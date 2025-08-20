Finally… Football! Southern Christian Patriots

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Southern Christian Patriots 2025 Football Season Preview

The Southern Christian Patriots are gearing up for another big season after finishing 2024 with a 7–4 record and a runner-up finish in the Division II National Championship. Last year’s highlight came in a statement win over Jacksonville Christian, holding their Division I–commit quarterback to his lowest passing yardage of the season and snagging an interception.

The 2025 Patriots return a strong core, starting with senior center Gabe Phinney, a steady leader in the trenches, and junior defensive end Toby Miller, a relentless pass rusher. Senior Braiden Jerkins returns from injury and brings versatility as a tight end, defensive end and kicker. With his size, big leg and toughness, he’ll add depth and firepower on both sides of the ball.

The Patriots are stacked with proven playmakers. Quarterback/linebacker Elijah Bailey is the team’s field general, combining poise with physicality. Wide receiver/cornerback Jedd Scott and running back/linebacker Jagger Scott form a dangerous duo, while running back/defensive end Lawton Curran adds a punishing running style and strength up front. All four — Elijah, Jagger, Jedd and Lawton — were all-conference selections last year, with Jedd and Jagger earning Gatlinburg All-American honors. Additionally, Toby Miller, Elijah Bailey, Jedd Scott and Jagger Scott were recognized as Peach City All-Americans.

The future looks bright too, with young players stepping into bigger roles. First-year player Tucker Webb brings size and grit to the offensive line. JV graduates Jake Farr and Josiah Miller will see quality minutes up front, while Kaden Greer and James Riley will contribute on defense with their speed and athleticism.

The Patriots’ greatest strength is their senior leadership, driven by the Scott brothers and Bailey, who set the tone with their work ethic and competitiveness.

Southern Christian started the 2025 season with a dominant 35–6 win over the Mississippi Tornadoes in Gatlinburg. The rest of the schedule, where all home games are played at Moore Stadium in Opelika, looks like this:

Aug. 22 – @ Ezekiel

Aug. 29 – Baker County

Sept. 5 – Lighthouse

Sept. 12 – East Central

Sept. 19 – @ Freedom Cowboys

Sept. 26 – American Sports Prep

Oct. 3 – @ Jacksonville Christian

Oct. 10 – @ Evangel

Oct. 24 – Stewart County

Oct. 31 – ACSC Semi-Finals

Nov. 7 – ACSC State Championship

2025 Roster — Southern Christian Patriots

Name Position, Grade

1 James Riley WR, DB, ATH, Fr.

2 Braiden Jerkins TE, DE, K, Sr.

3 Luke Rudd RB, LB, Sr.

5 Elijah Bailey QB, OLB, Sr.

7 Jedd Scott WR, CB, K, Sr.

9 Alex Tucker WR, DB, RB, Fr.

10 Marshall Ash Forman WR, DB, S, Jr.

11 Seaborn Ketcham QB, LB, DE, Fr.

12 Keon Owens OL, DL, Jr.

13 Landon Thompson So.

14 Samuel Chance So.

15 Jagger Scott RB, MLB, P, Sr.

19 Johnethen Shook Fr.

21 Kaiden Greer TE, WR, DB, Fr.

22 Colton Phinney WR, DB, Fr.

25 Joshua Melton Fr.

33 Lawton Curran RB, OLB, TE, Sr.

34 Henry Sirmon RB, LB, TE, So.

35 Toby Miller WR, DE, Jr.

43 Daniel Chance Fr.

44 Jacob Melton So.

54 Josiah Miller C, 8th

55 Tucker Webb OL, DL, Jr.

72 Jimmi King C, DT, 8th

77 Cale Webb G, DL, So.

81 Jake Farr OL, DL, So.

88 Gabriel Phinney TE, DL, C, Sr.

89 Sam Terry OL, DL, Jr.

Coach Jeff Miller

Offensive Line and Recruiting Coordinator