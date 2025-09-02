Community Calendar | Week of Sept. 1, 2025

SEPT. 4 — DUSTY SLAY

Dusty Slay will bring his comedy show to the Gouge Performing Arts Center at Auburm University on Thursday, Sept. 4., at 7 p.m.

SEPT. 5 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber will present Food Truck Friday on Sept. 5, featuring food, live music and vendors along N. Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue in historic downtown Opelika. The event starts at 5 p.m., with some trucks remaining until 9 p.m. Food Truck Friday is sponsored by Sensigreen Heating & Air and Butcher Paper BBQ.

SEPT. 10 — OLLI BROWN BAG LUNCH

Walt Woltosz presents What Can You Do with an Auburn Engineering Degree? OLLI Brown Bag presentations are free and open to the public, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

SEPT. 11 — GIN BLOSSOMS

The band Gin Blossoms will perform in concert at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at Auburn University on Thursday, Sept. 11. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17 — OLLI BROWN BAG LUNCH

Carolyne Barske Crawford and Brian Dempsey presents Branching Out: The Public History of Trees. OLLI Brown Bag presentations are free and open to the public, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

SEPT. 20 — BREWZLE WHISKEY FESTIVAL

The Brewzle Whiskey Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 20 on Railroad Avenue in downtown Opelika, featuring tastings from more than 25 small distilleries from around the nation along with panel discussions, food trucks, live music and more.

SEPT. 24 — OLLI BROWN BAG LUNCH

Philip Juras presents Inspired by William Bartram: Southern Landscapes. OLLI Brown Bag presentations are free and open to the public, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

SEPT. 27 — BURGERS AND BADGES GRILL-OFF

This year’s Burgers & Badges Grill-Off will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park). At the event, presented by the city of Opelika, firefighters and police officers will compete head-to-head. There will be food and games, as well as train rides from 10 a.m. until noon for $2 per ride. All proceeds will go to the United Way of Lee County.

SEPT. 30 — MASTERCHEF ALL-STARS LIVE!

Get ready, food lovers—MasterChef All-Stars Live! is bringing your favorite chefs straight from the MasterChef kitchen to the Gogue Center. This brand-new, high-energy stage show delivers the ultimate MasterChef experience — live, up close and personal. Witness epic head-to-head battles, thrilling challenges and jaw-dropping culinary creations right before your eyes. Hear from your favorite all-stars on what it’s like to cook in America’s famous kitchen and in front of its toughest judges, plus learn tips and tricks to take home to your own kitchen. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Tickets are available online at goguecenter.evenue.net/event/G25/AE0930.

OCT. 3 — ON THE TRACKS WINE TRAIL

Opelika Main Street will host On the Tracks on Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of wine tasting, shopping, dining and music in historic downtown Opelika.

OCT. 16 — SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR: PEACE

With its concert “Peace,” the multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir returns to North America to perform a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals and some classics. The inspirational concert also features the spirited music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen and more. Formed in 2002, the Soweto Gospel Choir was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music. The choir excites audiences worldwide, uplifting the soul and spreading joy through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes and infectious spirit—a concert experience ideal for the entire family. The Soweto Gospel Choir will perform on Thursday, Oct. 16 at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at goguecenter.evenue.net/event/G25/CN1016.

OCT. 24-25 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn Oktoberfest 2025 will include a beer dinner on Friday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.auoktoberfest.com.