles McCann of Opelika passed at East Alabama Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born Feb. 23, 1951, in Sylvester, Georgia, to Venton and Mary Jim Abney McCann.

Mr. McCann was a member of East Side Emmanuel Holiness Church in Opelika and was retired from Uniroyal after 20 years of service.

Mr. McCann is survived by his two sons, DeWayne (Pam) McCann of Opelika and Brent (Lindsey) McCann of Columbus, Georgia; and grandchildren, Trys McCann, Ryleigh Martin, Cole Martin, Liam McCann, Lucy McCann, Matt (Kristen) McCann and Dylan (Tanner) McCann.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Faye Sims.

A graveside service was held Sept. 1 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Camp Hill, with the Rev. Chuck Bennett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to East Side Emmanuel Holiness Church, 86 Lee Rd 186, Opelika, AL 36804.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home of LaFayette assisted the family with arrangements.