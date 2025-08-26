Obituaries | Aug. 25, 2025

CATHY MARIE RICHARDS

Cathy Marie Richards, 69, was born Dec. 8, 1955, in Beauregard and passed away Aug. 20, 2025. Cathy lived a full life devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was also a compassionate nurse for over 40 years, dedicated to caring for those in need.

Cathy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Stanley Milton Richards. Together they built a loving family and lasting memories. She found great joy in spending days at Lake Martin, traveling, playing the piano and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Cathy is survived by her loving children, Justin, Ashley and Adam Richards; fiancé, John Story; daughters-in-law, Juliet and Ryan Richards; son-in-law, Tony Aliotta; cherished grandchildren, Jemma, Braxton and Bentley Richards; sister, Susan Patrick; and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cathy will be remembered for her warm smile, great taste and the kindness she extended to everyone she met. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family, the memories she created and the love she shared so generously.

A funeral service was held Aug. 25 at Providence Baptist Church. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation either at angelman.org or cureangelman.org. This organization held a special place in Cathy’s heart, as her beloved grandson lives with Angelman Syndrome.

JAMES “RAY” MCLENDON SR.

James “Ray” McLendon Sr., 82, of Pike County, Alabama, was born June 11, 1943, and passed away on Aug. 18, 2025, at Bethany House in Auburn, surrounded by his loving family. He spent his life devoted to faith, family and community.

In 1964, Ray married the love of his life, Zadie Ann Culpepper Mclendon. They shared 50 wonderful years of marriage before her passing. Together, they built a life filled with devotion, laughter and the joy of raising their family.

Ray worked for many years at Gulf/BP on College Street and later at Auburn Starter Generator before retiring. He was well known and respected by both coworkers and customers. A lifelong Crimson Tide fan, Ray loved University of Alabama football. He often joked that his Auburn friends still loved him, even when Alabama beat Auburn. His playful spirit and good-natured rivalry brought laughter to many.

The joy of Ray’s life was his family. He cherished his grandsons, Blake (Frances) Prince, Brandon (Becca) Prince, Ben (Hannah) Wall and Dylan Wall; granddaughters, Kimberly Wall, Leighla (James) Baltes, Emma McLendon and Catherine Bayles; and four great-grandsons who were his pride and joy, Waylon, Wyatt, Lucas and Dallas “Cowboy.”

He is survived by his children, Nina (Wayne) Prince, James (Charity) McLendon, Tammy (Lee) Davis and Heather (Austin) Bayles; twin sister, Mae Rolling; sisters, Rachel Renfroe and Nancy (Glen) Bryant; brother, Reynolds (Catherine) McLendon; sister-in-law, Betty Dykes; brother-in-law, Rickey (Sue) Culpepper; along with extended family and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

In addition to his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Florida McLendon, and siblings, Marylee Smith, Evelyn McDaniel, Roy McLendon, Robert McLendon and Bernice Hays.

Funeral services were held Aug. 23 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with burial following at Garden Hill Cemetery.

Ray will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love of Alabama football, his humor, his unwavering devotion to family and the kindness he showed to everyone he met. His legacy of love and laughter will continue to live on through the many lives he touched.

A special thank you is extended to his granddaughter, Kimberly, for the devotion, love and care she gave to her “Popa.” The family would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bethany House for the love, compassion and support they provided during Ray’s final days.

MARY JOAN COX COOPER

Mary JoAn Cox Cooper died Aug. 19, 2025, while receiving hospice care at Arbor Lake.

She was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Slocomb, Alabama, and raised in Columbia by her parents, Pony Black Cox and Helen Gladys Grant Cox. When she graduated from high school, “Jo,” as she was known to her friends, attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, where she earned a degree in Home Economics, which qualified her to work for the Alabama Power Company introducing rural housewives to the relatively new phenomenon of cooking on an electric stove. Although she worked at that job for only a couple of years, for the rest of her life she remembered how much she learned from the women she visited about the practical concerns of raising a family and making a home.

In 1952, JoAn married John Raymond Cooper of LaFayette and moved with him as he pursued graduate studies and served in the US Air Force in several states. After eight years they permanently returned to their home state of Alabama to be close to their families in Birmingham, then lived in Auburn for the rest of their lives. During that time, they raised their children, John Reed Cooper and Jan Allyson Cooper. Once her children were in college, JoAn went back to school to earn certification in early childhood development. She taught for a number of years in the kindergarten of Grace Methodist Church. Every Christmas thereafter, one of her favorite holiday activities was unpacking the tree ornaments gifted her by the many 3-year-olds she introduced to schooling, thinking about the sweetness of each child as she hung their decorations on her family tree.

Throughout her life, JoAn was active in the church congregations she joined, first at Shades Valley Presbyterian Church in Birmingham then for over 40 years at First Presbyterian Church of Auburn. Although she served in several leadership roles at the church, her favorite activity was cooking and serving church suppers and delivering them to people too ill to attend. Helping distribute food in the community market supported by a group of Auburn churches also gave her great pleasure. JoAn served many roles in the life of the church, but she always insisted she was a “Martha,” the woman in the Book of Luke of the Christian Bible who preferred working in the background to help other people in the community feel nourished and welcomed.

JoAn is survived by her son, Reed (Vickie) Cooper; daughter, Jan Cooper; grandsons, Justin (Danielle) Newman and Sean Cooper; and great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Shephard.

A graveside service was held Aug. 22 at Town Creek Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

SANDRA J. KELLEY

Sandra Kelley was a woman whose strength and love touched everyone around her. She grew her wings Aug. 16, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of faith, music and family.

Born Oct. 27, 1971, Sandra was known for her deep love of the Lord, her joy in singing and her passion for fishing and searching for nature’s prettiest rocks. Family meant everything to her, and she made sure those close to her felt loved and supported. Her spirit was truly that of a die-hard country girl — small but mighty and always ready to stand up for what she believed in.

Sandra is now at rest walking that Golden Road above with her oldest son, Dwight Leeth, and her father, Jerry Thornberry. She will be greatly be missed by her loved ones left here on earth: her husband, Mike Kelley; mother, Judy Thornberry; daughter, Tasha Leeth; sons, Joshua Leeth and J.V. Kelley; grandson, Hunter Moore; granddaughters, Brista Antonio, Piper, Callie, Amelia, Harper, Paisley and Mattie Leeth; brothers, Robby, Glen and Terry Thornberry; nephews, Caleb, Curtis, Joseph, Justin, Jesse, Matthew and JP Thornberry; and nieces, Savannah and Ashley Thornberry.

Sandra taught her children and family to be strong and never settle for less. She was tough, but her heart was open to everyone she met. Her presence brought warmth and laughter, and her lessons will continue to guide those she leaves behind. To know Sandra was to love her, and her memory will live on in the stories and traditions she shared with her loved ones.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JEANNIE DAVIS SWART

Jeannie Davis Swart passed away at the age of 81.

Born in Gadsden and raised in Albertville, Jeannie graduated from Albertville High School in 1962 and went on to earn her degree from Jacksonville State University in 1966, where she was also a proud cheerleader.

She later completed a master’s degree in education and dedicated much of her career to teaching sixth grade at Alabama Avenue Middle School. After retiring, she relocated to Auburn, where she enjoyed her later years.

Jeannie deeply cherished time with her family. She loved reading, game shows, seafood, good food and attending church. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren — there was truly nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She also took immense pride in her son’s accomplishments and treasured any time the whole family could be together.

A lifelong Auburn Tiger fan, Jeannie’s passion for Auburn University and its athletic teams was unmatched. Wholeheartedly, she believed in Auburn and loved it.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; son, Joe; daughter-in-law, Mary Rose; granddaughter, Dakota Anne; and grandson, Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Joe M. Davis; mother, Martha Jean Singleton Davis; and brother, Bill Davis.

Consistent with her wishes, there will be no wake or formal funeral service. She will be laid to rest during a private family service at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

Jeannie was a devoted supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and memorial donations in her honor are welcomed and appreciated.