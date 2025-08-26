Letter to the community | Abandoning animals at humane society after hours is unfair, illegal

This week, two dogs were abandoned at our shelter. They were found tied to a tree with their leashes, and the individual leaving them appeared to deliberately avoid being seen. Fortunately, our surveillance footage has been provided to the authorities to help identify the person responsible.

This is not okay. It’s not fair to the communities of Auburn and Opelika, who rely on CARE Humane Society to handle animal intakes through our municipal contract. When animals are abandoned after hours, without paperwork or communication, we face serious risks. We don’t know their medical history, vaccination status, or bite history. Bringing an unknown animal into our care without permission not only puts our staff and other animals at risk — it’s also breaking the law.

When surrounding shelters close their doors due to overcrowding, we often see people bringing their animals to us instead. This can create a misleading picture of the challenges in those communities, inflate our intake numbers, and put additional strain on our already limited resources.

Despite these challenges, CARE Humane Society works tirelessly to keep pets out of shelters whenever possible. We offer:

● Intake Diversion Grants that provide food, medical care, outdoor kennels and indoor crates to help pets remain safely with their families.

● Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs to humanely manage and support community cat populations.

● SNYP and SNYP+ Programs offering low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for eligible community members through our trusted veterinary partners.

● Collaboration with Animal Agencies both locally and out of state to expand resources and support for animals in need.

● Lost and Found Support by posting all incoming strays on our website and local Facebook lost and found pages to help reunite pets with their families.

But we can’t do it alone. We need our community’s help. Pet ownership is a 10 to 20 year commitment. We ask that pet owners make a long-term plan for their animals, and that fosters communicate with us in advance when they travel, so we can plan responsibly. Without transparency and communication, we risk situations where our staff must scramble, stress builds and heartbreaking decisions — like euthanasia — become more likely.

Please also remember: a shelter is a high-stress environment for any pet. On average, a shelter pet spends about 22 hours per day in a kennel. So, don’t feel guilty about crating your dog while you’re at work — the alternative, surrendering them to a shelter, often means far less freedom, enrichment and comfort for that pet.

With recent grant funding, CARE Humane Society has also equipped the city of Auburn and the city of Opelika Animal Controls with microchip scanners to help reunite lost pets with their families more quickly — because reuniting keeps animals out of the shelter system altogether.

Our mission is to advance humane treatment and responsible ownership of companion animals, focusing on community education, animal sheltering and adoption and alleviating animal suffering.

Our vision is to be a leading advocate for companion animals in their community, envisioning a future where animals are valued, overpopulation is reduced and all adoptable animals find loving homes.

We need our community to make this possible. While we proudly serve Auburn and Opelika, we also offer programs that support animals and families throughout all of Lee County. Together, we can continue the fight for responsible pet ownership and ensure every animal in our area receives the safe, caring treatment they deserve.

Thank you for your continued support!

Sincerely,

Jenny Warren

Director of Development

CARE Humane Society