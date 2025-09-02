Making the Grade | Don Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill

BY STACEY WALLACE

OPINION —

In our almost 10 years of living in Lee County, Mike and I have been to some really good Mexican restaurants. One in particular served my favorite dish: fajita quesadillas, a combination of the two Mexican meals I love the best.

Unfortunately, this restaurant closed, and I was very unhappy. After all, I am very much a creature of habit; how could I stand not being able to order my favorite Mexican meal?

However, I can still hear the voice of Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama (and not the former mayor of Opelika), say to me, “Stacey, calm down. It’s not cancer or a death in the family.”

Mama was right, and, as I’ve probably said in this column before, the name “Barbara” means “wisdom.” Mama was well named. But I digress.

Recently, Mike and I met our good friends Jack and William for dinner at Don Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill at 1911 Century Blvd. in Opelika. The restaurant’s interior was very colorful and upbeat.

Our server, Roberto, was a delight — very friendly, patient and helpful. Mike and I ordered queso dip, which we love. It was delicious, and I immediately began dripping it everywhere, which is the norm for me.

For his entrée, Mike ordered the burrito dinner, which included a ground beef burrito topped with red sauce and cheese and served with rice and beans. William chose the street tacos with ground beef, which included chorizo and cheese, along with a small queso dip. Jack selected the steak burrito verde, which was stuffed with onions and topped with green salsa and melted cheese, served with rice and beans. Jack added a small guacamole.

My heart sang with joy when I saw the chicken fajita quesadilla on the menu — I felt like tap dancing down College Street, but I didn’t want to scare any Auburn students. My large fajita quesadilla included grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes and was served with rice and beans. I also added a small guacamole. You can never have too much guacamole, and it was fresh and delicious.

To my delight, that was the best fajita quesadilla I have ever had. It was far better than the one I had eaten at my previous restaurant. Also, the menu said it was large, and it certainly was. I had to stop eating so I’d be able to walk to our car.

Mike, Jack and William said their meals were outstanding, as well. I have officially found my favorite Mexican restaurant in Lee County. Thank you, Don Miguel. Trust me, run and do not walk to this restaurant. Mike and I will see you there.

Besides our delectable dishes, Don Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill offers a large selection of seafood and Mexican dinners, wings and entrée specialties. The restaurant serves lunch combos for just $10.99 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Don Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Don Miguel makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people never lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” appears every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com