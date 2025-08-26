Calendar of Events | Aug. 26, 2025

AUG. 28 — THIRD THURSDAY LITERARY SERIES

The Third Thursday Literary Series will feature local readers Justin Gardiner, Steve Harrison and Ash Parsons at the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities (Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) on Aug. 28. Refreshments and book sales will be available at 6 p.m., and the reading will begin at 6:30 p.m.

AUG. 30 — CITY MARKET

The final Auburn City Market of the season will take place Saturday, Aug. 30, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park, featuring live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.

SEPT. 5 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

The Opelika Chamber will present Food Truck Friday on Sept. 5, featuring food, live music and vendors along N. Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue in historic downtown Opelika. The event starts at 5 p.m., with some trucks remaining until 9 p.m. Food Truck Friday is sponsored by Sensigreen Heating & Air and Butcher Paper BBQ.

SEPT. 10 — OLLI BROWN BAG LUNCH

Walt Woltosz presents What Can You Do with an Auburn Engineering Degree? OLLI Brown Bag presentations are free and open to the public, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

SEPT. 17 — OLLI BROWN BAG LUNCH

Carolyne Barske Crawford and Brian Dempsey presents Branching Out: The Public History of Trees. OLLI Brown Bag presentations are free and open to the public, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

SEPT. 20 — BREWZLE WHISKEY FESTIVAL

The Brewzle Whiskey Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 20 on Railroad Avenue in downtown Opelika, featuring tastings from more than 25 small distilleries from around the nation along with panel discussions, food trucks, live music and more.

SEPT. 24 — OLLI BROWN BAG LUNCH

Philip Juras presents Inspired by William Bartram: Southern Landscapes. OLLI Brown Bag presentations are free and open to the public, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

SEPT. 27 — BURGERS AND BADGES GRILL-OFF

This year’s Burgers & Badges Grill-Off will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park). At the event, presented by the city of Opelika, firefighters and police officers will compete head-to-head. There will be food and games, as well as train rides from 10 a.m. until noon for $2 per ride. All proceeds will go to the United Way of Lee County.

OCT. 3 — ON THE TRACKS WINE TRAIL

Opelika Main Street will host On the Tracks on Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of wine tasting, shopping, dining and music in historic downtown Opelika.

OCT. 24-25 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn Oktoberfest 2025 will include a beer dinner on Friday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.auoktoberfest.com.